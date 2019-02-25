DAL
LAC

Clippers still thinking playoffs as Mavs stumble in

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 25, 2019

No 20-point lead seems safe these days when the Los Angeles Clippers are on the court, and that includes leads they might be holding, as well as chasing.

When the Clippers take the court Monday night against the visiting Dallas Mavericks, they will be coming off four recent games that included major swings of momentum.

Three times while on a lengthy road trip earlier this month, the Clippers found themselves in a 20-point hole, only to emerge victorious. On Feb. 9 at Boston, the Clippers erased a 28-point deficit to earn a 123-112 victory, the largest comeback in franchise history.

Then on Friday at Memphis, they failed to preserve a 22-point lead of their own, but managed to scramble back for a 112-106 victory.

Another opportunity from a 20-point deficit presented itself Sunday at Denver, but the Nuggets had more than enough in reserve to put away a 123-96 victory. The Clippers were just 3-of-21 from 3-point range, an uncharacteristic performance from a team that is third in the league at 38.2 percent from long range despite Sunday's poor showing.

These kind of pendulum swings were happening before leading scorer Tobias Harris was traded, along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, and they continued to happen with newcomers to the roster like Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet, JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple.

The common denominator through it all is backup guard and scoring machine Lou Williams, who averages a league-leading 19.8 points per game off the bench and 7.9 in the fourth quarter, fourth best in the league.

The Clippers sit at the tail end of playoff-qualified teams in the Western Conference and continue to emphasize making the playoffs, even after trading Harris, and even with all the roster maneuvering.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said on a recent appearance on TNT that the team remains interested in the playoffs over building for the future through the draft, and the players echoed that sentiment this weekend.

"The team is a very good team," forward Danilo Gallinari said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We got some new guys who can really play and we really want to win and go to the playoffs. That goal doesn't change."

The Mavericks have new guys, too, but their slim playoff chances were all but dashed during a recent flurry of trade activity. Starters like Harrison Barnes, DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews all were traded.

The team will build around the dynamic young talents of Luka Doncic, but he has missed the past two games with a sore right ankle. The Mavericks have lost both of those games, and the two before that as well. The Mavericks are 1-5 since the trade deadline.

"We've sort of re-tooled a little bit based on this group," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said, according to mavs.com. "And the last 2 1/2 weeks, we scaled down some things and got our defensive system in. The personnel is quite different, so there are some different challenges. But we have good guys that go hard and they're pros, so that's a great starting point."

Veteran Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 15 points in 24 minutes for the Mavericks on Saturday at Utah in his first start of the season.

While Doncic is listed as questionable for Monday in Los Angeles, Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is day-to-day with an illness. For the Clippers, new acquisition Wilson Chandler (quadriceps) is close to making his debut with the team.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr.
11 G
L. Williams
23 SG
26.1 Min. Per Game 26.1
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
39.1 Field Goal % 42.8
39.1 Three Point % 42.8
84.4 Free Throw % 89.8
away team logo
T. Hardaway Jr. G 11
16.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.1 APG
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
19.9 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 26-33 -----
home team logo Clippers 33-28 -----
LAC -5.5, O/U 223.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
LAC -5.5, O/U 223.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 26-33 108.6 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 33-28 113.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr. G 16.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.1 APG 41.2 FG%
L. Williams SG 19.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.3 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Barea
T. Burke
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
J. Brunson
M. Kleber
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
R. Broekhoff
S. Mejri
C. Lee
D. Macon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 55 32.2 20.7 7.2 5.6 1.0 0.3 3.2 43.0 34.8 72.2 1.1 6.1
T. Hardaway Jr. 7 28.3 16.0 3.0 2.1 0.7 0.1 1.0 41.2 30.6 73.9 0.6 2.4
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
T. Burke 7 16.3 9.3 2.3 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.1 46.9 41.2 85.7 0.9 1.4
D. Powell 55 17.9 8.9 4.4 1.1 0.5 0.6 0.8 56.8 23.2 76.4 1.4 3.0
D. Finney-Smith 59 25.4 7.9 4.8 0.9 1.0 0.5 1.0 46.1 33.9 67.9 1.8 3.1
J. Brunson 51 18.5 7.2 2.1 2.5 0.5 0.1 1.1 43.7 37.0 68.3 0.3 1.8
M. Kleber 53 19.7 6.5 4.0 0.8 0.5 1.1 0.8 44.4 32.7 78.8 1.2 2.8
D. Harris 47 15.0 6.2 1.6 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.8 40.7 30.8 76.2 0.1 1.4
D. Nowitzki 28 11.8 5.0 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.3 35.2 30.1 78.6 0.0 1.9
R. Broekhoff 28 7.9 2.9 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 44.6 39.2 100.0 0.1 0.9
S. Mejri 19 8.3 2.3 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.3 47.2 20.0 75.0 0.8 1.8
C. Lee 6 8.7 2.0 0.5 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.2 36.4 25.0 100.0 0.0 0.5
D. Macon 4 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 59 240.8 108.6 45.4 22.6 6.98 4.32 14.5 44.7 34.4 74.2 10.2 35.2
Clippers
Roster
L. Williams
D. Gallinari
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
J. Green
G. Temple
J. Motley
L. Mbah a Moute
M. Gortat
T. Wallace
M. Teodosic
A. Delgado
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Williams 55 26.1 19.9 2.9 5.3 0.6 0.1 2.5 42.8 37.0 89.8 0.4 2.5
D. Gallinari 50 30.5 18.8 6.0 2.4 0.7 0.3 1.4 44.9 43.4 90.8 0.8 5.2
M. Harrell 61 26.2 16.0 6.5 1.8 0.9 1.4 1.5 62.3 9.1 62.4 2.3 4.2
L. Shamet 4 28.8 12.0 1.8 2.3 1.3 0.0 1.5 42.4 47.8 90.0 0.5 1.3
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 61 25.7 9.9 2.7 3.0 1.1 0.6 1.9 45.8 31.9 80.7 0.7 2.0
I. Zubac 4 20.3 9.5 6.3 0.5 0.3 1.0 1.8 54.2 0.0 80.0 1.0 5.3
P. Beverley 61 26.8 7.2 4.8 3.5 0.8 0.6 1.1 39.8 37.9 78.3 0.9 3.9
J. Green 4 19.5 7.0 5.8 0.5 0.5 0.8 0.5 62.5 60.0 100.0 0.8 5.0
G. Temple 4 19.0 5.5 2.3 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 44.4 27.3 60.0 0.5 1.8
J. Motley 16 8.2 5.1 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.8 49.2 0.0 63.6 0.9 1.5
L. Mbah a Moute 4 15.3 5.0 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 44.4 33.3 40.0 0.5 1.3
M. Gortat 47 16.0 5.0 5.6 1.4 0.1 0.5 1.1 53.2 0.0 72.9 1.4 4.1
T. Wallace 46 10.5 3.8 1.7 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 43.3 14.3 49.0 0.4 1.3
M. Teodosic 15 10.0 3.2 1.1 2.1 0.2 0.1 1.4 42.5 37.0 57.1 0.2 0.9
A. Delgado 1 14.0 3.0 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 50.0 2.0 2.0
Total 61 242.0 113.9 45.1 23.2 6.56 4.84 14.2 47.0 38.3 79.4 9.5 35.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores