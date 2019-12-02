ORL
Wizards host Magic in a clash of styles, speeds

  • FLM
  • Dec 02, 2019

A pedestrian-speed offense encounters a defense with no stop signs when the Orlando Magic duel the Washington Wizards for the second time this season Tuesday, this time on the Wizards' home court.

Both teams are coming off games that were symbolic of their seasons so far.

The Magic needed two free throws in the final seconds just to reach triple digits, but it was enough to beat visiting Golden State 100-96 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Wizards ran up 125 points on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers later that same day, but that was 25 points fewer than the home team in a 150-125 loss.

The teams met Nov. 17 in Orlando in a game played at the Wizards' pace. The Magic used a season-high-tying 15 3-pointers to produce a season-high point total in a 125-121 win.

Fittingly for an Orlando win, the game was decided by a defensive play, with the Magic's Markelle Fultz turning a late steal into a dunk and a three-point play that allowed the home team to hold on.

"You live for moments like that when the game is on the line and you're out competing to see what everybody is made of," Fultz told reporters after the game. "I love it that I got a chance to make a big-time play and I finished it off."

Evan Fournier had five 3-pointers in the win, and was even one better (6 of 10) in Sunday's win over Golden State, when the Magic hit one-third of their treys (11 of 33) in the narrow win.

Despite that, Orlando was limited to 100 or fewer points for the fourth time in its past six games.

The Wizards haven't held anybody under 113 in their past 12 games. They just arrived home from a four-game western swing in which the opposition averaged 131.0 points.

Washington managed to win one of the games -- 140-132 at Phoenix -- and hope that Isaiah Thomas can build momentum off a nice run.

The veteran point guard, who played just 12 games last season while recovering from hip surgery, averaged 12.7 points in the last three games of the trip, capped by a 16-point effort Sunday against the Clippers in which he made three of his six 3-point shots.

He missed all three of his 3-point attempts in the earlier loss to Orlando, a game in which Washington came up short despite bombing in 19 triples, including six by C.J. Miles and five each by Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans.

"Physically I'm good," Thomas assured reporters during the trip. "It's going to take me a while to get my actual feel and rhythm back. Some games, I play really good, some games ... I just don't have it. But the feel, that's the last part of it coming together for me."

Thomas has scored in double figures in each of his past 12 meetings with the Magic, topped by a 35-point effort for Boston in March 2017.

Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who had three 3-pointers to complement 30 points and 17 rebounds in the first meeting, remains out of action for Orlando with a sprained ankle.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
E. Fournier
10 SG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
28.0 Pts. Per Game 28.0
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
47.7 Field Goal % 46.7
47.7 Three Point % 46.7
85.1 Free Throw % 83.5
away team logo
E. Fournier SG 10
19.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
28.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Magic 8-11 -----
home team logo Wizards 6-12 -----
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 8-11 101.0 PPG 45.7 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Wizards 6-12 118.8 PPG 42.1 RPG 28.8 APG
Key Players
E. Fournier SG 19.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.3 APG 47.7 FG%
B. Beal SG 28.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 7.3 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Magic
Roster
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
A. Gordon
T. Ross
M. Fultz
D. Augustin
M. Bamba
M. Carter-Williams
K. Birch
A. Aminu
W. Iwundu
J. Magette
A. Jefferson
M. Frazier Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Fournier 19 30.7 19.2 3.0 3.3 1.1 0.2 2.1 47.7 42.6 85.1 0.1 2.9
N. Vucevic 14 30.8 17.1 11.6 3.5 0.6 1.1 1.4 45.0 32.0 84.6 2.9 8.6
J. Isaac 17 30.6 13.1 7.5 1.4 1.4 2.8 1.6 46.4 34.4 82.1 1.9 5.6
A. Gordon 16 30.5 12.4 6.4 2.9 0.7 0.5 1.4 39.2 27.4 72.7 1.6 4.8
T. Ross 17 24.4 11.9 3.0 1.0 0.9 0.3 1.1 39.8 28.6 80.6 0.3 2.7
M. Fultz 19 25.2 11.7 2.4 3.8 1.3 0.2 1.7 49.5 21.6 80.0 0.5 1.9
D. Augustin 19 25.5 8.7 2.3 4.7 0.6 0.0 1.3 37.2 28.3 86.8 0.4 1.9
M. Bamba 17 15.3 5.3 4.9 0.5 0.3 1.4 1.3 40.2 36.4 50.0 1.4 3.5
M. Carter-Williams 10 14.9 4.7 3.1 1.3 0.8 0.6 0.8 29.8 17.6 80.0 1.1 2.0
K. Birch 10 20.3 4.5 5.1 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 50.0 0.0 47.8 1.8 3.3
A. Aminu 18 21.1 4.3 4.8 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.9 29.1 25.0 65.5 1.3 3.5
W. Iwundu 10 14.2 3.2 2.1 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.4 24.2 11.1 83.3 0.4 1.7
J. Magette 2 4.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
A. Jefferson 3 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.3
M. Frazier Jr. 3 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
Total 19 240.0 101.0 45.7 22.1 8.37 6.68 12.8 42.3 31.2 78.0 10.9 34.8
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
D. Bertans
I. Thomas
M. Wagner
J. McRae
I. Smith
C. Miles
I. Bonga
A. Schofield
G. Mathews
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 18 36.5 28.0 4.3 7.3 1.1 0.2 3.3 46.7 34.0 83.5 0.9 3.4
T. Bryant 18 28.4 13.9 8.5 2.7 0.4 1.0 1.3 54.9 28.6 73.6 2.3 6.2
R. Hachimura 18 27.4 13.3 5.6 1.6 0.8 0.2 0.8 48.6 22.9 82.8 1.6 4.0
D. Bertans 18 27.6 13.2 4.4 1.8 0.6 0.5 0.7 46.5 45.6 85.7 0.8 3.7
I. Thomas 16 24.4 12.1 1.6 4.9 0.4 0.2 2.1 43.5 41.0 77.8 0.1 1.5
M. Wagner 17 19.4 12.0 5.6 1.4 0.7 0.7 2.4 60.8 43.2 84.4 1.5 4.1
J. McRae 12 17.4 8.8 2.5 2.7 0.5 0.3 1.1 47.6 39.3 93.8 0.3 2.3
I. Smith 18 23.9 8.2 3.2 4.1 0.8 0.4 1.2 43.4 32.5 61.5 0.6 2.6
C. Miles 10 16.1 6.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 32.2 31.4 75.0 0.4 0.8
I. Bonga 13 15.3 4.1 2.6 1.2 0.6 0.1 0.5 51.2 40.0 70.0 0.8 1.8
A. Schofield 6 8.7 3.7 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 70.0 57.1 100.0 0.3 1.0
G. Mathews 2 7.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 18 240.0 118.8 42.1 28.8 7.28 3.89 14.2 47.6 37.3 80.8 10.1 32.0
