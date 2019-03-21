LAC
Jostling for playoff position, Clippers face improving Cavs

  • Mar 21, 2019

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be gunning for their third straight win when the Los Angeles Clippers pay a visit to the shores of Lake Erie on Friday.

In their past two wins, the Cavaliers have defeated two teams in playoff positions, Detroit and Milwaukee. Granted, neither Blake Griffin nor Giannis Antetokounmpo suited up for their teams, but for the young Cavaliers, those wins were confidence builders.

The Clippers should provide a good barometer of just how much progress the Cavaliers have made recently. Since the All-Star break, Cleveland is 6-2 at home.

Rookie Collin Sexton has been the catalyst. He's scored more than 23 in seven straight games, surpassing a mark that last was accomplished by Tim Duncan in 1998.

"It just shows that the kid is starting to turn the corner," Cavaliers coach Larry Drew told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "He's really putting together some good games against some really good teams."

Sexton thought it was pretty "cool" to be mentioned in the same breath as Duncan, a certain Hall of Famer when he's eligible in 2020.

"He's a legend. We got the win against the No. 1 team, so that's even better," he said after the Cavaliers defeated the NBA-leading Bucks.

A constant for Cleveland this season has been injuries, and no sooner had Tristan Thompson seen his first action in 26 games following a foot injury and Larry Nance Jr. his first playing time in five games, Kevin Love went down with a possible concussion. No announcement has been made about Love's status for Friday's game.

"We've just been unfortunately plagued by injuries. But if we can get our whole ball club together, we are not what our record shows," Nance told reporters. "I think teams are starting to see that. Anybody that comes in and kind of takes us for what we were is going to be sorely mistaken."

The Clippers can't afford to take the Cavaliers lightly if they want to win their fourth straight game and ninth of their past 10. They haven't played since beating the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and are vying for playoff position with San Antonio and Oklahoma City for the final spots in the Western Conference.

With 10 games to play, Doc Rivers' team still has a chance to climb to the third seed as the Clippers trail the Houston Rockets by three games.

The Clippers have their own rookie guard who is making a name for himself. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while his defense has improved, his coach said.

"Early in the year, he was getting over picks, he was using his length, blocking shots or changing shots," Rivers said. "And then he got into reaching, and maybe that was fatigue, you never know. Now he's back to sliding his feet again, standing in front of guys and making guys take tough shots over him. And that's what we need him to do."

It would be easy for the Clippers to be distracted with rumors about Rivers' future with the team growing. But before the win against Indiana on Tuesday, Rivers announced he has a verbal deal to remain with the team for "multiple years."

That should calm players' fears and bring them together as they make a run into the postseason.

"It's gonna be fun," Gilgeous-Alexander told the Daily News in Los Angeles. "The fact that he's committed to us the same way we're committed to him every night on the floor is cool."

