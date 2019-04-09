IND
Pacers look to rev motor in season-finale at Hawks

  • Apr 09, 2019

The Indiana Pacers' game at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday is more than just a tune-up for the postseason.

Head coach Nate McMillan has some difficult decisions to make after Indiana lost again Sunday. The Pacers didn't show much interest or energy in the 108-96 loss to Brooklyn in their final regular-season home game.

The Pacers will open the first round of the playoffs at the Boston Celtics this weekend.

The Pacers (47-34) are sliding into the postseason, having dropped nine of 12 games. McMillan wouldn't mind some momentum heading into the playoffs but might consider resting Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young and Cory Joseph, all of whom have played all 81 games this season.

"I may have to make decisions for some guys," McMillan said. "Our motor is very low right now. That effort that we saw at the start of (Sunday's) game, we can't start like that.

"We've squeezed our guys a lot to get to this point. Is there anything left? Yeah, I think (so). We're in the playoffs. We'll try to get ourselves prepared for that."

Already without All-Star Victor Oladipo, McMillan has to be worried about the health of center Myles Turner, who played less than 18 minutes against Brooklyn because of a sore ankle and back spasms.

Guard Darren Collison returned from a three-game absence but was rusty, connecting on only 2 of 12 field goal attempts.

Young said the Pacers must get back to fundamentals against the Hawks in the final regular-season game.

"Going back to the basics, whether it's going back to high school drills doing close-outs or putting guys in position to where they have to come over and help the other guy out," he said. "All types of defensive drills that get us back into sync."

For Atlanta, the rebuilding process will continue as the Hawks will miss the postseason for the second straight year. But the Hawks aren't far off; signs of progress were evident this season.

With the fifth-best lottery odds for the draft, the Hawks have a 10.5 percent chance for winning the top selection and a 42.1 percent probability at earning a top-four pick. Atlanta also owns Dallas' first pick this year -- a top-five protected pick -- from the Luka Doncic trade on draft day last year.

Closing out the season by beating a playoff-bound Indiana team would give the Hawks (29-52) a 30-win season, which few would have predicted in October.

The future looks bright thanks to rookie guard Trae Young's development -- 19.1 points and 8.0 assists per game -- and second-year post player John Collins, who is averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Young and Collins sat out Sunday's loss to Milwaukee because of what the Hawks called "load management." Young had started all 80 games. Expect both to play in the season finale.

"We figured (Sunday) would be a good day to sit them and finish the season on a high note at home," coach Lloyd Pierce said. "That's really important for us as a team and with what we've been through this year."

Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
D. Sabonis
M. Turner
T. Young
D. Collison
W. Matthews
T. Evans
D. McDermott
C. Joseph
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
E. Sumner
D. Reed
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 36 31.9 18.8 5.6 5.2 1.7 0.3 2.3 42.3 34.3 73.0 0.6 5.0
B. Bogdanovic 81 31.8 18.0 4.1 2.0 0.8 0.0 1.6 49.7 42.5 80.7 0.4 3.7
D. Sabonis 74 24.8 14.1 9.3 2.9 0.7 0.4 2.2 59.0 52.9 71.5 2.5 6.8
M. Turner 74 28.6 13.3 7.2 1.6 0.8 2.7 1.4 48.7 38.8 73.6 1.4 5.8
T. Young 81 30.7 12.6 6.5 2.5 1.5 0.4 1.5 52.7 34.9 64.4 2.4 4.1
D. Collison 75 28.4 11.3 3.1 6.1 1.4 0.1 1.6 46.8 40.9 82.8 0.5 2.6
W. Matthews 23 31.5 10.9 2.8 2.4 0.9 0.2 1.4 38.6 36.9 85.4 0.5 2.3
T. Evans 68 20.2 10.0 2.9 2.4 0.8 0.3 1.7 38.4 34.6 71.6 0.5 2.4
D. McDermott 76 17.2 7.3 1.4 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.6 49.5 40.4 82.9 0.2 1.2
C. Joseph 81 25.2 6.6 3.4 3.9 1.1 0.3 1.0 41.4 32.4 68.3 0.5 2.9
A. Holiday 49 12.7 5.7 1.3 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.8 39.8 34.4 83.0 0.1 1.2
T. Leaf 57 8.5 3.5 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.2 53.0 27.6 57.7 0.7 1.4
K. O'Quinn 44 8.2 3.4 2.7 1.2 0.2 0.5 0.7 51.1 8.3 78.9 0.7 2.0
E. Sumner 22 8.2 2.0 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.4 34.0 20.0 46.2 0.3 0.6
D. Reed 9 2.7 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
A. Johnson 13 3.0 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 18.2 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.5
I. Anigbogu 3 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
Total 81 240.3 107.7 43 26.0 8.65 4.90 13.4 47.5 37.4 74.9 9.2 33.8
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
A. Len
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
D. Davis
J. Anderson
I. Humphries
J. Adams
J. Sibert
D. Hamilton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 60 29.9 19.5 9.5 1.9 0.4 0.6 1.9 56.0 34.6 76.3 3.5 6.0
T. Young 80 30.9 19.1 3.7 8.0 0.9 0.2 3.8 41.9 32.6 82.6 0.8 2.9
T. Waller-Prince 54 28.1 13.3 3.6 2.1 1.0 0.3 1.8 44.0 38.4 82.3 0.4 3.2
K. Bazemore 66 24.6 11.7 3.9 2.3 1.4 0.6 1.8 40.5 32.0 72.8 0.6 3.4
A. Len 76 19.9 11.0 5.4 1.1 0.4 0.9 1.3 49.8 36.4 64.4 2.0 3.4
D. Dedmon 64 25.1 10.8 7.5 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.3 49.2 38.2 81.4 1.6 5.9
K. Huerter 74 27.3 9.6 3.2 2.9 0.9 0.3 1.4 41.4 37.8 73.2 0.8 2.4
D. Bembry 81 23.6 8.3 4.4 2.5 1.3 0.5 1.8 44.6 29.1 63.2 0.7 3.7
V. Carter 75 17.6 7.5 2.6 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.6 42.2 39.3 71.9 0.4 2.2
O. Spellman 46 17.5 5.9 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.7 40.2 34.4 71.1 1.6 2.7
A. Poythress 21 14.5 5.1 3.6 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.6 49.4 39.1 62.1 1.4 2.2
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
D. Davis 8 14.4 4.3 4.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 68.2 0.0 50.0 1.1 3.3
J. Anderson 47 9.6 3.6 1.7 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.5 40.3 30.3 72.7 0.5 1.2
I. Humphries 4 13.8 3.3 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 25.0 27.3 0.0 0.8 1.8
J. Adams 33 12.7 3.2 1.8 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.8 35.2 34.2 75.0 0.3 1.4
J. Sibert 1 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
D. Hamilton 19 10.7 3.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.3 34.8 50.0 0.5 1.9
Total 81 242.2 113.1 45.9 25.8 8.27 5.09 16.6 45.1 35.1 75.1 11.5 34.4
