Explosive Mitchell leads Jazz into affair with Pelicans

  • Mar 03, 2019

Donovan Mitchell's ability to take over a game continues to reach new levels.

Mitchell opened March with a bang, pouring out a career-high 46 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. The Utah Jazz guard tallied 19 points in the fourth quarter alone to rally his team from a 17-point deficit for a 115-111 victory.

Now Utah hosts New Orleans on Monday night having won five straight and eight of nine at home. Mitchell has played a key role in propelling the Jazz fortunes forward.

In his last five games, the second-year guard has averaged 33.0 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the field. Mitchell is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.8 blocks in that stretch. With his 46-point outburst, the 22-year-old Mitchell also became the youngest player in Jazz franchise history to score at least 45 points in a game.

Mitchell classified it as his best regular-season game yet because of how he mentally evolved throughout the game.

"In the beginning of the game I wasn't really sure what I was doing -- they kind of threw different looks at me," Mitchell said. "Then as the game went on, I started (telling) myself: 'Look, you gotta push through.'"

One element that has stood out from Mitchell's game since the NBA All-Star break is his ability to get to the free throw line. Mitchell is averaging 8.6 free throw attempts per contest over the last five games. He is making those trips to the foul line count.

Mitchell is shooting 81.4 percent on his free throws over the last five games. This marks a slight uptick from his 79.7 percent season average.

"The biggest thing is just going up there and not thinking about it," Mitchell said.

New Orleans is experiencing a bit of a resurgence thanks to strong play from Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday. The Pelicans are 2-0 in March after posting back-to-back wins over Phoenix and Denver. Randle and Holiday had a big hand in each positive outcome.

In the two victories, Randle averaged 25.0 points on 52.9 percent shooting. He also tallied 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Holiday is also averaging 25.0 points in March to go along with 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Their efforts enabled the Pelicans to rally from a 19-point deficit to beat the Nuggets 120-112 on Saturday. It proved valuable in a game in which All-Star Anthony Davis did not play.

"Sometimes, it's a little easier with Anthony out there, where talent just takes over," Holiday said. "But, when he's not there and we're on a back-to-back, we just have to be scrappy."

This is the first of two meetings over three days between Utah and New Orleans. The Jazz and the Pelicans will also play on Wednesday in New Orleans. New Orleans guard Frank Jackson, who played high school basketball in Utah, will play his first NBA game in his home state.

Utah won the first meeting on October 27, beating New Orleans 132-111 to hand the Pelicans their first loss of the season. Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 28 points and 12 assists. Rudy Gobert added 25 points and 14 rebounds. Davis didn't play due to an elbow injury.

--Field Level Media

Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
C. Diallo
K. Williams
T. Frazier
I. Clark
S. Hill
S. Johnson
A. Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 49 34.7 27.3 12.4 4.1 1.6 2.5 2.0 51.4 32.1 79.6 3.1 9.3
J. Holiday 65 36.0 21.1 5.1 7.9 1.6 0.8 3.2 47.1 32.4 76.6 1.2 3.9
J. Randle 58 30.0 20.5 8.9 3.0 0.7 0.6 2.6 53.3 35.0 73.7 2.1 6.7
E. Moore 51 27.9 12.2 2.5 2.0 0.8 0.2 1.1 48.5 42.7 77.6 0.7 1.8
E. Payton 25 28.1 9.9 4.2 6.7 1.1 0.4 2.5 43.2 32.7 69.2 1.0 3.2
D. Miller 57 25.4 8.1 1.8 1.9 0.7 0.4 0.8 38.9 37.3 84.0 0.2 1.6
J. Okafor 44 14.8 7.7 4.5 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.8 59.3 0.0 69.8 1.5 3.0
F. Jackson 50 16.4 6.4 2.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.7 42.8 30.4 76.1 0.4 1.6
C. Diallo 47 12.3 5.5 4.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 64.3 0.0 72.2 1.1 3.5
K. Williams 29 19.8 5.4 4.5 1.3 0.5 0.4 0.7 40.9 32.5 61.5 1.0 3.4
T. Frazier 47 19.3 5.0 2.9 4.4 0.5 0.1 1.3 45.1 35.1 78.0 0.7 2.2
I. Clark 45 13.0 4.6 1.3 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.9 40.5 34.0 94.4 0.2 1.1
S. Hill 35 20.3 4.0 3.1 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.7 38.8 28.6 70.4 0.9 2.2
S. Johnson 8 10.3 2.1 2.1 1.1 0.4 0.0 1.1 29.6 11.1 0.0 0.8 1.4
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
Total 65 240.0 116.0 47.2 27.0 7.45 5.62 14.2 47.8 34.7 76.6 11.1 36.1
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
J. Crowder
D. Favors
K. Korver
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
G. Allen
G. Niang
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
T. Cavanaugh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Bradley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 58 33.7 23.3 4.0 4.1 1.4 0.4 2.8 42.3 33.4 79.7 0.7 3.3
R. Gobert 62 31.6 15.3 12.8 2.2 0.8 2.2 1.6 64.7 0.0 65.0 3.8 9.0
R. Rubio 54 28.9 13.1 3.7 5.9 1.4 0.2 2.9 41.0 32.6 84.8 0.5 3.2
J. Ingles 62 31.6 11.9 3.8 5.1 1.3 0.3 2.2 44.0 37.7 71.4 0.4 3.4
J. Crowder 61 27.7 11.9 4.8 1.7 0.8 0.4 1.1 39.1 33.3 69.6 0.8 4.0
D. Favors 61 23.5 11.4 7.5 1.1 0.7 1.4 1.1 57.8 20.9 67.4 2.7 4.8
K. Korver 40 20.0 9.3 2.5 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.8 42.9 39.8 84.4 0.2 2.3
D. Exum 39 16.3 7.4 1.7 2.7 0.4 0.1 1.2 43.2 30.5 79.1 0.4 1.3
R. O'Neale 62 19.1 5.1 3.4 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.8 48.0 41.2 75.0 0.3 3.1
R. Neto 25 12.0 4.9 1.6 2.3 0.4 0.0 0.9 49.0 32.4 85.0 0.1 1.5
G. Allen 29 9.9 3.9 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.6 30.6 27.1 71.1 0.0 0.3
G. Niang 42 7.4 3.1 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 44.2 40.8 76.9 0.2 1.1
T. Sefolosha 32 10.5 3.1 2.6 0.4 0.8 0.1 0.5 50.0 50.0 57.1 0.2 2.4
E. Udoh 35 5.5 1.9 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.2 71.8 0.0 62.5 0.3 0.8
T. Cavanaugh 8 2.4 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 33.3 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.4
N. Mitrou-Long 10 3.9 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.2
T. Bradley 1 9.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 1.0
Total 62 240.8 110.2 45.9 25.1 8.27 5.77 14.8 46.1 34.9 73.3 9.9 36.0
