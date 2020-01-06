MIN
MEM

Grizzlies go for three straight as homestand opens vs. T-Wolves

  • FLM
  Jan 06, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies have overcome a rocky start behind an offense that just keeps improving.

Memphis aims to win three straight games for the second time this season when it opens a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies have won nine of their past 15 games after a sketchy 6-16 start and the offense has been humming by scoring 110 or more points in 14 of the 15 contests.

The attack really revved up during a road back-to-back, beginning with Saturday's impressive 140-114 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers and followed up by a 121-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Memphis had 31 assists against Phoenix to set a new single-season mark of 14 games with 30 or more assists. The Grizzlies had 36 in the demolition of the Clippers while setting a season best for points.

"The unselfishness, which is what I keep continuing to talk about, 31 assists," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said after the win over Phoenix. "Obviously, guys are shooting the ball great but when the ball is moving around and we're backing up our defensive activity with this great offensive play, it's awesome."

Four players scored more than 20 points against the Clippers -- Jae Crowder (27), Jaren Jackson Jr. (24), Dillon Brooks (22) and Ja Morant (22) -- while big man Jonas Valanciunas was the big scorer with 30 points against the Suns.

Valanciunas connected on 12 of 16 field-goal attempts while dominating the interior.

"I'm just trying to get some open buckets," Valanciunas told reporters. "We're trying to execute, get some open shots. Spacing is a big key for me so yeah, I was just trying to find my role."

The Grizzlies also knocked down 18 3-pointers in each of the wins. Brooks was particularly sharp from long range by making 11 of 20 from behind the arc.

"We were just doing the sacrifice plays -- setting screens, we were hitting shots, we were playing very unselfish," Brooks said afterward. "This is what we have to do every single game."

Brooks has been superb in Memphis' two wins against the Timberwolves this season.

The third-year pro scored 31 points and made 5 of 7 3-point attempts during a 137-121 home win on Nov. 6, and tallied 26 while connecting on 4 of 5 from 3-point range in a 115-107 victory in Minneapolis on Dec. 1.

The Timberwolves have displayed some life lately by winning four of six games following an 11-game losing streak.

Minnesota defeated the host Cleveland Cavaliers 118-103 on Sunday, but it wasn't easy as a 25-point, third-quarter lead got away. The Timberwolves responded with a 22-6 finishing kick to get the victory.

"That was a locker room after the game where it didn't feel like a full road win," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders told reporters. "Our guys knew we came away with one in a situation where Cleveland outplayed us for a good amount of the second half.

"We did execute and buckle down defensively towards the end. We should feel good about that, but we should also not be satisfied."

Gorgui Dieng stood out and collected 13 rebounds to go with seasons highs of 22 points, six assists and four blocked shots. He has four double-doubles in the past eight games while filling in for Karl-Anthony Towns. The two-time All-Star center is expected to miss his 11th straight game due to a knee injury.

"He was impressive. He is doing the right things right now," Saunders said of Dieng. "He's doing that by his work and how he is in the gym and how he wants to be better for his teammates."

Small forward Andrew Wiggins returned from a four-game absence due to illness but was rusty with 6-of-19 shooting while scoring 15 points.

Guard Shabazz Napier scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and has tallied 20 or more in four consecutive games. The 28-year-old has made 15 of 19 shots over the past two games.

