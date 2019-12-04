MIA
BOS

Heat look to spoil Celtics' perfect home record

  • FLM
  • Dec 04, 2019

The Miami Heat will get the chance to play road spoiler for another Eastern Conference contender when they take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Heat enter off a 121-110 overtime win over the Raptors on Tuesday -- Toronto's first home loss in 10 chances this season. With the win, Miami narrowed the list of NBA clubs undefeated at home to three, and it'll get the chance to cut it down to two against Boston (7-0).

The Heat (8-0) are one of the other teams perfect at home, as are the Philadelphia 76ers (10-0).

The Celtics have won three of their last four heading into Wednesday's clash. The Heat are riding a three-game winning streak.

Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami in overtime against Toronto, scoring the extra period's first eight points. He added 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his fifth career triple-double and first since 2017.

"He's a special player," teammate Kelly Olynyk said. "There's nothing Jimmy can't do. He's a super unselfish player, but when the moment is there and the time is there, he steps to the plate and knocks (it) out of the park."

Butler, in his first season with Miami, has played a pivotal role in leading the Heat to a sizable lead atop the Southeast Division, averaging a team-leading 19.0 points. He's also getting it done with his defense, as shown Tuesday with a steal in overtime to lead to a dunk capping his 8-0 spurt.

"Keep playing the way I've been playing, shoot the ball, pass it and defend," Butler said of his mindset. "I think that was the thing we talked about in the huddle. We were going to win it on the defensive end."

The Celtics also have a new face leading the way -- point guard Kemba Walker, who is averaging 21.6 points. But Walker was happy to take a backseat to his teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in a 113-104 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Tatum scored 30 and Brown 28 while Walker was held to 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting in the win.

"It's fun to watch," Walker said. "The dudes are so talented, especially for their age. It makes life easier for me - to not have a great shooting night and still get the win, that hasn't happened much over the course of my career, so I'm excited about it."

Tatum, 21, is averaging 21.1 points this season. Brown, 23, is just behind him at 19.3.

The Celtics expect to play Wednesday without guard and team leader Marcus Smart, who exited Sunday's win over the Knicks with an oblique injury. Smart, also dealing with a cold, didn't practice Tuesday and has been labeled doubtful against Miami.

"He's only going to play if he's 100 percent or close," coach Brad Stevens said.

The Heat likely will be without guard Goran Dragic, who missed Tuesday's game with a strained right groin.

Miami has lost three straight to Boston and 11 of 14 meetings.

-Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
K. Walker
8 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
21.6 Pts. Per Game 21.6
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
41.6 Field Goal % 40.2
41.6 Three Point % 40.2
86.8 Free Throw % 90.7
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
19.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.7 APG
home team logo
K. Walker PG 8
21.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 15-5 -----
home team logo Celtics 14-5 -----
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 15-5 111.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Celtics 14-5 110.7 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SF 19.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 6.7 APG 41.6 FG%
K. Walker PG 21.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 5.0 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
G. Dragic
K. Nunn
B. Adebayo
T. Herro
J. Winslow
D. Robinson
K. Olynyk
M. Leonard
D. Jones Jr.
J. Johnson
U. Haslem
D. Macon
K. Okpala
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 16 33.9 19.0 5.9 6.7 2.4 0.8 2.4 41.6 26.1 86.8 2.0 3.9
G. Dragic 18 28.7 15.9 3.2 5.0 0.7 0.2 2.6 46.6 40.6 71.1 0.3 2.9
K. Nunn 20 29.6 15.7 2.5 3.4 1.1 0.3 2.0 44.8 35.3 75.0 0.3 2.3
B. Adebayo 20 32.3 14.2 10.4 4.1 1.4 1.2 2.8 57.2 16.7 66.7 2.5 8.0
T. Herro 19 28.6 14.0 3.9 2.0 0.7 0.1 2.1 44.6 39.8 82.2 0.3 3.6
J. Winslow 9 33.9 12.7 7.1 4.3 0.8 0.4 2.2 39.3 22.7 68.0 1.7 5.4
D. Robinson 20 25.3 11.3 2.8 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.8 47.8 43.9 93.8 0.1 2.7
K. Olynyk 20 23.4 9.1 5.2 1.5 1.0 0.5 1.4 47.0 43.6 84.6 1.0 4.3
M. Leonard 20 18.8 6.3 4.5 0.9 0.3 0.4 0.9 60.7 54.1 50.0 0.3 4.2
D. Jones Jr. 6 12.3 5.5 1.8 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.5 56.5 20.0 75.0 0.5 1.3
J. Johnson 6 11.3 3.3 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.4 22.2 50.0 0.3 1.5
U. Haslem 2 5.5 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.5
D. Macon 3 4.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Okpala 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 20 242.5 111.9 45.1 25.2 8.70 4.70 16.9 47.6 39.0 76.3 9.1 36.1
Celtics
Roster
K. Walker
J. Tatum
J. Brown
G. Hayward
M. Smart
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
T. Waters
D. Theis
R. Williams
C. Edwards
T. Fall
J. Green
S. Ojeleye
G. Williams
V. Poirier
R. Langford
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 18 32.3 21.6 4.7 5.0 0.9 0.4 2.2 40.2 38.6 90.7 1.2 3.6
J. Tatum 19 34.6 21.1 7.1 2.7 1.5 0.6 2.2 41.1 36.6 82.3 1.4 5.7
J. Brown 16 33.4 19.3 7.1 2.0 1.3 0.3 1.6 49.4 36.3 71.4 1.2 5.9
G. Hayward 8 31.1 18.9 7.1 4.1 0.8 0.3 1.9 55.5 43.3 84.2 0.8 6.4
M. Smart 19 31.9 11.9 3.4 4.7 1.4 0.5 1.2 37.7 32.8 87.9 0.9 2.5
E. Kanter 12 16.4 7.8 6.5 1.1 0.8 0.5 0.8 57.1 0.0 63.6 2.9 3.6
B. Wanamaker 19 17.4 7.6 2.2 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.2 50.5 41.7 91.1 0.5 1.7
T. Waters 1 20.0 7.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 28.6 20.0 100.0 0.0 2.0
D. Theis 16 21.6 6.4 6.8 1.3 0.5 1.5 0.8 48.2 15.4 70.4 1.7 5.1
R. Williams 17 13.9 4.2 4.4 1.2 0.9 1.2 0.9 71.1 0.0 58.3 1.1 3.2
C. Edwards 17 11.3 4.1 1.9 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.5 30.7 31.8 81.8 0.3 1.6
T. Fall 1 4.0 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0
J. Green 13 6.5 3.0 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.2 54.8 30.0 40.0 0.2 0.7
S. Ojeleye 19 13.1 2.7 1.5 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.2 43.2 36.0 62.5 0.3 1.3
G. Williams 18 14.8 2.2 2.2 0.8 0.4 0.7 0.8 25.9 0.0 80.0 0.7 1.5
V. Poirier 6 5.2 1.2 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.5 37.5 0.0 50.0 0.8 0.5
R. Langford 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 19 241.3 110.7 46.6 23.7 8.84 5.74 12.5 44.1 34.5 80.0 11.1 35.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores