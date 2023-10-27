Retooled Celtics visit Heat in Eastern finals rematch
The new-look Boston Celtics play their home opener against a familiar foe Friday night, facing the Miami Heat for the first time since Game 7 of last season's Eastern Conference final.
After the teams split four regular-season meetings in 2022-23, Miami won the seven-game playoff series to advance to its seventh NBA Finals.
Both teams earned season-opening victories on Wednesday. Boston used newcomer Kristaps Porzingis' 30 points - the most ever in a Celtics debut, including a key 3-pointer to cap a late, 9-0 run - to down the Knicks 108-104 in New York.
The 7-foot-3 Porzingis became the first NBA player to log 30 points, five 3-pointers (5-for-9), and four blocked shots in a debut game, though he has amassed those totals a record three times in his career.
"He just makes us that much more dynamic, obviously, with his size, ability to shoot, make plays off the dribble," teammate Jayson Tatum said. "When they double me late, make the right play, find an open man. Obviously he can shoot from wherever. ... He's really, really good. We're lucky to have him."
Five-time All-Defensive Team selection Jrue Holiday had nine points, four rebounds and three blocks in his first game since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday originally went to Portland in the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tatum led the way with 34 points and added 11 rebounds and four assists for the Celtics, who now turn their attention toward replicating last season's success at home, where they were 32-9.
This year, though, they hope to change the ending.
"We have to be the toughest, most physical, most open-minded team," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "To me, mindset is all about how you interpret something that's happened and how you respond to it, and each and every situation gives you an opportunity to react a certain way."
Miami played an even tighter opener, edging Detroit 103-102 behind Bam Adebayo's 22 points and double-doubles from both Jimmy Butler (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Kevin Love (13 points, 10 rebounds) led the Heat.
The Heat held a 19-point lead with 9:07 left and escaped after Detroit missed four straight potential go-ahead shots over the final 1:04.
Miami's opening victory came in the same tight fashion that so many did a season ago. The Heat were 14-8 in games decided by three points or fewer during the regular season and won two more such games during the playoff run.
"Hopefully, this isn't the start of another season where we're going to be playing a clutch game every night," guard Tyler Herro said. "But it is fun."
Butler and Love became the seventh pair of teammates to record a double-double in a Miami season opener in franchise history. Butler collected a career-high eight offensive rebounds.
Friday begins a three-game road trip for the Heat. They head to Minnesota on Saturday and Milwaukee on Monday.
"Yeah, let's go!" coach Eric Spoelstra said of the challenging early-season stretch. "We're competitors. We don't hide from anybody. We don't dodge anybody.
"It's survival of the strongest. I'm sure they've circled us on their calendar."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:17
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Derrick White assists)
|33-31
|10:36
|+3
|Dru Smith makes three point jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|33-28
|10:59
|+3
|Payton Pritchard makes three point jump shot (Al Horford assists)
|30-28
|11:04
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|11:08
|Tyler Herro misses two point floating jump shot
|11:15
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|11:17
|Jayson Tatum misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:35
|+2
|Thomas Bryant makes two point driving dunk (Dru Smith assists)
|30-25
|11:42
|Dru Smith offensive rebound
|11:46
|Tyler Herro misses three point pullup jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|0:26
|+2
|Oshae Brissett makes two point cutting dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|28-25
|0:30
|Dru Smith personal foul (Loose ball) (Oshae Brissett draws the foul)
|0:30
|Celtics offensive rebound
|0:31
|Al Horford misses two point turnaround hook shot
|0:41
|Al Horford offensive rebound
|0:41
|Jayson Tatum misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:53
|Celtics defensive rebound
|0:56
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Al Horford turnover (bad pass) (Dru Smith steals)
|1:11
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|1:11
|Thomas Bryant misses two point tip layup
|1:11
|Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|1:16
|Dru Smith misses two point driving floating jump shot
|1:31
|Oshae Brissett turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:50
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (out of bounds step)
|2:08
|Al Horford turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|2:21
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point pullup jump shot
|28-23
|2:45
|Heat delay of game violation
|2:45
|Heat 60 second timeout
|2:46
|+3
|Sam Hauser makes three point jump shot (Payton Pritchard assists)
|26-23
|2:50
|Oshae Brissett offensive rebound
|2:52
|Al Horford misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Celtics offensive rebound
|2:55
|Jimmy Butler blocks Oshae Brissett's two point putback layup
|2:56
|Oshae Brissett offensive rebound
|2:56
|Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:56
|Kyle Lowry shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|2:56
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup
|26-20
|3:04
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|3:07
|Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|3:22
|Jrue Holiday misses two point driving finger roll layup
|3:39
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|3:41
|Kyle Lowry misses two point driving floating jump shot
|3:51
|Kyle Lowry defensive rebound
|3:53
|Jaylen Brown misses two point driving floating jump shot
|4:03
|Oshae Brissett defensive rebound
|4:04
|Jimmy Butler misses two point turnaround jump shot
|4:22
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|26-18
|4:30
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|4:34
|Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot
|4:48
|+1
|Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-16
|4:48
|Kevin Love shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|4:48
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point putback layup
|26-15
|4:48
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|4:52
|Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-13
|5:02
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-13
|5:02
|Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|5:15
|Jaylen Brown turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|5:28
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|5:28
