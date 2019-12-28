PHI
Jimmy Butler already has paid one of his former teams a pair of visits this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will return the favor on Saturday when they visit Butler's Miami Heat, who sport a 14-1 record at home.

The 76ers got the better of Butler in the teams' first encounter in Philadelphia on Nov. 23, with the star guard limited to just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting in the 76ers' wire-to-wire 113-86 victory.

Butler didn't fare much better in the rematch, going 5 of 11 from the floor for 14 points, but the Heat handed the 76ers their first home loss with a 108-104 decision on Dec. 18.

Miami followed up that victory with three more to begin its current four-game homestand, highlighted by a 113-112 win over Indiana on Friday.

Butler finished with 20 points after making 14 of 15 shots from the foul line against the Pacers, and Goran Dragic sank the go-ahead basket with 6.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

"That's who we are ... never giving up on any play and playing through the end," the 30-year-old Butler said, via Fox Sports Florida & Sun.

Dragic cited his team's determination that created a pair of offensive rebounds to set up his game-winning shot.

"That's our mentality. That's our DNA," Dragic said. "Not every game is going to be pretty. Not every game you'll make shots. You need to hustle and play defense and attack with those offensive rebounds."

Butler inked a four-year, $142 million deal with Miami in the offseason in a sign-and-trade deal that brought Josh Richardson to Philadelphia as part of a four-team deal.

Richardson, who played his first four seasons with the Heat, scored 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field in the first meeting with Miami. He added 17 points in the rematch and finished with 15 on Friday as the 76ers opened a four-game road trip with a 98-97 setback in Orlando.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown wasn't interested in hearing about his team's valiant effort to erase a late 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

"I really don't even care about it. I don't believe that we should have been in that position," Brown told reporters. "I think it's hollow praise to go there. I'm not going there. It's a physicality issue that we lost.

"In fact, it will probably end up serving us well. It was a playoff-type of movement as far as the physical side of it, and I thought we responded with a D-minus."

Joel Embiid followed up his mammoth Christmas Day performance of 31 points and 11 rebounds in the 76ers' 121-109 victory over Milwaukee with 24 and 11, respectively, against the Magic. The 25-year-old likely will find himself on the bench with the 76ers playing on back-to-back nights.

Speaking of double-doubles, Miami center Bam Adebayo recorded his 19th such performance this season with 18 points and 15 rebounds on Friday. Adebayo produced 18 double-doubles in his first 152 games over two NBA seasons.

Adebayo had just 12 points and five rebounds in the first meeting with the 76ers before adding 23 and nine, respectively, in the rematch on Dec. 18.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
J. Butler
22 SF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
47.3 Field Goal % 43.6
47.3 Three Point % 43.6
82.7 Free Throw % 82.6
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
23.3 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.2 APG
home team logo
J. Butler SF 22
20.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 6.6 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 23-11 -----
home team logo Heat 23-8 -----
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 23-11 109.7 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Heat 23-8 112.5 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 23.3 PPG 12.5 RPG 3.2 APG 46.9 FG%
J. Butler SF 20.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 6.6 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Richardson
B. Simmons
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
T. Burke
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
R. Neto
S. Milton
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 28 30.8 23.3 12.5 3.2 0.8 1.4 3.0 46.9 33.3 83.0 2.6 9.9
T. Harris 34 34.3 19.9 6.7 3.1 0.8 0.7 1.8 49.2 34.8 78.8 0.8 5.9
J. Richardson 26 31.3 14.8 3.5 3.3 1.1 0.7 2.1 43.1 35.4 78.1 0.9 2.5
B. Simmons 32 34.9 14.3 7.0 8.6 2.2 0.6 3.7 56.3 40.0 58.3 1.7 5.4
A. Horford 30 30.6 12.8 6.7 3.9 1.1 1.0 1.1 45.9 34.1 69.2 1.7 5.0
F. Korkmaz 33 20.8 8.4 2.2 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 43.8 38.6 76.0 0.2 2.0
J. Ennis III 34 17.5 6.6 3.5 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 45.3 37.8 76.5 1.2 2.4
T. Burke 15 14.3 6.4 1.6 2.4 0.5 0.1 0.5 45.7 45.8 78.6 0.7 0.9
M. Scott 34 18.6 6.1 3.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 43.8 36.1 80.0 0.7 2.5
M. Thybulle 30 17.6 4.8 1.1 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.9 43.8 46.3 66.7 0.3 0.8
R. Neto 28 11.6 3.9 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 48.9 45.7 75.0 0.1 0.9
S. Milton 10 8.3 3.7 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.0 1.2 36.1 21.1 77.8 0.1 0.7
K. O'Quinn 19 9.0 3.0 3.2 1.2 0.1 0.7 0.8 50.0 37.5 37.5 1.0 2.2
N. Pelle 7 9.0 2.3 2.7 0.6 0.0 1.3 0.9 66.7 0.0 66.7 0.6 2.1
J. Bolden 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 34 240.7 109.7 46.1 26.6 8.68 5.85 14.9 47.2 36.7 74.3 10.1 36.0
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
K. Nunn
G. Dragic
B. Adebayo
T. Herro
J. Winslow
D. Robinson
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
M. Leonard
J. Johnson
U. Haslem
D. Macon
K. Okpala
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 27 35.2 20.4 6.6 6.6 2.1 0.6 2.6 43.1 28.2 83.2 2.0 4.5
K. Nunn 31 30.8 16.3 2.8 3.6 1.0 0.2 2.0 45.1 35.3 78.3 0.3 2.5
G. Dragic 21 28.6 15.9 3.2 5.0 0.7 0.2 2.5 45.6 41.4 71.6 0.3 2.9
B. Adebayo 31 34.2 15.8 10.8 4.7 1.4 1.3 2.9 57.3 11.1 68.9 2.6 8.1
T. Herro 30 28.7 13.9 4.3 2.2 0.7 0.1 1.9 42.2 38.4 86.9 0.3 4.0
J. Winslow 10 33.7 12.4 7.1 4.3 0.6 0.4 2.3 39.4 23.1 66.7 1.6 5.5
D. Robinson 31 27.3 11.9 3.1 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.6 48.1 45.5 95.0 0.2 2.9
K. Olynyk 31 21.9 8.5 4.9 1.3 0.8 0.3 1.3 45.7 42.9 88.2 0.8 4.1
D. Jones Jr. 17 21.8 7.8 3.6 0.9 1.1 0.5 0.7 51.1 27.3 73.7 0.8 2.8
M. Leonard 31 18.5 5.7 4.5 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.7 55.0 45.9 61.5 0.5 4.0
J. Johnson 6 11.3 3.3 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.4 22.2 50.0 0.3 1.5
U. Haslem 2 5.5 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.5
D. Macon 4 3.5 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Okpala 3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 31 244.0 112.5 45.7 25.3 8.03 4.29 15.5 47.1 38.6 77.3 9.2 36.5
