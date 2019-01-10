CHA
POR

Blazers, Hornets meet going in opposite directions

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 10, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets are not.

The Trail Blazers have won three consecutive games and 10 of their last 14. They play host to the Hornets, who have lost three of four and six of nine, on Friday in Portland.

But the Blazers say they're not of the mind to overlook anybody.

"Can't think about (an opponent's) record," Portland swingman Evan Turner said. "You have to take care of business. Teams are going to come out and compete and play hard. We have to do whatever it takes to win and leave it at that."

Portland (25-17) owns one of the league's best backcourts in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who combine to average nearly 47 points a game. But they likely will have their hands full Friday night when they face Charlotte's Kemba Walker, who averages 25.1 points per game.

"He's a good dude," McCollum said. "He plays well, he plays hard, he does things the right way. He's having an All-Star season."

"I love Kemba's game," Lillard added. "He has been having his best season this year. He has been really aggressive, leading their team. They've had to fight for every win they have. He has been a huge part of that. It's going to be another tough night at my position."

Even with starting small forward Moe Harkless (knee) out, the Blazers have displayed one of the deepest benches in the NBA.

In a 124-112 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Portland's reserves combined for 56 points.

They were led by guard Seth Curry, who knocked down 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line, and finished with 17 points in 23 minutes. Power forward Zach Collins totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. The 7-footer was 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

"We're getting better," Curry said of the Portland bench.

"That's the way it should be as the season goes along. You continue to find things you do well, and do them better. I'm getting more comfortable with these guys and finding spots, finding ways to contribute."

The Hornets, who will be on the fourth stop of a six-game, 10-day road trip, are beginning to get more from Malik Monk, a second-year guard out of Kentucky. Monk, who led Charlotte (19-21) with 24 points in a 128-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, said he is still learning as he adjusts to the speed and physicality of the NBA.

"You have to know when to speed up and when to slow down," Monk told the New York Times. "I thought it would be way smoother. It's been a lot of ups and downs.

"If you're a second late, it's over with. You can recover in college, and you can hide in a zone, too. But (in the NBA), you get exposed. Everybody is so good."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.7 Field Goal % 44.4
43.7 Three Point % 44.4
81.7 Free Throw % 89.7
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
25.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.8 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
25.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Hornets 19-21 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 25-17 -----
POR -6.5, O/U 223
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
POR -6.5, O/U 223
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 19-21 112.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 25-17 111.5 PPG 48.4 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.8 APG 43.7 FG%
D. Lillard PG 25.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.1 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Monk
M. Williams
T. Parker
C. Zeller
N. Batum
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
D. Graham
J. Macura
B. Biyombo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 40 34.3 25.1 4.3 5.8 1.2 0.5 2.5 43.7 35.6 81.7 0.5 3.9
J. Lamb 37 29.2 15.3 5.6 1.9 1.1 0.2 0.8 44.6 35.0 85.8 0.8 4.8
M. Monk 37 18.9 10.8 1.7 1.8 0.6 0.3 1.3 39.7 33.9 91.3 0.2 1.5
M. Williams 39 27.5 10.2 5.6 1.1 0.9 0.7 0.6 42.6 38.3 70.8 1.0 4.7
T. Parker 36 18.8 9.6 1.5 3.9 0.4 0.1 1.3 45.2 25.8 69.3 0.2 1.3
C. Zeller 35 24.5 9.3 6.2 2.1 0.7 0.8 1.3 55.8 31.3 84.2 2.1 4.2
N. Batum 40 30.9 8.9 5.2 3.4 0.9 0.4 1.6 45.5 39.0 86.0 0.9 4.3
W. Hernangomez 32 13.7 7.8 5.3 1.0 0.3 0.4 1.0 50.9 48.0 73.2 2.1 3.2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 33 19.1 7.8 4.7 0.9 0.5 0.9 0.8 48.8 36.8 78.3 1.8 3.0
M. Bridges 38 19.3 6.6 3.6 1.0 0.5 0.7 0.6 44.3 31.5 75.6 0.6 3.1
F. Kaminsky 22 11.6 5.6 2.5 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.8 48.9 33.3 66.7 0.8 1.7
D. Bacon 19 12.2 5.2 1.7 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.6 52.7 50.0 83.3 0.1 1.6
D. Graham 20 13.2 4.5 1.3 2.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 38.1 33.3 100.0 0.0 1.3
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
B. Biyombo 15 11.0 3.7 3.5 0.3 0.3 0.9 0.5 62.2 0.0 52.6 1.3 2.2
Total 40 243.1 112.9 44.3 23.9 7.33 5.00 12.2 45.4 35.7 79.5 9.9 34.5
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
S. Curry
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
J. Layman
G. Trent Jr.
W. Baldwin
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 42 35.4 25.9 4.5 6.1 1.0 0.5 2.8 44.4 38.6 89.7 0.8 3.8
C. McCollum 41 34.3 20.9 3.7 2.7 0.8 0.4 1.6 45.9 33.2 82.6 0.9 2.8
J. Nurkic 42 27.0 15.3 10.4 2.8 1.1 1.3 2.3 51.1 12.5 74.1 3.4 7.0
A. Aminu 42 30.1 9.4 8.1 1.0 0.9 0.4 0.8 42.5 35.2 83.7 1.5 6.6
E. Turner 41 24.5 7.7 4.8 3.9 0.6 0.3 1.9 46.2 14.3 69.5 0.7 4.1
Z. Collins 42 18.9 7.3 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.8 1.1 49.1 31.4 79.7 1.3 3.0
N. Stauskas 39 15.8 6.3 1.8 1.5 0.3 0.1 1.0 42.0 35.1 90.9 0.3 1.6
S. Curry 36 17.4 6.0 1.3 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.8 43.2 49.0 100.0 0.3 1.0
M. Harkless 26 21.6 5.9 4.1 0.7 0.9 1.0 0.6 44.6 32.0 65.0 1.0 3.2
M. Leonard 39 14.3 5.7 4.2 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 50.6 41.7 85.3 0.9 3.3
J. Layman 31 14.7 5.4 2.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.6 50.0 34.4 66.7 0.7 1.7
G. Trent Jr. 4 5.8 2.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 30.8 40.0 25.0 0.0 1.0
W. Baldwin 13 5.5 2.0 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.8 30.8 28.6 72.7 0.1 0.6
C. Swanigan 16 8.4 1.9 3.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.9 31.6 25.0 85.7 0.8 2.3
Total 42 242.4 111.5 48.4 21.8 6.60 4.86 14.3 45.7 35.5 81.1 11.3 37.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores