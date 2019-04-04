During LeBron James' earlier days, he often took criticism for passing up a game-winning shot and passing to an open teammate. James always termed it about making the right basketball play.

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic has experienced the second-guessing twice now this season, the latest coming at the end of Wednesday's 110-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the clock ticking down, Doncic made a terrific move to free himself from his defender and stepped back for what appeared would be an open 3-point attempt.

But Doncic didn't shoot. Instead he whipped a pass to his left to rookie teammate Jalen Brunson, whose man had left him to lunge at Doncic believing he was about to take the shot for the win. Brunson hurried a 3-pointer from the left wing, missed and the second-guessing of Doncic began.

As Doncic winds down a remarkably successful first NBA season in which he is likely to win the league's Rookie of the Year award, he said his decision to pass to the open Brunson is not even debatable as a play.

"For me, it's not questionable," Doncic told reporters after the game. "I trusted him. The whole team trusted him. It was a great shot. Sometimes it's not going to go in. Not always you're going to make it, so next time he'll make it for sure."

Next time could be Friday night when the Memphis Grizzlies come to Dallas in a matchup of teams with identical 31-47 records and long eliminated from the playoffs.

Had Doncic taken and made that 3-pointer, he would have passed Golden State's Steph Curry for third-most 3-pointers by a rookie in NBA history (currently 166). Doncic is likely to leap Curry on Friday against the Grizzlies, although since the All-Star break Doncic's 3-point proficiency has fallen off a cliff.

On the season, he's down to 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. Since the All-Star break, he's made just 25.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Against Minnesota on Wednesday, he went 2 of 8 from deep after missing the previous two games to rest nagging injuries. Since the start of March, Doncic is 25 of 110 from long range, a 22.7-percent clip.

His 3-point struggles hardly outweigh an otherwise magnificent season. His 27 points against the Timberwolves assured that he will finish the season with averages of at least 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, the only other rookie in NBA history to hit those marks was Oscar Robertson in the 1960-61 season. Doncic enters the game against Memphis averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Back in February, Grizzlies rookie big man Jaren Jackson admitted to not even knowing who Doncic was when he started receiving significant hype prior to last summer's NBA Draft.

"I thought he was a myth. I didn't know who he was," Jackson said on NBA TV. "And then I started seeing him on ESPN, and highlights, and I was, 'OK, this is Luka.' "

Unfortunately for Jackson, he won't get another matchup against his fellow rookie in either of the final two meetings between the two teams during the season's final run. The promising Jackson was shutdown in late February due to a quad injury.

