OKC
IND

Thunder take on Sabonis and surging Pacers

  • FLM
  • Nov 12, 2019

The Indiana Pacers have reversed course from a slow start to the season by winning six of their last seven games, and they've used a balanced effort to do it.

The Pacers aim to continue their ascent Tuesday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.

Sure, Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth straight double-double with a team-high 21 points and 16 rebounds in Indiana's 109-102 victory over Orlando on Sunday, but the power forward wasn't alone.

T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon each added 19 points, while Doug McDermott (18 points) and T.J. McConnell (12 points, eight assists) contributed off the bench.

"I thought both groups (starters and reserves) were solid, but you need your second group to play like these guys have been playing," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We had good ball movement, our guys were sharing the ball and defending hard. When you do that, you're going to be tough to beat."

Indiana has been tough to beat as it waits for All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to return following knee surgery and center Myles Turner to come back from an ailing ankle.

"Everybody's excited for the game. Can't wait to go out there and play," Sabonis told the Indianapolis Star. "Everyone is having fun. Everyone is contributing. It's fun to be out there.

"The bench, they're amazing the last four or five games. Everybody is finding each other. We can get the shots we want. We just got to lock in on defense."

Oklahoma City features a balanced attack of its own, however the club saw its three-game home winning streak come to a halt with a 121-119 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Dennis Schroder came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12 from the field for a team-high 25 points, with three timely 3-pointers included in the mix.

"I thought (Sunday) as the game went down to the end, he's so cagey out there," forward Mike Muscala said of Schroder, per The Oklahoman. "He hit those 3s. Just competing every play, and I think that's why he's so hard to guard."

Muscala did him one better by making four shots from the beyond the arc in the first half to improve to 7 for 14 from 3-point range since beginning the season mired in a 1-for-19 rut.

Muscala's performance boosted a short-handed Thunder club that was without center Steven Adams for the third time this season with a left knee contusion.

"I don't think it's serious," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. "I think he's been dealing with it for a little bit of time. ... When he came back to play, I think it was a little bit sore. I kind of made the comment before the game that I fully anticipated him playing. But I think with where he's at physically right now, it's probably better off for him to sit out instead of having this linger."

Nerlens Noel drew the start in place of Adams, scoring 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting while blocking two shots. Seven OKC players scored in double figures.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
47.2 Field Goal % 51.1
47.6 Three Point % 52.5
73.9 Free Throw % 85.3
  Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis 10:51
  Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:54
+ 3 JaKarr Sampson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 11:10
  Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by JaKarr Sampson 11:21
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 11:34
  Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot 11:38
  Personal foul on Chris Paul 11:45
  Defensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:03
  Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon 0:09
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot 0:11
Team Stats
Points 42 55
Field Goals 14-43 (32.6%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 1-11 (9.1%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 10-10 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 19 23
Team 1 6
Assists 8 8
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 7 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Paul PG 3
5 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
M. Brogdon PG 7
18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 4-6 25170-42
home team logo Pacers 6-4 31213-55
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 4-6 107.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Pacers 6-4 109.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 21.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.4 APG 47.6 FG%
M. Brogdon PG 20.8 PPG 5.2 RPG 8.9 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 9 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
M. Brogdon PG 18 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
32.6 FG% 39.6
9.1 3PT FG% 27.3
92.9 FT% 100.0
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
S. Adams
C. Paul
H. Diallo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 9 4 0 3/8 1/2 2/2 1 18 1 0 3 2 2 -12 11
D. Gallinari 8 2 0 2/5 0/2 4/4 0 17 1 0 0 0 2 -11 11
S. Adams 8 5 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 4 -2 13
C. Paul 5 5 6 1/4 0/1 3/4 1 17 3 0 3 0 5 -2 22
H. Diallo 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 2 -12 3
On Court
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
S. Adams
C. Paul
H. Diallo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 9 4 0 3/8 1/2 2/2 1 18 1 0 3 2 2 -12 11
D. Gallinari 8 2 0 2/5 0/2 4/4 0 17 1 0 0 0 2 -11 11
S. Adams 8 5 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 4 -2 13
C. Paul 5 5 6 1/4 0/1 3/4 1 17 3 0 3 0 5 -2 22
H. Diallo 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 2 -12 3
On Bench
D. Schroder
D. Bazley
A. Nader
M. Muscala
N. Noel
D. Burton
A. Roberson
D. Hall
T. Ferguson
J. Patton
L. Dort
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 4 2 1 1/6 0/1 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 2 -6 7
D. Bazley 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 1 -5 6
A. Nader 2 1 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 10 0 1 0 1 0 -6 6
M. Muscala 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
N. Noel 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 2 0 0 0 -4 3
D. Burton 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 +2 0
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 24 8 14/43 1/11 13/14 7 122 6 3 9 5 19 -65 82
Pacers
Starters
M. Brogdon
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
J. Sampson
A. Holiday
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Brogdon 18 6 4 7/15 2/4 2/2 2 20 0 0 2 1 5 +14 30
T. Warren 12 1 2 5/9 0/1 2/2 1 19 2 1 1 0 1 +17 19
D. Sabonis 12 12 0 6/15 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 6 6 +14 23
J. Sampson 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 8 1 0 1 0 2 +3 5
A. Holiday 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 12 2 0 0 0 1 +15 7
On Court
M. Brogdon
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
J. Sampson
A. Holiday
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Brogdon 18 6 4 7/15 2/4 2/2 2 20 0 0 2 1 5 +14 30
T. Warren 12 1 2 5/9 0/1 2/2 1 19 2 1 1 0 1 +17 19
D. Sabonis 12 12 0 6/15 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 6 6 +14 23
J. Sampson 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 8 1 0 1 0 2 +3 5
A. Holiday 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 12 2 0 0 0 1 +15 7
On Bench
J. Holiday
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
D. McDermott
T. McConnell
J. Lamb
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
E. Sumner
G. Bitadze
B. Bowen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 3 3 0 0/3 0/2 3/3 2 14 0 0 0 1 2 +3 6
A. Johnson 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -2 4
T. Leaf 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 -1 4
D. McDermott 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 0 1 +1 -1
T. McConnell 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 3 +1 4
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bitadze - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 31 8 21/53 3/11 10/10 12 122 5 2 8 8 23 +65 101
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores