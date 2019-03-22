BOS
The Charlotte Hornets, sinking in the Eastern Conference playoff chase, decided to shake things up.

Coach James Borrego, his team having won just four of its past 15 games, went with a more youthful look Thursday night, when the Hornets responded with a 113-106 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Perhaps he will try the same strategy Saturday when Charlotte (32-39) plays host to the Boston Celtics (43-29).

"Right now, I'm taking it in one-game segments," Borrego said. "Right now, I like that lineup. I wanted to take a look at it."

That lineup included second-year player Dwayne Bacon at guard in place of 11th-year pro Nic Batum while continuing to feature rookie forward Miles Bridges, who posted his first career double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds).

Meanwhile, center Willy Hernangomez (only four appearances since Feb. 2) played 23 minutes off the bench, Malik Monk saw his second-most minutes (19) in more than a month and rookie point guard Devonte' Graham played for only the fourth time in more than a month.

"This isn't throw in the towel, we're out of the playoffs," Borrego said after the game.

"There is none of that going on right now. No. 1, we're trying to win every single game, just like we did tonight. We're not holding back. But I want to take a look at some different combinations and some different bodies out there, and I think that's what we're doing with this lineup change."

Charlotte's victory Thursday night pulled it within three games of the Miami Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

The Celtics are mostly locked into a first-round 4-5 matchup against Indiana, although home court will be up for grabs down the stretch.

Boston star guard Kyrie Irving, who has scored at least 30 points in a career-high four consecutive games, has talked about sitting out some games to rest for the playoffs, so load management and health will be big topics for the Celtics in the final 10 games, with health taking priority over seeding.

"We don't want to look past these 10 games," said guard Terry Rozier, "but we're obviously getting prepared for the playoffs. Some guys may rest, but we got to get in that mindset right now. Once the playoffs are here, it's like, there are no taking steps back. We got to be ready from out the gate; fresh out the gate."

Forward Gordon Hayward has missed two games while in concussion protocol, although he is likely to return Saturday at Charlotte, or Sunday at home against the San Antonio Spurs, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Thursday in his weekly radio appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston.

Ainge also seemed positive about center Aron Baynes, who suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia. Baynes is critical to Boston's defense.

"I don't think it's going to be three weeks, but I think that it's just a day-to-day injury," Ainge said on radio. "We'll obviously be careful. We need everybody healthy by playoffs."

Boston is 2-1 against Charlotte this season, the most recent game a 126-94 home win for the Celtics on Jan. 30, when Irving was sitting out due to a hip injury.

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
49.2 Field Goal % 42.9
49.2 Three Point % 42.9
86.9 Free Throw % 83.3
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
23.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 7.0 APG
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
25.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Celtics 43-29 -----
home team logo Hornets 32-39 -----
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 43-29 112.7 PPG 44.6 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Hornets 32-39 110.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.9 APG
Celtics
Roster
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Morris
A. Horford
J. Brown
G. Hayward
T. Rozier
M. Smart
D. Theis
A. Baynes
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
R. Williams
G. Yabusele
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 60 33.1 23.9 5.1 7.0 1.5 0.5 2.6 49.2 40.2 86.9 1.2 4.0
J. Tatum 71 31.2 16.0 6.2 2.0 1.1 0.8 1.6 45.3 36.1 86.9 0.9 5.3
M. Morris 67 27.9 14.2 6.1 1.4 0.6 0.3 1.3 45.9 38.2 83.6 1.0 5.1
A. Horford 62 28.9 13.2 6.7 4.1 0.9 1.3 1.5 52.9 35.8 80.8 1.8 4.9
J. Brown 67 25.9 12.9 4.3 1.3 0.9 0.4 1.3 46.1 33.1 67.2 0.9 3.4
G. Hayward 64 25.4 10.8 4.3 3.4 0.9 0.3 1.4 44.8 33.5 82.5 0.8 3.5
T. Rozier 69 22.9 9.2 4.0 3.0 0.9 0.3 0.9 39.0 35.5 78.8 0.4 3.6
M. Smart 71 27.5 8.7 2.9 4.1 1.8 0.4 1.5 42.3 36.6 80.2 0.7 2.2
D. Theis 57 13.9 5.8 3.5 1.1 0.3 0.6 0.5 54.9 41.7 74.3 1.3 2.2
A. Baynes 43 14.7 5.3 4.2 1.1 0.2 0.6 0.7 45.8 30.9 83.3 1.6 2.6
B. Wanamaker 30 8.7 3.4 1.0 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.5 44.3 50.0 94.1 0.1 0.9
S. Ojeleye 49 10.4 3.1 1.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 43.3 31.5 65.6 0.4 1.1
R. Williams 28 8.3 2.6 2.2 0.2 0.3 1.2 0.3 74.4 0.0 64.3 0.8 1.4
G. Yabusele 34 5.4 2.1 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.3 43.3 23.8 72.2 0.5 0.6
P. Dozier 4 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 72 241.4 112.7 44.6 26.4 8.75 5.39 12.6 46.5 36.4 80.6 9.9 34.6
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
C. Zeller
N. Batum
M. Monk
T. Parker
F. Kaminsky
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
D. Graham
J. Macura
J. Chealey
S. Mack
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 71 34.8 25.0 4.3 5.7 1.3 0.4 2.7 42.9 35.4 83.3 0.6 3.6
J. Lamb 68 28.9 15.4 5.7 2.2 1.0 0.4 1.1 43.9 34.0 88.3 0.8 4.9
M. Williams 69 28.7 10.3 5.6 1.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 42.4 37.5 75.6 1.1 4.5
C. Zeller 49 25.4 10.1 6.8 2.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 55.1 27.3 78.7 2.2 4.6
N. Batum 70 32.1 9.9 5.3 3.4 1.0 0.6 1.6 45.2 39.2 86.5 1.0 4.3
M. Monk 62 17.4 9.5 1.7 1.7 0.5 0.2 1.2 38.8 33.0 89.4 0.2 1.5
T. Parker 56 17.9 9.5 1.5 3.7 0.4 0.1 1.3 46.0 25.5 73.4 0.3 1.2
F. Kaminsky 36 13.9 7.3 3.0 1.1 0.1 0.3 0.9 46.2 34.5 71.0 0.9 2.1
W. Hernangomez 49 13.8 7.1 5.4 1.0 0.2 0.3 1.0 52.8 41.9 67.3 2.0 3.5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 58 18.8 7.0 4.0 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.7 48.2 29.3 76.9 1.5 2.5
M. Bridges 69 19.4 6.7 3.9 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.6 45.0 30.8 74.6 0.8 3.1
D. Bacon 32 13.7 5.3 1.8 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.4 46.0 44.7 77.4 0.2 1.7
B. Biyombo 43 14.3 4.4 4.5 0.5 0.2 0.9 0.6 58.3 0.0 67.1 1.5 3.0
D. Graham 35 13.3 4.4 1.2 2.2 0.5 0.1 0.6 36.0 29.9 69.0 0.1 1.1
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
J. Chealey 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Mack 3 10.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 10.0 0.0 57.1 0.0 0.7
Total 71 241.8 110.4 44.3 22.9 7.04 5.11 12.1 44.7 34.9 79.3 10.1 34.2
NBA Scores