Memphis has won eight of the past 11 meetings.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
R. Covington
33 PF
J. Morant
12 PG
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.5 Field Goal % 47.7
43.5 Three Point % 47.7
83.1 Free Throw % 80.1
away team logo
R. Covington PF 33
12.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.2 APG
home team logo
J. Morant PG 12
17.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 14-21 -----
home team logo Grizzlies 15-22 -----
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 14-21 111.8 PPG 46.7 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 15-22 112.4 PPG 45.2 RPG 27.6 APG
Key Players
R. Covington PF 12.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.2 APG 43.5 FG%
J. Morant PG 17.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 6.6 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
R. Covington
J. Layman
S. Napier
J. Culver
N. Reid
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
K. Bates-Diop
K. Martin
T. Graham
J. McLaughlin
J. Nowell
N. Vonleh
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 23 33.9 26.5 11.7 4.4 1.0 1.3 3.1 51.4 41.8 79.6 2.7 9.0
A. Wiggins 27 35.6 24.4 5.4 3.3 0.7 1.1 2.5 44.2 32.0 75.2 1.3 4.1
J. Teague 29 28.6 13.7 2.8 6.3 0.8 0.4 2.2 45.4 38.7 86.5 0.4 2.3
R. Covington 34 28.7 12.4 5.8 1.2 1.6 0.9 1.5 43.5 34.1 83.1 0.7 5.1
J. Layman 14 26.4 10.5 2.9 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.3 46.2 35.2 60.0 0.9 2.1
S. Napier 22 21.3 9.8 2.4 4.2 1.2 0.3 1.9 40.6 28.3 82.4 0.3 2.1
J. Culver 34 23.3 8.4 3.4 2.0 1.1 0.7 1.2 36.6 24.0 40.9 1.2 2.2
N. Reid 6 12.3 8.0 2.5 1.0 0.7 0.5 1.0 41.3 34.6 20.0 0.7 1.8
J. Okogie 33 23.9 7.8 4.5 1.4 0.9 0.4 1.5 38.1 25.9 76.3 1.3 3.2
G. Dieng 31 17.8 7.4 5.9 1.2 0.9 1.1 0.8 44.1 37.3 80.9 1.7 4.2
K. Bates-Diop 23 18.1 7.1 2.7 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.4 43.4 38.7 73.0 0.5 2.2
K. Martin 16 17.6 6.0 3.4 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.4 36.5 27.3 100.0 0.3 3.2
T. Graham 29 21.1 5.4 3.2 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.6 35.0 23.1 71.4 1.0 2.2
J. McLaughlin 6 15.7 5.0 1.7 2.7 0.8 0.0 0.8 34.4 26.7 100.0 0.2 1.5
J. Nowell 7 11.6 4.4 0.7 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.4 35.5 11.8 87.5 0.3 0.4
N. Vonleh 23 12.7 4.1 4.0 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 53.6 7.7 83.3 1.2 2.8
J. Bell 22 9.4 3.2 3.1 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.8 50.9 14.3 64.0 1.1 2.0
Total 35 245.0 111.8 46.7 22.2 8.63 6.37 14.7 43.2 32.2 76.0 11.2 35.5
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Morant
J. Valanciunas
D. Brooks
B. Clarke
J. Crowder
G. Allen
D. Melton
T. Jones
S. Hill
K. Anderson
M. Guduric
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Jackson Jr. 36 28.2 17.7 4.9 1.5 0.6 1.4 1.8 47.9 40.8 75.7 1.1 3.8
J. Morant 31 29.3 17.6 3.2 6.6 1.0 0.3 3.3 47.7 40.3 80.1 0.6 2.6
J. Valanciunas 34 25.1 14.8 9.8 2.0 0.3 0.9 2.1 60.0 46.9 74.3 2.6 7.2
D. Brooks 37 27.8 14.6 3.3 2.1 1.0 0.3 1.6 40.6 38.1 83.2 0.9 2.4
B. Clarke 31 21.3 12.6 5.6 1.4 0.4 0.8 1.0 63.7 43.2 76.9 1.3 4.3
J. Crowder 35 30.7 10.6 6.1 3.0 0.9 0.4 1.3 37.5 30.7 75.7 0.9 5.2
G. Allen 22 17.4 8.0 2.3 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.9 44.6 39.7 88.9 0.1 2.2
D. Melton 26 16.8 7.6 3.8 2.9 1.3 0.3 1.5 45.3 33.3 88.7 0.8 3.0
T. Jones 37 19.7 6.4 1.6 4.9 0.9 0.1 1.0 43.9 31.7 73.3 0.1 1.5
S. Hill 35 19.4 5.9 3.1 1.9 0.8 0.1 0.9 39.9 37.5 73.1 0.6 2.6
K. Anderson 31 17.5 5.1 4.1 2.3 0.7 0.5 0.8 45.3 23.1 63.4 1.0 3.1
M. Guduric 27 14.3 4.7 2.0 1.4 0.3 0.2 1.0 37.0 28.1 88.2 0.4 1.6
B. Caboclo 21 9.0 3.0 2.1 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.3 41.2 16.0 66.7 0.8 1.3
Y. Watanabe 4 4.5 1.8 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
Total 37 240.7 112.4 45.2 27.6 7.65 5.24 15.1 46.7 36.1 78.3 9.9 35.4
NBA Scores