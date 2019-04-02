The Portland Trail Blazers are working to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies are just trying to make it to the finish line.

The Trail Blazers (49-38), who have won 10 of their last 12 games, can clinch home-court advantage by winning four of their final five regular-season games, beginning Wednesday night at home against Memphis.

The Grizzlies (31-46) have lost six of their last nine outings and are using chewing gum and baling wire to hold together a lineup devastated by injuries.

Center Jonas Valanciunas was the latest to go down, suffering a sprained ankle in a 113-96 road loss on Sunday. He will miss the rest of the season. Forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), C.J. Miles (foot) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) are also lost for the remainder of the season.

Guards Mike Conley (ankle) and Avery Bradley (leg), as well as center Joakim Noah (knee), missed Sunday's loss to the Clippers.

Memphis' starting five against the Clippers was Justin Holiday, Bruno Cabocio, Valanciunas, Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey. Now coach J.B. Bickerstaff must find a center to fill in for Valanciunas. The Grizzlies have signed guard Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract. Hannahs scored four points in 14 minutes off the bench against the Clippers.

Even with all the injuries, the Grizzlies have found a way to beat Houston, Oklahoma City and Phoenix over the past two weeks.

"For the most part, we've had a good level of energy," Bickerstaff said.

"There have been points where the execution has let us down, but our guys play extremely hard. They fight for what is there. They enjoy playing with one another, and they like to take challenges. At some point in time, many of these guys have been counted out in the NBA. Now they have an opportunity to show they belong."

The Grizzlies have won two of three meetings with the Blazers this season.

Portland rebounded from a 99-90 loss at Detroit on Saturday with a 132-122 victory at Minnesota on Monday.

"It was a huge step forward, especially because we know we need ... four (wins) to lock in home-court (advantage)," said point guard Damian Lillard, who collected 15 points and 12 assists against the Timberwolves. "Now we have to go home and get the next one against Memphis."

Even without injured starters Jusuf Nurkic (leg) and CJ McCollum (knee), the Blazers have exhibited the best depth in the NBA. Reserves scored 60 points against Minnesota, while Rodney Hood -- in a rare starting nod -- led the way with 21 points in just 29 minutes. Center Enes Kanter had 20 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes and Seth Curry came off the bench for 19 points in 22 minutes.

Then there was Evan Turner, in a reserve role, notching his fourth career triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 25 minutes, making 5 of 5 shots from the field and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.

"This game exemplifies how we need to play," Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

McCollum will miss his ninth straight game Wednesday. Hood is expected to start in his absence, with Curry -- who has scored in double figures in eight straight games -- in reserve.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.