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point cutting layup (Tyler Herro assists)
|24-13
|5:35
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|5:39
|Kristaps Porzingis misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point running pullup jump shot
|22-13
|5:48
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Herro steals)
|6:03
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Kevin Love assists)
|19-13
|6:04
|Kevin Love offensive rebound
|6:06
|Tyler Herro misses three point bank jump shot
|6:08
|Tyler Herro offensive rebound
|6:12
|Al Horford blocks Tyler Herro's three point jump shot
|6:35
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point driving layup
|16-13
|6:47
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-11
|6:47
|Heat offensive rebound
|6:47
|Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:47
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|6:47
|Kristaps Porzingis shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|6:48
|Kyle Lowry defensive rebound
|6:52
|Kristaps Porzingis misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|15-11
|7:29
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|13-11
|7:39
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point driving reverse layup (Kevin Love assists)
|13-8
|7:47
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|7:49
|Jaylen Brown misses two point driving layup
|7:59
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|8:01
|Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:01
|Kristaps Porzingis shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|8:01
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point driving dunk (Kyle Lowry assists)
|11-8
|8:13
|Jrue Holiday kicked ball violation
|8:17
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|8:19
|Jayson Tatum misses two point running layup
|8:23
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|8:27
|Derrick White blocks Jimmy Butler's two point running dunk
|8:31
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|8:33
|Jrue Holiday misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:43
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point driving floating jump shot
|9-8
|9:03
|+3
|Derrick White makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists)
|7-8
|9:19
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point pullup jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|7-5
|9:25
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|9:27
|Derrick White misses two point putback layup
|9:28
|Derrick White offensive rebound
|9:30
|Derrick White misses two point driving layup
|9:35
|Kristaps Porzingis defensive rebound
|9:37
|Bam Adebayo misses two point turnaround hook shot
|9:45
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|9:47
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|+3
|Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|5-5
|10:28
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis makes two point putback layup
|2-5
|10:29
|Kristaps Porzingis offensive rebound
|10:31
|Kristaps Porzingis misses two point cutting layup
|10:40
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|10:44
|Tyler Herro misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:51
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|10:53
|Jayson Tatum misses two point driving layup
|11:00
|Derrick White defensive rebound
|11:06
|Kevin Love misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|11:13
|Jaylen Brown misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|11:26
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point stepback jump shot
|2-3
|11:44
|+3
|Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|0-3
|12:00
|Bam Adebayo vs. Kristaps Porzingis (Derrick White gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Derrick White assists)
|10:17
|+ 3
|Dru Smith makes three point jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|10:36
|+ 3
|Payton Pritchard makes three point jump shot (Al Horford assists)
|10:59
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|11:04
|Tyler Herro misses two point floating jump shot
|11:08
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|11:15
|Jayson Tatum misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:17
|+ 2
|Thomas Bryant makes two point driving dunk (Dru Smith assists)
|11:35
|Dru Smith offensive rebound
|11:42
|Tyler Herro misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:46
|Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|0:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|31
|Field Goals
|13-28 (46.4%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-11 (36.4%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|20
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|12
|11
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|8
|7
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|5
|Fouls
|3
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|T. Herro PG
|16.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|29.2 FG%
|
|J. Holiday PG
|9.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Herro PG
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Holiday PG
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Herro
|12
|2
|2
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+10
|18
|D. Smith
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-9
|7
|T. Bryant
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3
|-1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Herro
|12
|2
|2
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+10
|18
|D. Smith
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-9
|7
|T. Bryant
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3
|-1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Highsmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|16
|8
|13/28
|4/11
|3/5
|3
|30
|3
|1
|2
|4
|12
|-12
|30
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Tatum
|6
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|13
|P. Pritchard
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|5
|D. White
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|8
|O. Brissett
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+11
|4
|A. Horford
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|+3
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Tatum
|6
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|13
|P. Pritchard
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|5
|D. White
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|8
|O. Brissett
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+11
|4
|A. Horford
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|+3
|4
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Hauser
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|L. Kornet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mykhailiuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Queta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|17
|7
|12/31
|6/13
|1/2
|3
|39
|1
|2
|5
|6
|11
|+15
|37