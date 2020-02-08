MIA
POR

Heat, Blazers try to shake frustrating losses

  • FLM
  • Feb 08, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been a mad bomber, scoring 40 or more points in six of his last nine games.

But now, the five-time All-Star guard is irate as the Trail Blazers enter Sunday's home game against the Miami Heat.

Lillard scored 42 points in Friday's 117-114 road loss to the Utah Jazz but it was two points that didn't count that caused his ire.

Lillard drove for a potential game-tying layup that was knocked away by Utah center Rudy Gobert with 11.2 seconds left. The problem was, the ball bounced off the glass prior to Gobert tapping it away, but goaltending wasn't called.

"We get to the last play of the game and they miss an easy call," Lillard said. "Then they tell us it's an easy no-call, like that's obviously not a goaltend. It cost us the (expletive) game, man."

Crew chief Josh Tiven later told a pool reporter the call was missed and it was indeed goaltending. Lillard saw the pool report on Twitter and used a few obscenities to describe his feelings.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum also felt the pain and called for the NBA to discipline the officiating crew.

"It cost us the game. We can't get it back," McCollum told reporters. "When we make mistakes, we're fined. And they cost us a game that could cost people money, so, they should be fined accordingly, because that's terrible. Not just bad, terrible."

Now the Trail Blazers have to turn their focus to the Heat, who have lost the first two games of a six-game road stretch.

All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler (shoulder) will miss his second straight game. The first without him didn't go well as the Heat were outplayed in a 105-97 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

"It's frustrating," All-Star center Bam Adebayo said, "because I feel like we take two steps forward and take three steps back."

Adebayo stood out with 26 points and seven rebounds but Miami was careless with the ball and committed 20 turnovers.

Help could be on the way as recently acquired swingman Andre Iguodala was slated to practice with the team on Saturday.

Iguodala, 36, hasn't played this season after declining to join the Memphis Grizzlies. Miami traded for Iguodala prior to Thursday's trading deadline.

"I still feel like I have a lot of time left and I think it'll show," Iguodala told reporters. "I'm sure I can get out there right now but I want to be in a position where I'm not being a hindrance. I want to be a plus and a positive every step of the way."

The Heat plan to study how Iguodala's practice performance rates before deciding whether or not he suits up on Sunday.

Miami figures to be without backup shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) for the third straight game.

Portland likely will be without backup guard Anfernee Simons, who suffered a concussion during the game at Utah. Big man Hassan Whiteside (leg) also sat out.

The loss was just the Trail Blazers' third during Lillard's stellar nine-game run. The top showing came against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20, when he set franchise records of 61 points and 11 3-pointers.

Lillard is averaging 42.4 points during the spurt. He has made at least six 3-pointers on seven occasions during the run, including eight in the loss to the Jazz.

Lillard has seven 40-point outings this season, matching Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler's franchise mark from the 1988-89 season.

