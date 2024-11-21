Two of the top five fighters in the UFC bantamweight division meet when third-ranked Petr Yan battles fifth-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo at Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo in Macau SAR China. The preliminary card at Galaxy Arena is expected to get underway around 3 a.m. ET, with the main card starting around 6 a.m. ET. Yan is coming off a unanimous decision win over Song Yadong at UFC 299 this past March, ending a three-bout losing streak. Figueiredo earned a unanimous decision victory over Marion Vera at UFC on ABC: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov this past August, his third win in a row. This is UFC's fourth visit to Macau, and the first since August 2014.

Yan is a -295 favorite (risk $295 to win $100), while Figueiredo is priced at +245 (risk $100 to win $245) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo odds, with that fight listed at -150 to go the distance. Also on the main card, women's strawweight fighters take the spotlight as Yan Xiaonan (-190) takes on Tabitha Ricci (+160). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo picks, be sure to see the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps is way up.

Yan vs. Figueiredo preview

Yan, 31, began his professional career in December 2014 and earned wins in each of his first five bouts. He formerly fought in Absolute Championship Berkut and won the ACB bantamweight title in April 2017, defeating Magomed Magomedov by unanimous decision at ACB 57. In September of that year, he successfully defended his title with a third-round knockout of Matheus Mattos at ACB 71. In January 2018, he joined UFC, and in July 2020, Yan won the vacant UFC bantamweight championship with a fifth-round TKO of Jose Aldo at UFC 251.

He later lost his title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March 2021. In 22 career matches, Yan has posted a 17-5 record, including seven wins by knockout. He has one win by submission and has nine victories by decision. Although he has battled injuries in recent years, he has still managed to win Fight of the Night three times. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

In the meantime, Figueiredo, 36, has also had a long and successful career. He began competing in Brazil and defeated Aluisio Ferreira by submission in his first fight at Knock Out Cambat Icoaraci 3 in February 2012. He won his first 11 fights in Brazil, before joining UFC and making his promotional debut in June 2017. There he knocked out Marco Beltran in the second round at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro.

Figueiredo went on to win each of his first 15 bouts, before losing by unanimous decision to Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis in March 2019. He is a two-time UFC flyweight champion and won a World MMA Award for the 2021 Fight of the Year in a five-round draw with Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. In 28 career matches, Figueiredo is 24-3-1 with nine wins by knockout, nine by submission and six by decision. He made his bantamweight debut on Dec. 2, 2023, and is 3-0 since. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo selections here: He is backing Quang Le (+105) to defeat Long Xiao (-125) in a bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Le is an exciting power-puncher with a nasty left hook and dangerous head kicks," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Le lost his UFC debut to ranked bantamweight Chris Guttierez, but he'll get a much different stylistic matchup Saturday. Xiao is a grinding fighter who likes to pressure forward, clinch up and keep his opponents controlled. He has decent boxing, but he is hittable and often finds himself in close fights. Xiao's clinch-heavy style has resulted in three straight split-decision results, the most recent of which he lost. If Le can defend takedowns and land power punches when Xiao tries to tangle up with him, he will have the bigger moments and win this fight." See more UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo picks at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo main fight card, odds

Petr Yan (-295) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+245)

Yan Xiaonan (-200) vs. Tabitha Ricci (+165)

Mingyang Zhang (-310) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+250)

Kenan Song (+160) vs. Muslim Salikhov (-190)

Volkan Oezdemir (+200) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-245)