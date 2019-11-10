MIL
Antetokounmpo's 36 points lead Bucks past Thunder

  Nov 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 16 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Sunday night.

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half. Eric Bledsoe added 25 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won five of six.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 for the Thunder, who had won three straight home games.

Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer with 32.3 seconds left to tie the game at 114, but Milwaukee's Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer at the other end with 24.5 seconds remaining.

Gallinari missed a clean look at a 3, then Milwaukee's George Hill made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put the Bucks in control.

Mike Muscala's 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in the first half gave the Thunder a 56-50 edge at the break. He made three 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Oklahoma City take the lead.

The Thunder pushed their lead out to nine points early in the third quarter before Milwaukee rallied and led 87-80 heading into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: F Kyle Korver sat out with a head contusion. ... G Khris Middleton left the game with a left thigh contusion and did not return. He finished with 10 points. ... Lopez was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: C Steven Adams sat out with a left knee contusion. Coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't consider the injury serious. ... G Andre Roberson (recovery, left knee) still hasn't played this season. ... Gallinari made just 1 of 9 shots in the first half. He had made just 3 of 15 shots before the 3-pointer that tied the game in the final minute.

UP NEXT

The Bucks host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

The Thunder visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Team Stats
Points 121 119
Field Goals 47-83 (56.6%) 45-91 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 17-42 (40.5%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 50 39
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 43 30
Team 2 4
Assists 27 31
Steals 9 11
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 22 15
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 0
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
35 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
D. Schroder PG 17
25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 7-3 21293734121
home team logo Thunder 4-6 24322439119
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 7-3 119.8 PPG 52.1 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Thunder 4-6 106.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 20.8 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.1 PPG 14.1 RPG 7.2 APG 57.3 FG%
D. Schroder PG 13.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 4.7 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 35 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
D. Schroder PG 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
56.6 FG% 49.5
39.3 3PT FG% 40.5
88.9 FT% 70.6
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
N. Noel
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 22 6 6 9/19 4/6 0/0 1 36 2 0 2 1 5 -8 40
C. Paul 17 5 5 6/11 3/5 2/2 1 31 1 0 3 0 5 -7 30
D. Gallinari 14 7 3 4/17 2/10 4/5 3 29 2 0 0 1 6 -1 29
N. Noel 14 3 6 6/9 0/0 2/2 4 29 0 2 2 1 2 -1 29
T. Ferguson 5 1 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 1 -8 9
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
N. Noel
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 22 6 6 9/19 4/6 0/0 1 36 2 0 2 1 5 -8 40
C. Paul 17 5 5 6/11 3/5 2/2 1 31 1 0 3 0 5 -7 30
D. Gallinari 14 7 3 4/17 2/10 4/5 3 29 2 0 0 1 6 -1 29
N. Noel 14 3 6 6/9 0/0 2/2 4 29 0 2 2 1 2 -1 29
T. Ferguson 5 1 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 1 -8 9
Bench
D. Schroder
M. Muscala
H. Diallo
D. Bazley
A. Nader
S. Adams
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 25 6 5 9/12 3/5 4/6 5 29 3 0 4 1 5 +18 40
M. Muscala 12 3 3 4/9 4/9 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 1 2 -1 19
H. Diallo 10 0 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 21 3 0 1 0 0 -1 12
D. Bazley 0 4 2 0/2 0/2 0/2 1 18 0 1 1 0 4 -1 8
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 35 31 45/91 17/42 12/17 20 235 11 4 15 5 30 -10 216