The Heat have won the past three meetings, including a 122-111 home triumph on Jan. 5. Miami point guard Goran Dragic registered season highs of 29 points and 13 assists and matched his career best of seven 3-pointers. Lillard had 34 points and 12 assists for Portland.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 24
POR Trail Blazers 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:23   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:28   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Silva 60-63
0:53 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 57-63
1:08 +2 Jae Crowder made dunk 57-60
1:08   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
1:11   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Jae Crowder  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:29   Goran Dragic missed turnaround jump shot  
1:32   MIA team rebound  
1:32   Chris Silva missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
1:54 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made free throw 55-60
1:54   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
1:54 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 55-59
2:07   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:17   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 55-56
2:33   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
2:35   Jae Crowder missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
2:45   Turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
2:59   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:59 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
2:59   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:05   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 54-54
3:40 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made driving layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 52-54
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
3:56   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 52-52
4:13   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:15   Derrick Jones Jr. missed driving layup  
4:36 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 50-52
4:47   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
4:48   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:51   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   MIA team rebound  
4:56   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
5:08   Offensive foul on Caleb Swanigan  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
5:15   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 50-49
5:49 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 50-47
5:59   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:02   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 47-47
6:27   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
6:31   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   POR team rebound  
6:44   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 44-47
7:25 +2 Chris Silva made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 44-44
7:32   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
7:34   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
7:58 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 42-44
8:14 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 42-42
8:27   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
8:30   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:38   Chris Silva missed alley-oop shot  
8:54 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by Caleb Swanigan 39-42
9:03   Turnover on Chris Silva  
9:03   Offensive foul on Chris Silva  
9:15 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 39-40
9:35 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 39-38
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Goran Dragic  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:46   Jae Crowder missed driving layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
10:03   Carmelo Anthony missed turnaround jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:21   Chris Silva missed layup, blocked by Trevor Ariza  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
10:41   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:45   POR team rebound  
10:45   CJ McCollum missed free throw  
10:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
11:14   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
11:14   MIA team rebound  
11:14   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
11:27   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:37   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 36
POR Trail Blazers 38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 36-38
0:10   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:13   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:31   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot 33-38
0:53 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Silva 33-35
0:55   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
0:57   Chris Silva missed hook shot  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
1:00   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-35
1:12   POR team rebound  
1:12   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:12   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
1:23   Turnover on Andre Iguodala  
1:23   Offensive foul on Andre Iguodala  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
1:25   Mario Hezonja missed hook shot, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
1:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
1:42 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-34
1:42   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard  
1:55 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-34
1:55 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
1:55   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
2:02   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
2:19 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
2:19   MIA team rebound  
2:19   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:19   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
2:34   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
2:43   Kendrick Nunn missed hook shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:58   Mario Hezonja missed driving layup  
3:11 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 25-34
3:31 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 23-34
3:46 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made free throw 23-31
3:46   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
3:46 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 22-31
3:53 +2 Hassan Whiteside made jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 20-31
4:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:06   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
4:18   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
4:35 +2 Trevor Ariza made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 20-29
4:38   Lost ball turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
4:51 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 20-27
4:59   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
5:02   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
5:15   POR team rebound  
5:15   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:15   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
5:26 +1 Kelly Olynyk made free throw 20-23
5:26   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:26 +2 Kelly Olynyk made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 19-23
5:39 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23
5:39 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22
5:39   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
5:53 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 17-21
6:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:05   Carmelo Anthony missed free throw  
6:05   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
6:05 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 14-21
6:15 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 14-19
6:19   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
6:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-19
6:27   POR team rebound  
6:27   Damian Lillard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 11-18
6:27   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:37 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Kelly Olynyk 11-17
6:53 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 9-17
7:14 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 9-14
7:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:23   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:29   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
7:46 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 6-14
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
8:26 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 6-12
8:36   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
8:38   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:50   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:06   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 6-10
9:24 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 6-8
9:34 +1 Trevor Ariza made free throw 3-8
9:34   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
9:34 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup 3-7
9:47 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 3-5
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:55   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:09   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
10:41   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:44   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:55   Out of bounds turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
11:05   Turnover on Duncan Robinson  
11:05   Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:22 +2 Trevor Ariza made reverse layup, assist by Damian Lillard 0-2
11:28   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
11:32   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Adebayo
13 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
29.8 Pts. Per Game 29.8
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
58.6 Field Goal % 46.2
58.5 Three Point % 46.2
68.7 Free Throw % 88.7
  Personal foul on CJ McCollum 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder 0:18
  Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside 0:25
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Silva 0:36
+ 3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 0:53
+ 2 Jae Crowder made dunk 1:08
  Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder 1:08
  Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:11
  Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Jae Crowder 1:17
Team Stats
Points 62 63
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 23-41 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 6 1
Defensive 17 20
Team 4 6
Assists 18 12
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Adebayo PF 13
5 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
T. Ariza SG 8
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 34-17 3624--60
home team logo Trail Blazers 24-29 3825--63
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 34-17 111.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 24-29 113.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
D. Robinson SG 12.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 46.0 FG%
T. Ariza SG 8.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.5 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Robinson SG 15 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
T. Ariza SG 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
40.8 FG% 56.1
44.4 3PT FG% 47.4
80.0 FT% 61.5
Heat
Starters
D. Robinson
G. Dragic
J. Crowder
K. Nunn
K. Olynyk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Robinson 15 3 0 5/9 5/9 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 3 -2 17
G. Dragic 13 2 3 3/8 2/5 5/6 1 14 1 0 1 1 1 +5 21
J. Crowder 8 6 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 16 2 0 1 1 5 +6 17
K. Nunn 7 0 1 2/10 1/5 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 0 -9 8
K. Olynyk 3 2 2 1/3 0/2 1/1 2 7 1 0 1 0 2 -9 9
On Court
D. Robinson
G. Dragic
J. Crowder
K. Nunn
K. Olynyk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Robinson 15 3 0 5/9 5/9 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 3 -2 17
G. Dragic 13 2 3 3/8 2/5 5/6 1 14 1 0 1 1 1