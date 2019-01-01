NO
Shortly before their last game of 2018, the New Orleans Pelicans found out they would be forced to win without Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans succeeded but hope Davis is back in the lineup Wednesday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets.

Davis was held out of Monday's 123-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an illness. Davis was originally in the starting lineup but the change was made about five minutes before the national anthem.

Without Davis for the fifth time this season, the Pelicans won for the first time the center sat out since Dec. 6, 2017. The Pelicans found ways to compensate for his 28.5 points and 13 rebounds by getting a huge night from Julius Randle and others.

Randle totaled 33 points and 11 rebounds while Jrue Holiday added 26. Those performances helped the Pelicans win for only the fifth time in their last 20 games since Nov. 21.

New Orleans also was able to win without Davis by also getting 21 from Darius Miller along with the return of Elfrid Payton from a broken finger that cost him the previous 22 games.

"I think for the most part, I tend to be aggressive," Holiday said. "Just wanted to read the game and let it come to me. Sometimes you might force it thinking Anthony is going to be out."

Miller said he and his teammates wanted to compete for Davis.

"He did everything he could to try and play," Miller said. "We appreciate at that. At the last minute, he decided he couldn't, so we tried to go out and win the game for him."

New Orleans last put together consecutive wins Nov. 16-19 when they won three straight. The skid began with a 121-120 loss in Philadelphia on Nov. 21 and the Pelicans own 11 defeats by single digits in this stretch.

Besides containing Davis if he plays, the Nets will attempt to return to their winning ways after a lost weekend in Charlotte and Milwaukee. Following a wild 134-132 double-overtime win over Charlotte, the Nets followed it up with a 13-point loss in Charlotte on Friday and a 129-115 loss in Milwaukee on Saturday in a game when they trailed by 26 in the third quarter.

The Nets rested D'Angelo Russell and reserve Ed Davis but lost Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a strained groin in the first quarter. Hollis-Jefferson may sit out Wednesday but coach Kenny Atkinson said earlier this week that he did not think it was as bad as the left groin strain the forward sustained in a charity game in China in August.

"It's not a pull, it's not a tear, (it's) a strain. So that's good news," Atkinson said. "I can't give you a timetable, but it's not a huge, long process like he went through in the offseason. So I'd say the news is positive in that sense."

Jared Dudley started for Hollis-Jefferson earlier in the season and Kenneth Faried saw a bulk of the minutes Saturday by totaling 21 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes.

The Nets will also be without Allen Crabbe, who is expected to miss his 10th straight game with a sore right knee.

Despite the lost weekend and the injury to Hollis-Jefferson, the Nets are 9-3 in their last 12 games since blowing a 23-point lead and taking a 114-112 loss to Oklahoma City on a buzzer beater by Paul George on Dec. 5.

The Nets also are 6-2 in their last eight games that were within five points of the final five minutes of regulation.

"Playoffs? Yeah, for sure. I think that's more achievable than the .500," Davis said after practice Monday. "You get to .500, you might mess around and be a fifth seed, sixth seed, for sure. Playoffs is definitely (possible). We're a game and a half out of the sixth spot, right? I think it's definitely achievable."

