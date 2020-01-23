BOS
ORL

Celtics look to overcome injury, Magic in opener of trip

  • FLM
  • Jan 23, 2020

The Boston Celtics find themselves once again hoping for good news on an injury to a key starter as they kick off a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

The Celtics are coming off a 119-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, a game in which forward Jayson Tatum exited in the third quarter with a strained right groin. Coach Brad Stevens indicated postgame that the injury didn't appear serious and that Tatum would undergo tests.

"It just didn't sound like it was too bad. I'm not too concerned about it," coach Brad Stevens said of Tatum, who is listed by the team as questionable to play on Friday.

Over the past 10 days, Boston has had swingman Jaylen Brown miss two games with a thumb sprain and guard Kemba Walker sit out one with a sore knee. Both returned in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, but Brown sustained a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of that contest and missed the win over the Grizzlies.

Brown is listed as questionable by the team for Friday's game, while centers Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) and Robert Williams (hip) have been ruled out.

The Magic, meanwhile, have lost three of four since an upset victory over the Lakers on Jan. 15. Orlando fell 120-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday to drop to 13-9 at home.

The meeting will be the first of four between the Celtics and Magic this season; they play again in Boston on Feb. 5 before two matchups in April. Orlando has won four of the last five in the series.

The Celtics' recent rash of injuries began during a stretch of six losses in eight games, but the team has restored order of late with its big wins over the Lakers and Grizzlies. Wednesday's game against Memphis saw Boston rattle off 23 unanswered points in the second quarter and lead by as much as 38 while being able to rest all its starters in the fourth quarter.

"Each game we try to get better as a team, but these last couple games for us, we've really been focusing on ourselves and our defensive game and we've been doing a good job," Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. "I'm proud of these guys. Every night we try and come down and give the best effort that we can, and that's all we can ask for."

The Celtics will need that kind of effort against the Magic, who lead the league in limiting opponents to an average of 104.3 points per game. Orlando plays its next four against some of the NBA's best teams, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday before a home-and-home series with the Miami Heat.

Against the Thunder, the Magic got within one on an Aaron Gordon 3-pointer with 4:58 remaining before fading down the stretch. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the contest, while Terrence Ross led the way with 26 points off the bench.

"We had a chance. ... Even though we had some turnovers and they made some tough shots, we still had a chance to tie or take the lead," Ross said. "We just didn't make enough plays."

Orlando received a scare in the contest when Markelle Fultz left to receive an X-ray on his left ring finger. Fultz returned with his fingers taped and finished with 11 points.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
BOS Celtics 13
ORL Magic 4

Time Team Play Score
8:37   Full timeout called  
8:46 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 95-81
8:56   Turnover on Aaron Gordon  
8:56   Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon  
9:05   Personal foul on Semi Ojeleye  
9:05   ORL team rebound  
9:06   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-81
9:26 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 91-81
9:26   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
9:37   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:37 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 90-81
9:37   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
9:51   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
10:10   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:10 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 90-80
10:10   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
10:35 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 90-79
10:55   BOS team rebound  
10:55   Michael Carter-Williams missed finger-roll layup  
11:12 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 87-79
11:12 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 86-79
11:12   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
11:29 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 85-79
11:43 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 85-77

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 29
ORL Magic 20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Turnover on Gordon Hayward  
0:01   Offensive foul on Gordon Hayward  
0:01 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-77
0:01 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 82-76
0:01   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
0:05   Out of bounds turnover on Grant Williams  
0:24 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-75
0:24 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 82-74
0:24   Shooting foul on Javonte Green  
0:38 +2 Javonte Green made dunk 82-73
0:40   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Javonte Green  
0:57 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup, assist by Grant Williams 80-73
1:01   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
1:01   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
1:12   BOS team rebound  
1:12   Mo Bamba missed dunk, blocked by Brad Wanamaker  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:13   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
1:33 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 78-73
1:47 +2 Aaron Gordon made hook shot 75-73
2:03 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 75-71
2:11   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:14   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 73-71
2:48 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 70-71
2:49   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
2:52   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
3:08   Offensive foul on Brad Wanamaker  
3:23   BOS team rebound  
3:24   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
3:33   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
3:48   BOS team rebound  
3:49   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 70-69
4:10   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:12   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Terrence Ross  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:29   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
4:43 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-69
4:43 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 67-69
4:43   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
4:56   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08 +2 Javonte Green made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 66-69
5:09   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:13   Markelle Fultz missed driving dunk, blocked by Daniel Theis  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Evan Fournier  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:35   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Out of bounds turnover on Gordon Hayward  
6:04 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 64-69
6:04   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
6:04 +2 Nikola Vucevic made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 64-68
6:18 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 64-66
6:35 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Khem Birch 62-66
6:47   ORL team rebound  
6:48   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Grant Williams  
7:17 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 62-64
7:28   BOS team rebound  
7:28   Nikola Vucevic missed layup  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
7:41   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
7:59 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 59-64
8:09   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:13   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
8:25   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
8:33   Grant Williams missed layup, blocked by Markelle Fultz  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
8:56   Khem Birch missed dunk, blocked by Grant Williams  
9:09 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Grant Williams 59-62
9:17   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
9:21   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
9:35 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Daniel Theis 57-62
9:55 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 55-62
10:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:08   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:22   Khem Birch missed hook shot  
10:43   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:43   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
10:57   BOS team rebound  
10:58   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
11:14 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 55-59
11:14   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
11:16   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 55-57
11:43   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 29
ORL Magic 27

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:01   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
0:13 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot 53-57
0:21   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
0:26   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:37   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
0:42   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
0:53 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 50-57
1:10   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Kemba Walker  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:15   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup, blocked by Grant Williams  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:26   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic  
1:45 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 47-57
1:56 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 47-54
2:05   Turnover on Aaron Gordon  
2:05   Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon  
2:23 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 45-54
2:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
2:28   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:43   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
3:00   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Marcus Smart  
3:30 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 43-54
3:37   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
3:43 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 40-54
3:43   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
3:43 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 40-53
4:00 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 40-51
4:12 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot 37-51
4:28   Personal foul on Vincent Poirier  
4:42 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 37-49
5:00 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 34-49
5:19 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 34-46
5:21   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:23   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
5:35   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
5:41   Full timeout called  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:47   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:55   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
6:07   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:25   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-46
6:40 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 31-46
6:40   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
6:50   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
7:07   Javonte Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07   BOS team rebound  
7:07   Javonte Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:07   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
7:07   Semi Ojeleye missed layup  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Javonte Green  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:25   Javonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 30-46
7:57   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:59   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
8:17 +2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 30-44
8:33 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 30-42
8:49 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup 28-42
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:08 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 28-40
9:35 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 28-37
9:54 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 26-37
9:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:01   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:05   Daniel Theis missed layup  
10:20 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 26-35
10:38 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 26-32
10:45   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:48   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
10:59   Personal foul on Javonte Green  
10:59   ORL team rebound  
10:59   Javonte Green missed driving layup  
11:19 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made finger-roll layup 24-32
11:24   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
11:26   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
11:44   Terrence Ross missed driving layup  