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
L. Williams 23
20.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 5.3 APG
home team logo
K. Love 0
17.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.2 APG
CLE 7, O/U 225.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 42-30 114.7 PPG 45.6 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 19-53 104.3 PPG 42.6 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
L. Williams 20.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.3 APG 42.5 FG%
K. Love 17.6 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.2 APG 37.2 FG%
Clippers
Roster
L. Williams
D. Gallinari
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
J. Green
L. Mbah a Moute
M. Gortat
J. Motley
G. Temple
T. Wallace
M. Teodosic
A. Delgado
W. Chandler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Williams 66 26.5 20.3 3.0 5.3 0.8 0.1 2.4 42.5 35.1 87.9 0.5 2.4
D. Gallinari 60 30.4 19.5 6.0 2.5 0.7 0.3 1.4 46.1 43.8 90.1 0.8 5.2
M. Harrell 72 26.4 16.5 6.8 1.9 0.9 1.4 1.5 61.3 14.3 63.3 2.4 4.4
L. Shamet 16 28.4 11.6 1.9 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.8 41.7 45.6 88.5 0.2 1.8
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 72 25.8 10.3 2.7 3.1 1.1 0.5 1.8 47.1 37.5 79.4 0.7 2.1
I. Zubac 16 20.0 9.1 7.9 1.8 0.3 0.8 1.6 46.8 0.0 69.8 2.7 5.2
P. Beverley 72 27.6 7.5 5.1 3.8 0.9 0.6 1.0 40.6 39.1 79.0 1.0 4.1
J. Green 16 19.3 7.5 6.7 0.4 0.5 0.4 1.1 47.4 37.0 78.6 1.4 5.3
L. Mbah a Moute 4 15.3 5.0 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 44.4 33.3 40.0 0.5 1.3
M. Gortat 47 16.0 5.0 5.6 1.4 0.1 0.5 1.1 53.2 0.0 72.9 1.4 4.1
J. Motley 17 7.9 4.9 2.4 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.8 49.2 0.0 64.7 0.9 1.5
G. Temple 16 18.0 3.8 2.3 1.2 0.8 0.3 0.4 36.8 16.0 71.4 0.3 2.0
T. Wallace 54 10.2 3.5 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 41.1 25.0 51.0 0.4 1.3
M. Teodosic 15 10.0 3.2 1.1 2.1 0.2 0.1 1.4 42.5 37.0 57.1 0.2 0.9
A. Delgado 1 14.0 3.0 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 50.0 2.0 2.0
W. Chandler 5 11.8 2.0 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.0 25.0 20.0 0.0 0.6 1.2
Total 72 241.7 114.7 45.6 23.5 6.76 4.71 13.8 46.8 38.5 79.1 10.0 35.7
Cavaliers
Roster
K. Love
J. Clarkson
C. Sexton
C. Osman
T. Thompson
L. Nance Jr.
B. Knight
C. Payne
A. Zizic
M. Dellavedova
M. Chriss
J. Smith
D. Nwaba
N. Stauskas
J. Jones
J. Blossomgame
C. Frye
D. Adel
J. Holland
K. Simmons
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Love 17 26.9 17.6 11.1 2.2 0.2 0.2 1.9 37.2 35.9 90.5 1.6 9.5
J. Clarkson 71 27.1 16.9 3.4 2.4 0.7 0.2 1.7 44.5 33.1 85.2 1.0 2.4
C. Sexton 72 31.1 16.2 3.0 2.9 0.5 0.1 2.3 42.3 41.8 83.7 0.7 2.3
C. Osman 66 32.0 13.1 4.8 2.6 0.7 0.2 1.6 42.8 35.6 78.6 0.6 4.2
T. Thompson 36 29.3 11.3 11.0 2.1 0.8 0.4 1.4 53.0 0.0 65.1 4.3 6.6
L. Nance Jr. 57 26.1 9.0 7.9 3.0 1.4 0.6 1.4 52.2 35.6 69.8 2.5 5.4
B. Knight 17 21.1 8.8 1.8 2.5 0.7 0.1 0.6 44.5 40.3 78.6 0.3 1.5
C. Payne 9 19.6 8.2 2.1 2.6 0.9 0.3 1.2 49.1 36.0 68.8 0.3 1.8
A. Zizic 52 18.5 7.6 5.4 0.8 0.3 0.4 1.0 54.0 0.0 71.4 1.8 3.7
M. Dellavedova 36 19.9 7.3 1.9 4.2 0.3 0.1 1.6 41.3 33.6 79.2 0.2 1.7
M. Chriss 17 17.2 6.8 4.7 0.8 0.5 0.4 1.1 39.0 29.2 70.4 1.4 3.4
J. Smith 11 20.2 6.7 1.6 1.9 1.0 0.3 1.0 34.2 30.8 80.0 0.0 1.6
D. Nwaba 41 19.3 6.7 3.1 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.5 47.6 33.3 65.8 0.8 2.3
N. Stauskas 15 15.8 6.1 2.4 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.5 35.1 39.1 91.7 0.5 1.9
J. Jones 16 13.4 5.1 2.1 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.5 41.9 35.7 70.4 0.7 1.4
J. Blossomgame 27 16.3 4.2 3.6 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.4 44.3 25.6 76.9 1.0 2.7
C. Frye 33 9.5 3.4 1.5 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 35.9 39.4 75.0 0.1 1.3
D. Adel 15 12.1 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 27.3 23.8 100.0 0.1 1.0
J. Holland 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Simmons 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 72 241.0 104.3 42.6 20.9 6.47 2.53 12.6 44.2 36.0 79.6 10.6 32.0