New Orleans is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings. In the first meeting on Oct. 26, the Pelicans wiped out a 12-point second half deficit and scored the final nine points of a 117-115 win.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
D. Russell
1 PG
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
50.7 Field Goal % 41.9
50.7 Three Point % 41.9
80.3 Free Throw % 78.6
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
28.5 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 4.5 APG
home team logo
D. Russell PG 1
17.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 6.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 17-21 -----
home team logo Nets 17-21 -----
BKN +1, O/U 230.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 17-21 116.2 PPG 47.3 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Nets 17-21 110.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 28.5 PPG 13.0 RPG 4.5 APG 50.7 FG%
D. Russell PG 17.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.1 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
T. Frazier
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
S. Hill
I. Clark
W. Johnson
C. Diallo
A. Harrison
K. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 33 37.1 28.5 13.0 4.5 1.7 2.6 2.1 50.7 32.3 80.3 3.3 9.7
J. Holiday 38 36.9 20.9 4.5 8.7 1.6 0.8 3.7 47.0 31.4 78.1 1.2 3.3
J. Randle 37 29.1 19.9 9.4 2.7 0.6 0.5 2.5 54.1 33.3 71.0 2.4 7.1
N. Mirotic 25 30.0 17.4 9.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.2 45.2 34.8 84.1 1.6 7.6
E. Moore 35 29.9 13.1 2.5 2.2 0.7 0.2 1.1 48.5 42.1 70.7 0.8 1.7
E. Payton 7 25.1 9.6 4.6 5.4 0.9 0.1 2.3 45.0 40.0 69.2 1.0 3.6
D. Miller 33 22.6 7.0 1.5 1.7 0.6 0.3 0.8 41.1 38.3 86.4 0.2 1.3
T. Frazier 29 20.2 5.0 2.9 4.6 0.6 0.1 1.3 44.5 40.4 77.3 0.8 2.2
J. Okafor 20 8.0 4.4 2.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.4 53.7 0.0 78.9 1.2 1.2
F. Jackson 23 12.0 4.3 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.7 40.0 36.8 72.2 0.1 0.7
S. Hill 26 22.1 4.2 3.5 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.8 39.6 31.6 63.2 1.0 2.5
I. Clark 27 14.2 4.0 1.5 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.8 35.1 29.1 91.7 0.2 1.3
W. Johnson 24 15.4 3.8 2.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.5 40.2 39.6 83.3 0.4 1.8
C. Diallo 27 9.7 3.4 3.7 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.7 56.9 0.0 77.3 0.9 2.8
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
K. Williams 10 5.1 1.1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 35.7 33.3 0.0 0.2 0.8
Total 38 240.0 116.2 47.3 26.9 7.32 5.42 14.5 47.5 35.1 77.0 11.6 35.8
Nets
Roster
C. LeVert
D. Russell
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
A. Crabbe
D. Carroll
S. Napier
E. Davis
J. Dudley
K. Faried
T. Pinson
T. Graham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. LeVert 14 29.7 18.4 4.3 3.7 1.2 0.4 2.1 47.5 31.1 72.1 1.0 3.3
D. Russell 37 29.2 17.9 3.8 6.1 1.1 0.3 2.9 41.9 35.5 78.6 0.5 3.3
S. Dinwiddie 38 28.9 17.5 2.6 5.3 0.6 0.3 2.2 46.6 37.3 78.0 0.5 2.1
J. Harris 35 29.9 13.4 3.5 2.4 0.6 0.2 1.4 50.9 48.3 83.0 0.7 2.8
J. Allen 36 26.6 11.6 8.1 1.6 0.5 1.4 1.4 58.0 16.7 72.2 2.6 5.5
R. Hollis-Jefferson 34 24.0 9.9 5.8 1.9 0.8 0.5 1.2 40.5 24.2 65.9 1.4 4.4
A. Crabbe 28 26.1 9.5 3.5 1.1 0.6 0.3 1.1 34.3 38.7 78.9 0.5 3.0
D. Carroll 27 23.6 9.5 4.9 1.0 0.4 0.1 1.1 37.1 31.9 79.7 0.9 4.0
S. Napier 27 14.9 8.1 1.5 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.8 41.3 39.4 84.1 0.3 1.2
E. Davis 37 17.9 5.6 8.3 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.8 60.7 0.0 55.2 3.1 5.2
J. Dudley 38 22.2 5.2 2.9 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.8 40.9 32.1 62.9 0.7 2.2
K. Faried 10 7.7 4.6 2.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.5 67.9 0.0 57.1 0.9 1.8
T. Pinson 5 8.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 25.0 0.0 100.0 0.2 1.4
T. Graham 2 13.5 0.0 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
Total 38 243.9 110.6 45.1 23.5 6.66 4.00 14.3 45.3 36.0 74.2 11.4 33.7
