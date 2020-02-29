HOU
BOS

Hot Rockets to test Celtics' home prowess

  • Feb 29, 2020

The Boston Celtics face a tall task in trying to extend their home winning streak to eight games as they host the red-hot Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The Celtics return from a 3-1 road trip that ended Wednesday with a 114-103 victory over the Utah Jazz. Boston is 23-5 at home this season, its last loss at TD Garden coming Jan. 18.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have won five straight and scored north of 120 points in each of their last four. Houston is 17-12 on the road this season.

The teams met in Houston on Feb. 11 with the Rockets pulling away in the third quarter on their way to a 116-105 victory. James Harden had 42 points, and Russell Westbrook scored 36 with 10 rebounds. Gordon Hayward paced the Celtics with 20.

Jayson Tatum had just 15 points in that game, his only outing where he scored less than 20 in his last 15 games. Tatum has taken his offensive game to the next level of late, highlighted by three straight games shooting over 60 percent with more than 30 points to finish Boston's West Coast swing.

"We're in a good spot," Tatum said after putting up 33 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Jazz. "We're just trying to continue to get better every game."

Tatum's surge has come at a good time for the Celtics, who have been without fellow All-Star Kemba Walker (knee injury) since Feb. 13. The team is targeting Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets for the guard's return.

"I think the plan of attack is for him to go harder in the morning, maybe even ramp it up Sunday and then go from there," coach Brad Stevens told reporters Friday. "So hopefully back by Tuesday, but out for tomorrow is what I've heard last."

Stevens added that big man Robert Williams III, out since early December with a hip injury, could be cleared to play Saturday.

Similar to Tatum, Westbrook has been surging for the Rockets, with 30 or more points in nine of his last 11 contests. After missing a win over the New York Knicks on Monday with a thumb injury, Westbrook returned to action with team highs of 33 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 140-112 blowout of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

"The excitement that he brings to the game, I just don't know another player in the league who brings that kind of intensity and is actually skilled," said Harden, who added 30 points in just 28 minutes of play against Memphis.

Harden has been just as dangerous of late, surpassing 30 points in eight of his last 11 contests. His 35.2 points per game leads the league by a wide margin.

"Those guys are two of the best in the world," Stevens said after the last meeting in Houston.

The Rockets have won four straight in their season series with the Celtics.

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 36
BOS Celtics 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:16   HOU team rebound  
0:17   Jayson Tatum missed dunk, blocked by Jeff Green  
0:17   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:17   Romeo Langford missed dunk  
0:17   Offensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
0:20   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup  
0:25   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
0:34 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-78
0:34   BOS team rebound  
0:34   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:34   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
0:47 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 81-77
0:57 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 79-77
1:09   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
1:21 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 79-75
1:36   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
1:38   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 77-75
2:23 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-75
2:23 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 74-74
2:23   Full timeout called  
2:23   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
2:25   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 74-73
2:51   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:54   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:11   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
3:24   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:37   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Jaylen Brown 71-73
4:03 +2 Eric Gordon made reverse layup 71-71
4:15 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Daniel Theis 69-71
4:33 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 69-69
4:37   Lost ball turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by James Harden  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on James Harden  
4:51   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
5:06 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 66-69
5:12   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:15   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-66
5:25 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 66-65
5:25   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
5:46 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 66-64
6:06   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:09   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
6:25   Violation  
6:28 +2 Danuel House Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 63-64
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:42   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:56   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
7:07   BOS team rebound  
7:10   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:25   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 61-64
7:59   HOU team rebound  
8:00   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   BOS team rebound  
8:08   Daniel Theis missed dunk  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:09   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
8:09   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
8:24 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 58-64
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by James Harden  
8:48 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving dunk, assist by James Harden 55-64
9:06 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 53-64
9:15 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-61
9:15   HOU team rebound  
9:15   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:15   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
9:38 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 52-61
9:44   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:46   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:14   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:28 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 52-59
10:31   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:33   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
10:53 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-59
10:53 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
10:53   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
11:04 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot 47-59
11:16 +2 James Harden made driving layup 47-57
11:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:30   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:30 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 45-57
11:30   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:48   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 26
BOS Celtics 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:01   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
0:07   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
0:30 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 45-56
0:40   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
0:42   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:51   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
1:19 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 43-56
1:41 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 43-53
1:49   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
1:52   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
1:59   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
2:18 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 40-53
2:31   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Marcus Smart  
2:33   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
2:37   Full timeout called  
2:48 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 40-50
3:01   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:04   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
3:25   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:25 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
3:25   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
3:33 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot 36-50
3:41 +1 Marcus Smart made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-47
3:41 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 3 free throws 36-46
3:41   Flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook  
3:53 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 36-44
4:09   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:16   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:29   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:39   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Jaylen Brown  
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by Robert Covington  
5:03 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 34-44
5:11 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 32-44
5:18   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:20   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Turnover on Jaylen Brown  
5:38   Offensive foul on Jaylen Brown  
5:50   Turnover on James Harden  
5:50   Offensive foul on James Harden  
6:06   Bad pass turnover on Semi Ojeleye, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
6:19 +1 James Harden made free throw 32-42
6:19   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
6:19 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 31-42
6:30   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
6:32   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 28-42
6:58 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 25-42
7:21   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
7:22   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   HOU team rebound  
7:37   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Turnover on James Harden  
7:48   Offensive foul on James Harden  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:55   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
8:17 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 25-39
8:27   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
8:27   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:28   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
8:46   BOS team rebound  
8:48   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10 +2 Grant Williams made finger-roll layup, assist by Jaylen Brown 23-39
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Green, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
9:25   Full timeout called  
9:26 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 23-37
9:33   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
9:35   Jeff Green missed finger-roll layup  
9:51 +2 Jaylen Brown made floating jump shot 23-35
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:00   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:12   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
10:25   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 23-33
10:47   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
10:47   Russell Westbrook missed free throw  
10:47   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
11:07 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 21-30
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:21   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Austin Rivers  
11:46 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 21-28

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 19
BOS Celtics 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
0:05 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
0:05   Shooting foul on Jeff Green  
0:27 +1 Austin Rivers made free throw 19-26
0:27   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
0:27 +2 Austin Rivers made finger-roll layup 18-26
0:41   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
0:44   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Marcus Smart  
1:01 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 16-26
1:14   BOS team rebound  
1:16   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:31   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
1:50 +2 Marcus Smart made finger-roll layup 16-23
1:58   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
2:11 +2 Austin Rivers made finger-roll layup 16-21
2:23   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:25   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
2:34   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
2:49 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 14-21
3:01   Full timeout called  
3:01   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
3:19   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
3:23   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
3:34 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 14-19
3:46   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:48   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
3:53   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12 +2 Marcus Smart made finger-roll layup 14-17
4:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
4:25   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   HOU team rebound  
4:45   Marcus Smart missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
4:53   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
4:53   BOS team rebound  
4:54   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   BOS team rebound  
5:03   Jaylen Brown missed floating jump shot  
5:17 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 14-15
5:35 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Marcus Smart 11-15
5:46   Out of bounds turnover on Robert Covington  
5:59 +2 Jaylen Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 11-13
6:12 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 11-11
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
6:36   Full timeout called  
6:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 9-11
6:45   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
6:48   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:01   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Violation  
7:12   Violation  
7:12 +2 James Harden made driving layup 7-11
7:24 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 5-11
7:40 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 5-8
8:02 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
8:02 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
8:02   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
8:19   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:23   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Marcus Smart  
8:28   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:30   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:41