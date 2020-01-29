PHI
Healthy 76ers begin road trip against lowly Hawks

  Jan 29, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will see teams from the bottom to the top in the Eastern Conference standings as they embark on a four-game trip that starts in Atlanta against the last-place Hawks on Thursday night.

With a healthy Joel Embiid along for the ride, the 76ers also will visit Boston, Miami and Milwaukee on a trip that features four off days and no back-to-backs.

The 76ers got Embiid back from a nine-game absence due to a torn ligament in his left ring finger for Tuesday's 115-104 home win over Golden State, and he responded with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Coincidentally, the 24 points came on a night on which Embiid donned uniform No. 24 as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. The 76ers had previously retired the jersey in honor of Bobby Jones.

Embiid played 26 minutes and was 9-of-13 shooting.

"For a first game back," 76ers coach Brett Brown gushed to reporters afterward, "it was pretty impressive."

Embiid was the difference-maker when the 76ers won 105-103 at Atlanta in the first week of the season. He capped a 36-point, 13-rebound performance with a pair of tie-breaking free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining.

That night, he outdid fellow All-Star starter Trae Young, who had 25 points but was harassed into 7-for-20 shooting.

Young enters the rematch on a nice roll, having recorded four consecutive double-doubles, including two in which he scored 42 and 45 points.

The 45-point effort came in the Hawks' most recent home game, a 152-133 win over Washington on Sunday.

Wearing uniform No. 8, Young also found time for 14 assists in his emotional tribute to the Bryant family, including Kobe's daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash.

"She told me how much she loved watching me play," Young told reporters, noting that she had attended at least two Hawks games. "She was a big fan of mine."

The Hawks are coming off a 130-114 loss at Toronto on Tuesday and are 7-16 at home.

After sweeping a two-game homestand, the 76ers will take the court Thursday having won six of seven.

With Embiid back, the 76ers enter the second of four meetings with the Hawks this season in far better shape health-wise than their rivals.

The 76ers had all their big guns firing against Golden State on Tuesday. Al Horford nearly recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Tobias Harris contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a team-high 37 minutes. Ben Simmons chipped in with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Harris (13 points) and Simmons (13) also scored in double figures in the October win at Atlanta, as did Josh Richardson (14), who currently is out of action with a strained left hamstring.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were without two of their big men -- Alex Len (strained right hip) and Bruno Fernando (strained calf) -- as well as forward Jabari Parker (shoulder issue) in the loss at Toronto. Neither Len nor Fernando has been ruled out of Thursday's game. Guard DeAndre' Bembry (right hand neuritis) is out.

John Collins shifted over to center at times against the Raptors and had a big game, recording a 28-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Collins had 16 points and eight rebounds in the earlier loss to the 76ers.

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 7
ATL Hawks 9

Time Team Play Score
7:36 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
7:36   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
7:49 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 37-48
8:01   Turnover on Tobias Harris  
8:01   Offensive foul on Tobias Harris  
8:08   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
8:21 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 37-46
8:42 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
8:42   PHI team rebound  
8:42   Shake Milton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:42   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
8:48   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
9:03   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 36-43
9:27   PHI team rebound  
9:27   Damian Jones missed dunk  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
9:31   Treveon Graham missed floating jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
9:50   Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:50 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 34-43
9:50   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
10:08 +2 Cam Reddish made layup, assist by Damian Jones 33-43
10:16   ATL team rebound  
10:18   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:32   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:39   Jeff Teague missed driving layup  
10:47 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 33-41
10:47   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:53   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Damian Jones  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by James Ennis III  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
11:12   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:35 +2 Vince Carter made jump shot 31-41

