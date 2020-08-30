|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
39-23
|
0:09
|
|
+3
|
Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum
|
39-20
|
0:32
|
|
+3
|
Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
36-20
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Tatum made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
|
36-17
|
0:50
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-17
|
1:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terence Davis
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Robert Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Robert Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Williams
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-17
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-17
|
2:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Fred VanVleet made driving layup
|
31-17
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Kemba Walker missed jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Terence Davis made dunk
|
31-15
|
3:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Terence Davis
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Williams
|
31-13
|
3:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Robert Williams made dunk
|
28-13
|
3:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robert Williams
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed alley-oop shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Robert Williams
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Brown made free throw
|
26-13
|
4:15
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed free throw
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam
|
|
4:15
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker
|
25-13
|
4:28
|
|
+1
|
Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-13
|
4:28
|
|
+1
|
Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-12
|
4:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker
|
|
4:42
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-11
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-11
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-11
|
5:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fred VanVleet
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Pascal Siakam
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Robert Williams made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker
|
17-11
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
15-11
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Smart made driving layup
|
15-8
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
13-8
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Kemba Walker made driving layup, assist by Jaylen Brown
|
13-5
|
6:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Williams
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed layup
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed driving dunk
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Daniel Theis
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Daniel Theis
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on OG Anunoby
|
|
7:52
|
|
7:52
|
|
8:04
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Theis made free throw
|
11-3
|
8:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Theis made finger-roll layup, assist by Jaylen Brown
|
10-3
|
8:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Daniel Theis
|
|
9:01
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker
|
8-3
|
9:14
|
|
+1
|
Pascal Siakam made free throw
|
5-3
|
9:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
5-2
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Lowry
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed layup
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Marc Gasol
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniel Theis
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Smart
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pascal Siakam
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed running Jump Shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed driving layup
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown made layup
|
5-0
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis
|
3-0
|
11:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed driving layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|