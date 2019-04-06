OKC
MIN

Thunder to fight for playoff position at Timberwolves

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 06, 2019

It's become easy to get desensitized to Russell Westbrook's numbers.

On Tuesday, Westbrook became only the second player in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist game.

Friday, he clinched becoming the first player in league history to average a triple-double for three consecutive seasons.

"I think the fact he's done this three years in a row ... people don't understand what has happened," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "People are going to look back in time, and I think what he has done will be more appreciated later on than it is right now."

Going into Sunday's game at the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook is displaying more of the pass-first approach that made the Thunder (46-33) a contender to finish in one of the top two spots in the Western Conference before their post All-Star break slide.

It wasn't just Westbrook in Friday's win, as backup point guard Dennis Schroder had 10 assists to go with Westbrook's 15.

"I think when those guys get a head of steam, and they can see the floor and it's opened up, they have an idea of, OK, if the defense rotates, where they're going to go with it," Donovan said.

Minnesota has won two consecutive games and four of its last seven, including a win over Golden State.

Interim coach Ryan Saunders said the Timberwolves continued to play hard, even after being eliminated from the playoff race.

"I'm a firm believer you don't get better by picking up bad habits at the end of a season, rolling the ball out there and seeing what happens," Saunders said. "You need to prepare, have a positive attitude about it. Because it's going to carry over into the summer, and summer carries over to the preseason, then we go into the regular season."

The Thunder head into the game in seventh place in the West, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and a half-game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Clippers and Spurs have just two games remaining, Oklahoma City has three games left to play. The Thunder finish on a back-to-back -- at home against Houston on Tuesday and at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City seemed destined for the eighth seed a week ago -- and it remains a real possibility -- but with back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-March, the Thunder have put themselves into contention to finish as high as sixth.

Consistency has been an issue, though.

The Thunder haven't won more than two consecutive games since a four-game streak from Feb. 5-11 that capped a stretch in which Oklahoma City won 11 of 12.

While the Timberwolves will miss the playoffs for the 14th time in 15 seasons, Minnesota figures to be a tough out for the Thunder. The Timberwolves have won each of the season's first three meetings, including a pair of two-point victories early in the season in Oklahoma City and a 131-120 home win March 5.

--Field Level Media.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
K. Towns
32 C
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
24.3 Pts. Per Game 24.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
42.5 Field Goal % 51.7
42.5 Three Point % 51.7
65.6 Free Throw % 83.3
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
M. Morris
A. Abrines
N. Noel
R. Felton
A. Nader
P. Patterson
H. Diallo
D. Burton
T. Davis
D. Grantham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 75 36.8 28.1 8.2 4.1 2.2 0.5 2.7 44.0 38.9 83.7 1.4 6.8
R. Westbrook 70 36.0 22.9 11.1 10.6 2.0 0.5 4.5 42.5 28.6 65.6 1.5 9.5
D. Schroder 76 29.1 15.3 3.6 4.2 0.8 0.2 2.2 41.1 33.0 81.1 0.5 3.1
S. Adams 77 33.7 14.1 9.6 1.6 1.5 1.0 1.7 60.0 0.0 50.0 4.9 4.7
J. Grant 77 32.5 13.5 5.2 1.0 0.8 1.3 0.8 49.6 38.8 70.4 1.2 4.1
T. Ferguson 71 26.0 6.7 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.6 42.1 36.0 72.9 0.4 1.4
M. Morris 21 15.5 6.0 3.2 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.3 36.4 32.0 76.5 0.7 2.6
A. Abrines 31 19.0 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.7 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
N. Noel 74 13.8 4.9 4.3 0.6 0.9 1.2 0.6 58.6 0.0 67.5 1.7 2.6
R. Felton 30 11.2 4.1 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.4 40.2 27.5 92.3 0.1 0.8
A. Nader 60 11.3 3.8 1.8 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 42.4 33.0 77.1 0.2 1.6
P. Patterson 62 13.9 3.7 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.3 37.4 33.6 63.3 0.7 1.7
H. Diallo 51 10.3 3.7 1.9 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.5 45.5 16.7 61.0 0.7 1.2
D. Burton 31 7.7 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 40.2 29.6 66.7 0.1 0.8
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
D. Grantham 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 79 242.2 114.1 47.9 23.2 9.47 5.27 13.7 45.3 34.5 71.1 12.5 35.4
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
T. Gibson
D. Saric
J. Okogie
L. Deng
T. Jones
J. Bayless
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
K. Bates-Diop
C. Reynolds
C. Williams
J. Terrell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 76 33.0 24.3 12.5 3.4 0.9 1.6 3.1 51.7 40.1 83.3 3.4 9.0
D. Rose 51 27.3 18.0 2.7 4.3 0.6 0.2 1.6 48.2 37.0 85.6 0.6 2.1
A. Wiggins 70 34.9 17.9 4.8 2.5 1.0 0.7 1.9 40.7 33.2 70.3 1.1 3.7
R. Covington 22 34.7 14.5 5.7 1.5 2.3 1.1 1.1 43.3 37.2 77.3 1.0 4.8
J. Teague 42 30.1 12.1 2.5 8.2 1.0 0.4 2.3 42.3 33.3 80.4 0.4 2.1
T. Gibson 70 24.1 10.8 6.5 1.2 0.8 0.6 1.0 56.6 32.4 75.7 2.5 4.1
D. Saric 65 23.7 10.2 5.4 1.5 0.6 0.1 1.1 45.4 38.6 86.8 1.6 3.9
J. Okogie 71 23.7 7.9 3.0 1.2 1.2 0.4 0.9 38.7 28.0 73.0 0.6 2.5
L. Deng 22 17.8 7.1 3.3 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.6 50.0 31.8 71.4 0.9 2.4
T. Jones 65 22.5 6.8 2.0 4.6 1.2 0.1 0.7 41.5 32.8 83.1 0.4 1.6
J. Bayless 34 19.3 6.1 1.8 3.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 35.7 29.6 57.1 0.3 1.5
G. Dieng 73 13.1 6.0 4.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.7 50.6 31.4 82.7 1.0 2.9
A. Tolliver 62 16.5 5.0 2.7 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.6 38.5 37.9 79.7 0.2 2.5
K. Bates-Diop 27 16.4 4.9 2.6 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 42.4 24.4 61.5 0.6 2.0
C. Reynolds 16 12.9 4.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 40.4 37.8 88.9 0.3 1.2
C. Williams 13 7.1 2.0 0.4 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.3 44.4 16.7 0.0 0.1 0.3
J. Terrell 11 6.9 1.9 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.7 29.6 33.3 50.0 0.1 0.3
Total 79 241.9 112.7 45.1 24.5 8.33 5.03 12.6 45.6 35.0 78.7 11.5 33.7