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 31
ATL Hawks 39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
0:02 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
0:02   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
0:25 +2 Mike Scott made jump shot 31-37
0:30   PHI team rebound  
0:30   Raul Neto missed driving layup, blocked by Damian Jones  
0:49 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 29-37
1:01 +2 Mike Scott made dunk 29-34
1:01   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:05   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:16   Cam Reddish missed driving layup, blocked by Mike Scott  
1:34 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zhaire Smith 27-34
1:44 +2 De'Andre Hunter made reverse layup, assist by Trae Young 24-34
1:52   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Trae Young  
2:16 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Cam Reddish 24-32
2:30 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
2:30   PHI team rebound  
2:30   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Zhaire Smith  
2:35   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
2:44   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57 +2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Trae Young 23-30
3:05   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:07   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
3:23 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 23-28
3:38 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 23-26
3:39   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:41   Ben Simmons missed dunk  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:44   Furkan Korkmaz missed layup  
4:00 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 21-26
4:16   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
4:19   Furkan Korkmaz missed driving layup  
4:37 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 21-23
4:49 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
4:49 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
4:49   Shooting foul on John Collins  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:56   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Simmons  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:10   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Trae Young  
5:39 +2 Kevin Huerter made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 19-20
5:53   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Embiid  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:03   Trae Young missed driving layup  
6:09   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
6:15 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
6:15 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 18-18
6:15   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
6:20 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 17-18
6:40 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 17-16
6:57 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Trae Young 15-16
7:11 +2 Joel Embiid made hook shot 15-14
7:24 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 13-14
7:24 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 13-13
7:24 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 13-12
7:24   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
7:27   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
7:39 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 13-11
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:49   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:04   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:24   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:37   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
8:55   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
9:11 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 11-11
9:24   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:25   Matisse Thybulle missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
9:25 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-8
9:25   PHI team rebound  
9:25   Matisse Thybulle missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:25   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:39 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 10-8
9:58 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup, assist by Joel Embiid 10-6
10:02   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:05   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14 +2 Matisse Thybulle made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 8-6
10:24 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 6-6
10:33 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 6-4
10:36   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Ben Simmons  
10:53 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk 4-4
11:01   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:04   Trae Young missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
11:04 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-4
11:04 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 2-3
11:04   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
11:24 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 2-2
11:41 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 0-2
11:43   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
11:46   Tobias Harris missed alley-oop shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
J. Embiid
21 C
T. Young
11 PG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
29.2 Pts. Per Game 29.2
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
48.0 Field Goal % 44.7
47.8 Three Point % 44.6
82.8 Free Throw % 83.9
+ 1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 7:36
  Shooting foul on Jeff Teague 7:36
+ 2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 7:49
  Turnover on Tobias Harris 8:01
  Offensive foul on Tobias Harris 8:01
  Personal foul on Vince Carter 8:08
+ 3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 8:21
+ 1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:42
  PHI team rebound 8:42
  Shake Milton missed 1st of 2 free throws 8:42
  Shooting foul on Cam Reddish 8:42
Points 38 48
Field Goals 14-28 (50.0%) 18-32 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 20 14
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 11 11
Team 5 1
Assists 6 13
Steals 3 2
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 5 3
Fouls 6 8
Technicals 0 0
B. Simmons PG 25
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
T. Young PG 11
14 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST
76ers 31-17
Hawks 12-36
76ers 31-17 108.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 26.3 APG
Hawks 12-36 108.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 16.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 8.4 APG 58.0 FG%
T. Young PG 29.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 9.0 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Simmons PG 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
T. Young PG 14 PTS 2 REB 10 AST
50.0 FG% 56.3
20.0 3PT FG% 45.5
64.3 FT% 87.5
B. Simmons
J. Embiid
S. Milton
T. Harris
J. Ennis III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 15 3 1 6/8 0/0 3/4 1 13 1 0 2 2 1 -12 19
J. Embiid 7 4 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 0 1 1 3 -1 12
S. Milton 4 0 2 0/2 0/1 4/5 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 -1 8
T. Harris 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 0 3 -3 3
J. Ennis III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 -2 1
B. Simmons
J. Embiid
S. Milton
T. Harris
J. Ennis III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 15 3 1 6/8 0/0 3/4 1 13 1 0 2 2 1 -12 19
J. Embiid 7 4 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 0 1 1 3 -1 12
S. Milton 4 0 2 0/2 0/1 4/5 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 -1 8
T. Harris 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 0 3 -3 3
J. Ennis III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 -2 1
M. Scott
R. Neto
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
A. Horford
J. Richardson
K. O'Quinn
T. Burke
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 7 3 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 1 2 -7 11
R. Neto 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 -7 1
F. Korkmaz 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -7 2
Z. Smith 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -9 3
A. Horford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 15 6 14/28 1/5 9/14 6 74 3 1 5 4 11 -49 60
D. Hunter
K. Huerter
V. Carter
J. Collins
J. Teague
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Hunter 10 0 0 4/6 2/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0 +9 9
K. Huerter 6 1 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 +10 9
V. Carter 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 5
J. Collins 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3 +7 7
J. Teague 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 +2 -1
D. Hunter
K. Huerter
V. Carter
J. Collins
J. Teague
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Hunter 10 0 0 4/6 2/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0 +9 9
K. Huerter 6 1 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 +10 9
V. Carter 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 5
J. Collins 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3 +7 7
J. Teague 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 +2 -1
C. Reddish
T. Graham
C. Parsons
E. Turner
A. Len
D. Bembry
B. Goodwin
J. Parker
B. Fernando
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Reddish 5 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 +10 8
T. Graham 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fernando - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 13 13 18/32 5/11 7/8 8 54 2 2 3 2 11 +40 39
