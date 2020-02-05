HOU
The Los Angeles Lakers enter Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Houston Rockets looking like a team that has started to emerge from an emotional two weeks.

They scored 42 points in the fourth quarter of a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, with half of those points coming in the opening 3:31 of the period.

Staples Center was jumping again and players were rushing from the bench in joy after LeBron James hit five 3-pointers in a scoring flurry to start the final period.

When James went to the floor after making the fifth of those five triples, the bench took advantage of an ensuing timeout by the Spurs to rush across court and lift their captain from the court. There were cheers all around, smiles on faces and firm pats on the back for James.

"That's what we (are) all about, our team," James said afterward, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Anytime anyone's having success in the game, we cheer like it's our own. So having that camaraderie, having that brotherhood, even when they're beating you up, that's a pretty cool feeling."

Yet the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 still resonated. The fan-generated memorial across the street was being removed Tuesday, while fans still chanted Bryant's name at times during the game.

The Lakers have won consecutive games, after also winning at Sacramento on Saturday, but they have gone just 5-4 in their past nine games going back to Jan. 15.

Thursday will be a chance for Rockets superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook to pay their respects after Bryant's passing. Both grew up in the area and will be facing the Lakers in Los Angeles as teammates for the first time.

Harden enters off of two consecutive 40-point games, including Tuesday's 125-110 victory at home over the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook did not play in that game due to a sprained thumb but is expected to play Thursday.

The Rockets started slow but used their own fourth-quarter burst to put away their opponent. Harden scored 14 points in the final period while the Rockets had 33 total.

"Heading to L.A. the next game, (Tuesday) was kind of a trap game where it could get you," Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni said. "But they understood what we were risking and came out at halftime and did the job."

It will be the Rockets' first game since acquiring forwards Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clint Capela was moved to the Atlanta Hawks in Tuesday's four-team deal.

Harden and Westbrook did team up in a game at Los Angeles on Dec. 19, a 122-117 win over the Clippers. The Rockets faced the Lakers in Houston on Jan. 18 and fell 124-115 in the third game of their season-worst four-game losing streak.

After sitting out two games because of a thigh injury, Harden has scored 33.3 points per game over his last four contests.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
L. James
23 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
43.6 Field Goal % 49.3
43.6 Three Point % 49.3
86.7 Free Throw % 69.2
J. Harden SG 13
35.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 7.3 APG
L. James SF 23
25.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.7 APG
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
E. Gordon
D. House Jr.
B. McLemore
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
M. Frazier
T. Chandler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 47 37.2 35.8 6.5 7.3 1.7 1.0 4.5 43.6 36.0 86.7 1.1 5.4
R. Westbrook 42 35.9 26.4 8.0 7.4 1.6 0.4 4.3 45.4 23.4 79.1 1.7 6.3
E. Gordon 26 30.2 15.7 2.0 1.5 0.6 0.4 1.1 37.3 32.5 72.4 0.3 1.8
D. House Jr. 44 30.8 10.6 4.4 1.2 1.1 0.6 0.9 42.7 37.8 76.1 1.0 3.4
B. McLemore 50 23.8 10.4 2.2 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.8 43.5 38.4 75.0 0.3 1.9
A. Rivers 46 23.8 8.7 2.5 1.7 0.7 0.2 0.6 42.3 33.9 66.7 0.4 2.1
P. Tucker 50 35.2 7.4 7.2 1.7 1.2 0.4 1.1 43.6 36.1 83.3 1.6 5.6
C. Clemons 26 8.9 5.2 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.6 41.9 36.7 80.0 0.1 0.7
I. Hartenstein 21 12.0 5.0 4.1 0.8 0.4 0.6 0.7 68.3 0.0 69.2 1.3 2.8
T. Sefolosha 34 10.7 2.4 2.4 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.3 42.3 31.3 16.7 0.5 1.9
M. Frazier 5 8.0 2.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 33.3 28.6 75.0 0.2 0.4
T. Chandler 25 8.8 1.4 2.6 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 77.8 0.0 46.2 1.0 1.6
Total 50 241.0 118.8 46.3 21.6 8.18 5.00 14.1 45.2 34.8 78.3 10.9 35.4
Lakers
Roster
A. Davis
L. James
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
A. Bradley
R. Rondo
D. Howard
J. McGee
A. Caruso
Q. Cook
T. Daniels
J. Dudley
T. Horton-Tucker
K. Antetokounmpo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 42 34.5 26.4 9.1 3.3 1.5 2.4 2.5 51.2 31.5 86.5 2.1 7.0
L. James 47 34.8 25.2 7.7 10.7 1.3 0.5 3.9 49.3 35.2 69.2 1.0 6.7
K. Kuzma 40 25.0 13.1 4.4 1.1 0.3 0.4 1.6 43.7 33.7 74.8 1.0 3.5
K. Caldwell-Pope 49 25.7 9.7 2.2 1.8 0.7 0.2 0.9 47.4 42.6 81.0 0.7 1.5
D. Green 48 24.8 8.7 3.6 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.8 41.7 37.2 70.0 0.8 2.9
A. Bradley 35 22.9 7.8 2.3 1.1 0.8 0.1 1.0 44.6 31.3 78.6 0.4 1.9
R. Rondo 34 21.2 7.6 3.5 5.6 0.8 0.1 2.0 41.6 33.0 74.2 0.5 3.0
D. Howard 49 19.9 7.5 7.8 0.7 0.4 1.4 1.2 73.1 60.0 47.0 2.6 5.2
J. McGee 47 16.9 7.4 5.9 0.7 0.5 1.7 0.8 65.4 60.0 64.2 2.0 3.9
A. Caruso 46 18.4 5.5 1.8 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.8 41.5 36.0 78.7 0.2 1.6
Q. Cook 33 11.6 5.2 1.2 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.7 44.9 39.7 66.7 0.2 1.0
T. Daniels 37 11.5 4.4 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 40.0 37.0 69.2 0.3 0.8
J. Dudley 35 8.4 1.7 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 43.5 50.0 100.0 0.1 1.0
T. Horton-Tucker 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Antetokounmpo 3 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 49 240.5 114.3 46.1 26.0 8.43 7.08 14.4 48.6 36.2 73.6 10.7 35.4
