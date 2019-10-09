No Text
IND
MIL
No Text
Key Players
M. Brogdon
7 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|31.4
|Pts. Per Game
|31.4
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|12.7
|Reb. Per Game
|12.7
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|56.6
|45.7
|Three Point %
|56.7
|93.3
|Free Throw %
|59.8
|Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|0:01
|Frank Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:05
|Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|0:26
|Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|+ 2
|D.J. Wilson made jump shot, assist by Kyle Korver
|0:50
|+ 1
|TJ Leaf made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|IND team rebound
|1:05
|TJ Leaf missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze
|1:10
|Frank Mason missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|117
|Field Goals
|37-100 (37.0%)
|44-104 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-40 (30.0%)
|15-44 (34.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|57
|71
|Offensive
|10
|16
|Defensive
|38
|45
|Team
|9
|10
|Assists
|27
|31
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|15
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
D. Sabonis PF 11
19 PTS, 18 REB, 5 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
18 PTS, 19 REB, 9 AST
|Key Players
|
|D. Sabonis PF
|17.9 PPG
|13.2 RPG
|3.9 APG
|51.3 FG%
|
|W. Matthews SG
|7.9 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|43.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Sabonis PF
|19 PTS
|18 REB
|5 AST
|W. Matthews SG
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.0
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|34.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Sabonis
|19
|18
|5
|8/16
|2/2
|1/1
|1
|30
|2
|2
|1
|2
|16
|-16
|50
|M. Turner
|11
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-9
|20
|A. Holiday
|11
|2
|3
|5/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-28
|20
|M. Brogdon
|10
|3
|10
|5/19
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|-19
|29
|T. Warren
|9
|3
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|-21
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Sabonis
|19
|18
|5
|8/16
|2/2
|1/1
|1
|30
|2
|2
|1
|2
|16
|-16
|50
|M. Turner
|11
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-9
|20
|A. Holiday
|11
|2
|3
|5/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-28
|20
|M. Brogdon
|10
|3
|10
|5/19
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|-19
|29
|T. Warren
|9
|3
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|-21
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. McDermott
|15
|3
|0
|6/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-6
|18
|T. McConnell
|5
|3
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-8
|14
|J. Holiday
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-22
|7
|E. Sumner
|3
|4
|3
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|+2
|12
|J. Sampson
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-4
|5
|T. Leaf
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|1
|G. Bitadze
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-5
|2
|J. Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Oladipo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|48
|27
|37/100
|12/40
|3/5
|15
|233
|7
|5
|13
|10
|38
|-140
|190
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Matthews
|19
|1
|1
|5/10
|4/8
|5/5
|1
|27
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+18
|24
|G. Antetokounmpo
|18
|19
|9
|8/17
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|30
|2
|2
|4
|5
|14
|+29
|55
|B. Lopez
|17
|8
|2
|6/11
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|+26
|31
|K. Middleton
|12
|4
|5
|5/12
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|29
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|+22
|26
|D. DiVincenzo
|4
|4
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|+23
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Matthews
|19
|1
|1
|5/10
|4/8
|5/5
|1
|27
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+18
|24
|G. Antetokounmpo
|18
|19
|9
|8/17
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|30
|2
|2
|4
|5
|14
|+29
|55
|B. Lopez
|17
|8
|2
|6/11
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|+26
|31
|K. Middleton
|12
|4
|5
|5/12
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|29
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|+22
|26
|D. DiVincenzo
|4
|4
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|+23
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Hill
|17
|9
|4
|6/10
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|+9
|34
|R. Lopez
|13
|3
|2
|6/8
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|21
|P. Connaughton
|6
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+12
|11
|D. Wilson
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|4
|K. Korver
|3
|4
|2
|1/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|12
|E. Ilyasova
|3
|4
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|10
|F. Mason
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+4
|4
|E. Bledsoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|117
|61
|31
|44/104
|15/44
|14/17
|7
|231
|10
|9
|9
|16
|45
|+140
|250