Key Players
M. Brogdon
7 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
31.4 Pts. Per Game 31.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
45.2 Field Goal % 56.6
45.7 Three Point % 56.7
93.3 Free Throw % 59.8
  Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson 0:01
  Frank Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton 0:26
  Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
+ 2 D.J. Wilson made jump shot, assist by Kyle Korver 0:50
+ 1 TJ Leaf made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
  IND team rebound 1:05
  TJ Leaf missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze 1:10
  Frank Mason missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
Team Stats
Points 89 117
Field Goals 37-100 (37.0%) 44-104 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 12-40 (30.0%) 15-44 (34.1%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 57 71
Offensive 10 16
Defensive 38 45
Team 9 10
Assists 27 31
Steals 7 10
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 15 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
19 PTS, 18 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
18 PTS, 19 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 20-10 2233181689
home team logo Bucks 27-4 21382434117
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 20-10 109.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 27-4 120.7 PPG 51 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
D. Sabonis PF 17.9 PPG 13.2 RPG 3.9 APG 51.3 FG%
W. Matthews SG 7.9 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.3 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Sabonis PF 19 PTS 18 REB 5 AST
W. Matthews SG 19 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
37.0 FG% 42.3
30.0 3PT FG% 34.1
60.0 FT% 82.4
Pacers
Starters
D. Sabonis
M. Turner
A. Holiday
M. Brogdon
T. Warren
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Sabonis 19 18 5 8/16 2/2 1/1 1 30 2 2 1 2 16 -16 50
M. Turner 11 5 1 4/8 2/5 1/2 1 21 1 1 0 0 5 -9 20
A. Holiday 11 2 3 5/11 1/5 0/0 3 32 2 0 1 1 1 -28 20
M. Brogdon 10 3 10 5/19 0/4 0/0 2 29 1 0 5 0 3 -19 29
T. Warren 9 3 0 4/13 1/5 0/0 1 26 0 1 1 3 0 -21 12
Bench
D. McDermott
T. McConnell
J. Holiday
E. Sumner
J. Sampson
T. Leaf
G. Bitadze
J. Lamb
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
A. Johnson
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 15 3 0 6/9 3/6 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 1 2 -6 18
T. McConnell 5 3 4 2/7 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 1 2 -8 14
J. Holiday 3 2 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 23 1 0 1 0 2 -22 7
E. Sumner 3 4 3 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 2 2 +2 12
J. Sampson 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 3 -4 5
T. Leaf 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -4 1
G. Bitadze 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 8 0 1 1 0 2 -5 2
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 48 27 37/100 12/40 3/5 15 233 7 5 13 10 38 -140 190
Bucks
Starters
W. Matthews
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
D. DiVincenzo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Matthews 19 1 1 5/10 4/8 5/5 1 27 2 1 1 0 1 +18 24
G. Antetokounmpo 18 19 9 8/17 1/3 1/2 2 30 2 2 4 5 14 +29 55
B. Lopez 17 8 2 6/11 3/6 2/2 0 26 0 2 0 2 6 +26 31
K. Middleton 12 4 5 5/12 1/3 1/1 1 29 1 1 2 0 4 +22 26
D. DiVincenzo 4 4 3 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 24 2 2 0 2 2 +23 18
Bench
G. Hill
R. Lopez
P. Connaughton
D. Wilson
K. Korver
E. Ilyasova
F. Mason
E. Bledsoe
S. Brown
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 17 9 4 6/10 3/6 2/2 0 21 1 0 1 1 8 +9 34
R. Lopez 13 3 2 6/8 1/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 2 1 +1 21
P. Connaughton 6 4 1 2/7 1/4 1/1 0 19 0 0 1 1 3 +12 11
D. Wilson 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 4
K. Korver 3 4 2 1/8 1/5 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 1 3 -4 12
E. Ilyasova 3 4 1 1/7 0/3 1/2 0 15 1 0 0 1 3 -4 10
F. Mason 1 1 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 +4 4
E. Bledsoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 61 31 44/104 15/44 14/17 7 231 10 9 9 16 45 +140 250
