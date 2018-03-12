DEN
Nuggets have playoff spot in mind facing Lakers

  • Mar 12, 2018

The Denver Nuggets enter their game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in a three-way tie for eighth place in the Western Conference with 15 games remaining.

The Nuggets (37-30) have won two in a row, including a 125-116 win against the visiting Lakers on Friday. Denver enters Tuesday with the same record as the Utah Jazz and also tied in the standings with the Los Angeles Clippers (36-29), who have played two fewer games.

The Nuggets have not qualified for the postseason since 2013.

"We're getting there," Denver coach Michael Malone told reporters after a 130-104 win against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Sunday. "Every game, I think we're moving forward."

The Lakers (30-36) are coming off an impressive 127-113 win against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Even with the loss to the Nuggets last week, Los Angeles has still won seven of its past nine games. The Lakers are 6 1/2 games behind the Nuggets, Jazz and Clippers with 16 games left.

Julius Randle outplayed LeBron James in Sunday's matchup, finishing with a career-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. James had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

"He was pretty special," Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters after the game. "Showed a lot of what he can do. The crazy thing is, I still think he can be better."

Randle seemed to agree.

"It was something I always knew I could do," Randle said. "Just take time to continue to learn the game, continue to grow and develop as a player, as a person. Something I knew I could do. I'm not surprised but it feels good I guess."

A key matchup to watch against the Nuggets is Denver center Nikola Jokic against Los Angeles center Brooke Lopez.

Jokic is coming off his seventh triple-double of the season, totaling 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 30 minutes against Sacramento.

"Every time he does something, it's amazing," Denver forward Wilson Chandler said of Jokic. "But, it's kind of expected."

Lopez has scored at least 20 points in three straight games for the first time since the first three games in November. He scored 29 points in the loss to Denver last week, converting 12-of-18 shots.

Jokic played his first full game against Los Angeles this season and totaled 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Lopez also got the better of Jokic in their first meeting on Nov. 19, mainly because Jokic and Malone were ejected in the second quarter after Malone walked on the court while the ball was in play to object a no-call on Jokic, who was also ejected after joining the argument.

Lopez took advantage of Jokic's absence to score 21 points in the 127-109 win by Los Angeles at Staples Center.

The Nuggets and Lakers met two weeks later in Denver and Jokic didn't play after spraining his ankle two days earlier. Lopez scored 15 points in the 115-100 win by the Nuggets.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Randle
30 PF
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
49.5 Field Goal % 56.5
49.5 Three Point % 56.5
84.4 Free Throw % 70.5
Nuggets
Roster
G. Harris
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
W. Chandler
M. Plumlee
D. Harris
K. Faried
T. Craig
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
M. Morris
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Harris 63 35.0 17.8 2.7 3.0 1.9 0.2 1.8 48.7 40.3 82.6 0.6 2.1
N. Jokic 60 31.4 17.2 10.4 6.1 1.1 0.7 2.8 49.5 38.0 84.4 2.7 7.8
J. Murray 66 30.4 16.2 3.5 3.2 0.9 0.3 2.1 46.2 38.1 91.5 1.0 2.5
W. Barton 66 32.5 15.0 5.0 4.2 1.1 0.6 1.8 45.4 36.9 78.6 0.8 4.2
P. Millsap 23 28.3 14.4 6.3 2.9 1.1 1.3 1.9 44.9 36.0 73.6 1.5 4.8
T. Lyles 61 20.1 10.5 5.0 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.9 49.2 38.6 69.8 0.8 4.2
W. Chandler 60 30.8 9.9 5.2 2.1 0.5 0.6 1.3 43.9 33.7 79.2 1.4 3.8
M. Plumlee 59 20.6 7.7 5.8 2.0 0.7 1.1 1.5 59.6 0.0 44.7 1.9 3.9
D. Harris 12 17.4 7.1 1.4 1.9 0.5 0.3 0.8 40.6 32.6 83.3 0.2 1.3
K. Faried 32 14.4 5.9 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 51.4 0.0 70.6 2.1 2.7
T. Craig 26 16.1 4.3 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.4 45.1 26.3 65.5 1.0 2.0
J. Hernangomez 22 11.4 3.3 2.4 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 38.8 26.2 83.3 0.8 1.6
M. Beasley 56 10.0 3.3 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.5 32.1 69.0 0.3 1.0
M. Morris 3 8.3 3.3 0.7 2.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
D. Arthur 17 7.8 3.0 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 46.7 33.3 66.7 0.2 0.7
R. Jefferson 19 8.4 1.6 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.3 44.4 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.7
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 67 241.1 109.2 44.2 25.0 7.82 4.63 14.6 47.1 36.9 76.5 11.1 33.1
Lakers
Roster
B. Ingram
I. Thomas
J. Randle
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
B. Lopez
L. Ball
J. Hart
T. Wear
I. Zubac
T. Ennis
C. Frye
A. Caruso
L. Deng
A. Bogut
T. Bryant
V. Blue
D. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 57 33.8 16.2 5.4 3.9 0.8 0.8 2.5 46.9 38.0 68.9 1.0 4.4
I. Thomas 12 25.8 15.9 2.1 5.7 0.4 0.1 3.1 39.6 31.9 95.5 0.5 1.6
J. Randle 66 25.6 15.5 7.7 2.5 0.6 0.6 2.5 56.5 22.0 70.5 2.1 5.6
K. Kuzma 65 30.0 15.3 6.0 1.8 0.6 0.5 1.7 44.5 36.5 70.1 1.2 4.8
K. Caldwell-Pope 58 33.4 13.7 5.4 2.2 1.6 0.2 1.3 43.3 39.3 75.7 0.9 4.5
B. Lopez 58 22.2 12.5 3.8 1.6 0.4 1.3 1.4 45.8 34.0 68.8 1.0 2.8
L. Ball 44 33.5 10.5 6.9 7.0 1.7 0.8 2.6 36.7 32.7 48.2 1.3 5.6
J. Hart 55 21.5 6.6 3.7 1.2 0.7 0.2 0.6 46.1 39.7 65.6 0.6 3.1
T. Wear 5 10.4 4.6 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 42.9 35.7 0.0 0.0 2.4
I. Zubac 27 8.0 3.4 2.2 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 51.6 0.0 83.3 0.8 1.4
T. Ennis 40 10.5 3.0 1.4 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 37.7 22.9 72.2 0.3 1.1
C. Frye 1 11.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. Caruso 26 12.9 2.7 1.3 1.8 0.5 0.2 0.9 43.1 22.7 64.3 0.3 1.0
L. Deng 1 13.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. Bogut 24 9.0 1.5 3.3 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 68.0 0.0 100.0 1.1 2.2
T. Bryant 10 3.3 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 33.3 20.0 66.7 0.1 0.5
V. Blue 5 9.0 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.6 20.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
D. Williams 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 66 242.7 108.7 46.4 24.0 8.08 4.85 15.4 46.2 34.5 70.7 11.0 35.4
