The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies take their back-to-back series back to Tennessee to close out their season-series Sunday night with only draft position on the line.

The two teams have been eliminated from playoff contention for some time, and played Friday night in Dallas jockeying for draft position. Both teams fielded "JV" lineups that saw the Grizzlies take a 122-112 victory, their third consecutive win over Dallas this season.

It was the penultimate home performance of the season and, perhaps, the career of Dirk Nowitzki, the NBA's sixth all-time leading scorer.

Nowitzki scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 25 minutes as he's seen increased playing time as this season, his 21st all with Dallas, comes to a close. Nowitzki even threw down a dunk.

"He had a dunk?" joked Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday. "He sure is turning back the clock, baby. Dirk is a legend."

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle sure saw it, saying: "It was a great play. I know that one of his goals this year was to get at least one dunk because I don't think he has had any this year. So, that is a big highlight."

Nowitzki will play his final home game Tuesday against Phoenix, and then likely close out his Hall of Fame career the next night at San Antonio, where he's fought numerous playoff battles against Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. Nowitzki, however, still has made no official announcement about retiring.

He's averaged nearly 20 points a game against Memphis, where Grizzlies fans will surely give him yet another standing ovation sendoff the likes of which he's received at visiting arenas across the league throughout the season.

He may or may not be joined on the floor by rookie of the year frontrunner Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old and Dallas' leading scorer, rebounder and assist man, sat out Friday's matchup, the third game in the last four that he's sat out due to a variety of lingering injuries.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that the team has not shut down Doncic for the remaining three games of the season.

"If he was considerably injured and that was the right thing to do, we'd do it," Carlisle said. "That hasn't been determined yet."

In Friday's loss, Dallas also sat out its other impressive rookie, guard Jalen Brunson, as well as center Dwight Powell.

Memphis, which was led Friday by Delon Wright's first-ever triple-double, played without Mike Conley Jr. for a third consecutive game with a sore left ankle. The shorthanded Grizzlies matched its own NBA record by using a 28th player this season in a game.

Wright scored a career-high 26 points to go with 14 assists and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

"We've been pleased with who he is, his work ethic, the way he's thinking the game and understanding in a lead role to be able to make decisions," Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "I think to go out and get the triple-double that he had, but to have zero turnovers as well, that's a heck of a triple-double."

--Field Level Media

