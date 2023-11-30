Luka Doncic will try to continue his torrid play on Friday night when the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic collected 41 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks' 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The four-time All-Star highlighted that performance with a desperation running hook shot with 1:03 left that gave Dallas a 115-108 lead.

Tuesday's effort came while Doncic sported a wrap on his left thumb to protect the low-grade sprain he sustained during the Mavericks' 107-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

"Sometimes we take him for granted, and we shouldn't," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "He's about winning, but it just so happens he's a walking triple-double."

While Doncic fell just short of his third triple-double this season and 59th of his career, he accomplished the feat in the Mavericks' 125-110 victory in Memphis on Oct. 30. Doncic had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in that contest.

Kyrie Irving, who didn't play in the first encounter with the Grizzlies, scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half on Tuesday.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. He sealed the win with a dunk on a breakaway with 6.1 seconds to play.

Jones has fared well in his first season with Dallas, averaging career highs in points (8.6) and 3-point shooting (38.1 percent). His high-water mark this season is a 22-point performance against Memphis, during which he made 7 of 10 shots from the floor -- including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

"Honestly, sometimes it's just about getting an opportunity," the 26-year-old Jones said. "I haven't had any the past few years. I'm getting it now and it's showing.

"For me, I just trust myself. I know what I can do well."

The Grizzlies are tipping off a three-game road trip after snapping a four-game overall skid and season-opening eight-game home losing streak with a 105-91 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

"That felt great," forward David Roddy said of Memphis' first home win. "I think it's something we have been working towards."

Roddy scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Desmond Bane added 17 to go along with nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 20 points and six blocks on Wednesday. He had a season high-tying 30 points to go along with nine rebounds in the previous meeting with Dallas.

Jackson wasn't looking in the past, however. Instead, he had an eye on the future and the expected return of suspended superstar Ja Morant, who has eight games remaining on the 25-game suspension he received in June for brandishing a handgun in a viral video for the second time.

"It's going to be a good next month," Jackson said, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "There's a man at home licking his chops."

Morant is eligible to return on Dec. 19, when the Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans.

