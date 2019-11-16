Positive moments on the basketball court have been few and far between this season for the Washington Wizards, save for the consistent play of Bradley Beal.

Fresh off consecutive 44-point performances, Beal aims to continue his torrid play on Sunday when the Wizards complete a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic.

Beal followed up a 17-for-27 performance from the floor in Washington's 140-133 loss at Boston on Wednesday by making 15 of 22 shots two nights later in a 137-116 victory against Minnesota.

The two-time All-Star guard has reached the 40-point plateau in back-to-back games for the second time in his career, joining Michael Jordan as the lone members of the franchise to accomplish the feat.

"I'm just being aggressive. I feel like I'm the best (answer) on the floor, and I just keep that mentality, honestly," Beal said, per the Washington Post. "Hoop looks like it's big enough to fit four or five basketballs in. That's where I'm at right now."

Beal's performances have become old hat for a Wizards' team that has just three wins this season, so much so that coach Scott Brooks didn't even bring up his name until prompted following the victory over the Timberwolves.

"Yeah, Brad -- I mean, he's a stud," Brooks said. "He brings it every night. I just love his demeanor. He has a good way about him. When he's frustrated, he lets guys know. It's what we want our leader to be. He's not happy being 3-7, and the guys have heard about it throughout this start of the season."

Moritz Wagner had a career-high 30 points on a 13-of-15 performance from the floor -- including a 4-of-4 effort from 3-point range. The second-year center also had a team-best 15 rebounds.

"I didn't do anything special, I guess," Wagner said. "We competed hard defensively. I rolled, yeah. I might have to do that more often because it worked out. Yeah. I made some shots."

Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross also hit some shots on Friday, with Fournier highlighting his 26-point performance by sinking five 3-pointers in Orlando's 111-109 victory over San Antonio.

Ross did his part by scoring 10 of his season-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Magic to consecutive wins for the first time this season.

"When T-Ross and I both make shots, it just spreads the floor and it gives us more opportunity," Fournier said. "Then the paint is open for Vuc (Nikola Vucevic). It's the lineup we mostly ended games with last year and it's the lineup we are comfortable with."

Orlando was able to notch its fifth win of the season without the services of forward Jonathan Isaac, who rolled his right ankle on Thursday during the unveiling of the Magic's City Edition uniforms at Disney World.

"People always say I shouldn't leave guys in at the end of the game when we have a 12-point lead because somebody might get hurt," Magic coach Steve Clifford said of Isaac. "Hey, somebody could get hurt walking down the hall. It happens all the time."

Isaac said he intends to play on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.