Skid over, Cavs tackle tough task at Portland

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 15, 2019

The Cleveland Cavaliers exorcised some demons Sunday in Los Angeles, knocking off the LeBron James-less Lakers 101-95 to snap a 12-game losing streak.

Now the Cavaliers -- who own the worst record in the NBA at 9-35 -- have to face the remaining three opponents on a six-game road trip, beginning Wednesday night at Portland.

Cleveland will move on after that to play at Utah and Denver.

"For us, it doesn't get any easier," Cleveland center Tristan Thompson said after collecting 15 points and 14 rebounds in the win over the Lakers. "If you look at the schedule on this road trip, this is probably the closest game to being in our favor. So I'm glad we got it."

The Cavaliers got balanced scoring in L.A., with all five starters in double figures, led by forward Cedi Osman with 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. Guard Alec Burks contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds, swingman Rodney Hood fought off a sore Achilles heel to score 18 points, and rookie guard Collin Sexton came through with 17 points.

"It felt good to get off the streak," Cleveland coach Larry Drew said. "Any time you go through a stretch like that, it can be a little tough on you. I know it was for the players, physically and mentally.

"I just want to see our guys grow. I want to see growth every game we play. We're not going to play well every game; we're not going to shoot the ball well every game. But from a mistake standpoint, I would like to see us grow from where we were making the same mistake over again."

Cleveland forward Kevin Love, a Portland native, had hoped to make his return from toe surgery in time to play in his hometown. But Love, who has missed the entire season, has only recently been cleared for "select basketball activities," meaning he is unlikely to come back in the near future.

Portland (26-19) is coming off a two-game road trip in which it dropped important games at Denver and Sacramento.

The Blazers were not happy with the way they played down the stretch in a 115-107 loss on Monday to the Kings, who had 26 fast-break points in the victory.

"We knew coming in that they love to play in transition, and we played into their hands," said Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who scored 35 points against Sacramento. "We turned the ball over and allowed them to get it out in transition. They play the fastest pace in the league, so we made it harder on ourselves than it had to be."

Portland got a nice performance from Jake Layman, who has filled in as the starting small forward while Moe Harkless deals with recurring knee problems. The 6-9 Layman scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting in 22 minutes against the Kings, three of his baskets coming on dunks.

"I'm not happy with the way I've been shooting the ball from three," said Layman, who is firing at a 33.3 percent clip from beyond the arc. "But attacking the basket, I feel good. I feel like I'm making good moves out there."

Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
52.9 Field Goal % 44.3
52.9 Three Point % 44.3
64.7 Free Throw % 90.4
away team logo
T. Thompson C 13
11.7 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 2.2 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.1 APG
away team logo Cavaliers 9-35 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 26-19 -----
POR -13.5, O/U 217.5
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 9-35 102.7 PPG 42.4 RPG 20.2 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 26-19 111.8 PPG 48.2 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
T. Thompson C 11.7 PPG 11.2 RPG 2.2 APG 52.9 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.1 APG 44.3 FG%
Cavaliers
Roster
K. Love
J. Clarkson
C. Sexton
R. Hood
A. Burks
C. Osman
T. Thompson
L. Nance Jr.
C. Payne
M. Dellavedova
J. Smith
D. Nwaba
J. Jones
A. Zizic
J. Blossomgame
C. Frye
J. Holland
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Love 4 34.0 19.0 13.5 3.5 0.3 0.3 2.5 32.3 29.2 81.8 2.5 11.0
J. Clarkson 43 26.5 17.0 3.3 2.2 0.8 0.2 1.7 45.5 33.9 85.2 1.0 2.3
C. Sexton 44 29.7 14.6 3.0 2.8 0.5 0.1 2.3 41.7 38.9 87.2 0.6 2.4
R. Hood 36 27.6 12.8 2.5 2.0 0.9 0.1 0.9 44.6 37.7 90.2 0.4 2.1
A. Burks 24 29.1 12.1 5.3 2.8 0.8 0.5 1.2 40.1 39.1 80.8 0.7 4.6
C. Osman 42 32.0 11.9 4.8 2.2 0.6 0.2 1.6 40.1 30.6 80.0 0.5 4.3
T. Thompson 34 30.0 11.7 11.2 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.5 52.9 0.0 64.7 4.5 6.7
L. Nance Jr. 39 25.6 8.8 7.5 3.2 1.5 0.7 1.3 52.9 33.3 72.3 2.2 5.3
C. Payne 4 17.8 8.8 1.8 2.8 0.8 0.3 1.3 50.0 40.0 75.0 0.0 1.8
M. Dellavedova 15 19.2 8.5 1.5 3.8 0.3 0.0 1.9 48.4 45.1 86.7 0.1 1.5
J. Smith 11 20.2 6.7 1.6 1.9 1.0 0.3 1.0 34.2 30.8 80.0 0.0 1.6
D. Nwaba 21 16.4 6.0 2.8 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 42.4 25.7 64.0 0.5 2.3
J. Jones 16 13.4 5.1 2.1 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.5 41.9 35.7 70.4 0.7 1.4
A. Zizic 28 11.6 4.6 3.7 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.8 49.5 0.0 71.1 1.3 2.4
J. Blossomgame 18 16.2 4.2 3.6 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.4 44.8 33.3 85.7 1.1 2.6
C. Frye 21 9.5 3.6 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 36.2 40.8 85.7 0.1 1.3
J. Holland 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 44 240.0 102.7 42.4 20.2 6.93 2.52 12.9 44.4 35.8 79.6 10.7 31.6
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
M. Harkless
S. Curry
J. Layman
M. Leonard
G. Trent Jr.
W. Baldwin
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 45 35.3 26.0 4.5 6.1 1.0 0.5 2.8 44.3 37.7 90.4 0.8 3.7
C. McCollum 44 34.1 20.7 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.4 1.6 45.4 33.8 83.1 0.9 2.9
J. Nurkic 45 27.0 15.0 10.4 3.0 1.1 1.4 2.2 50.9 12.5 74.1 3.4 7.0
A. Aminu 45 30.1 9.5 8.2 1.1 1.0 0.4 0.8 42.3 34.9 82.8 1.6 6.6
E. Turner 44 24.6 8.1 4.7 3.9 0.6 0.3 1.8 47.3 17.5 72.9 0.6 4.0
Z. Collins 45 18.8 7.2 4.3 0.9 0.4 0.9 1.1 49.6 32.5 78.1 1.3 3.0
N. Stauskas 42 15.5 6.2 1.9 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.9 42.5 34.7 88.9 0.2 1.6
M. Harkless 26 21.6 5.9 4.1 0.7 0.9 1.0 0.6 44.6 32.0 65.0 1.0 3.2
S. Curry 39 17.4 5.9 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.7 43.1 48.6 100.0 0.3 1.1
J. Layman 34 15.4 5.9 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.5 51.6 33.3 70.8 0.8 1.8
M. Leonard 42 14.4 5.8 4.1 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.8 51.7 43.0 85.3 0.9 3.3
G. Trent Jr. 5 6.0 2.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.2 29.4 37.5 25.0 0.0 0.8
W. Baldwin 13 5.5 2.0 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.8 30.8 28.6 72.7 0.1 0.6
C. Swanigan 16 8.4 1.9 3.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.9 31.6 25.0 85.7 0.8 2.3
Total 45 242.2 111.8 48.2 22.0 6.62 4.98 14.0 45.9 35.5 81.5 11.2 36.9
