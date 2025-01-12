Viktoriia Dudakova's loss to Fatima Kline was her first of two altercations on Saturday night. Dudakova slapped one of her coaches shortly after losing via second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

UFC cameras captured the moment that Dudakova's cornerman came to console her. Dudakova shrugged his arm off her shoulder before slapping him in the face. Dudakova spoke to the coach in Russian while another coach tended to her facial wounds. It's unclear what sparked the outburst.

It was a tough night at the office for Dudakova. Kline was taken down twice in Round 1 but reversed the position each time. In Round 2, Kline took Dudakova down twice en route to the finish. Dudakova landed only one significant strike during the nearly 10-minute fight before succumbing to ground and pound elbows.

Dudakova's second consecutive loss is her first by stoppage. She was a perfect 8-0 before those losses. Kline improved to 7-1 after losing her short-notice debut to Jasmine Jasudavicius.

The first UFC card of 2025 is headlined by women's strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.