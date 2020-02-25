DAL
SA

Spurs return home to face Mavs

  • FLM
  • Feb 25, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs have, in years past, used their annual Rodeo Road Trip to build momentum and swagger for the NBA season's stretch run and postseason.

But when they return home for the first time in almost a month Wednesday to play Dallas, the Spurs are in a perilous position -- on the outside of the playoff picture and desperate to make the plays and win the games.

The Spurs went 2-6 on their eight-game trip that included games against seven teams that currently hold playoff spots.

San Antonio (24-32) now sits 3.5 games behind Memphis (28-29) in the loss column and 11th in the Western Conference standings.

After winning two straight games spanning the All-Star break, the Spurs fell at Oklahoma City 131-103 on Sunday.

Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli led the Spurs in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the loss. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio's leading scorers throughout the season, and point guard Dejounte Murray had lackluster games.

DeRozan finished with a season-low 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting, and Aldridge made only 3 of 10 shots and scored eight points. Aldridge had only three rebounds.

"We just weren't sharp at all," DeRozan said. "The whole game, it just wasn't sharp at all, and it showed. There's no excuse to it. It just wasn't sharp. We didn't play well."

Murray, who had averaged 19.8 points and shot 60 percent from the field in his previous four games, was 0 of 7 and went scoreless.

Dallas heads down I-35 after a 139-123 win over Minnesota on Monday. Luka Doncic scored 10 of his 20 points in the Mavericks' 40-point first quarter.

Despite playing just 25 minutes and sitting out the fourth quarter, Doncic also grabbed a game-high-tying nine rebounds and seven assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a team-leading 23 points for the Mavericks. Seth Curry scored 19 points, Delon Wright had 16 and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 to go with nine rebounds.

"I'm just here to have fun and play basketball," Hardaway said. "I'm here to make (Doncic's) life easier, make KP's life easier. That goes with me being vocal out there on the floor and knocking down my shots once they're given to me, and once I'm doing that, everything else takes care of itself."

J.J. Barea scored 12 points with a game-high eight assists, and Maxi Kleber scored 11 for the Mavericks, who shot 50.5 percent. Dallas (35-23) is in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

"Obviously, people talk about me and (Porzingis)," Doncic said. "They don't talk about other players and what they do for this team, like Seth, Tim, Delon, everybody. We're a whole team together and they should be talked about more."

Doncic, who turns 21 on Friday, has reached 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 750 assists in 118 games. LeBron James is the only player younger than Doncic to reach those milestones at an earlier age (20 years, 110 days). Only Oscar Robertson reached those numbers in fewer games (93) than Doncic.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
46.5 Field Goal % 53.0
46.5 Three Point % 53.0
76.2 Free Throw % 84.4
away team logo
L. Doncic SG 77
28.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.6 APG
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
22.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 35-23 -----
home team logo Spurs 24-32 -----
AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas
AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 35-23 116.8 PPG 47.2 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Spurs 24-32 113.0 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SG 28.8 PPG 9.5 RPG 8.6 APG 46.5 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 22.7 PPG 5.6 RPG 5.2 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
S. Curry
D. Powell
M. Kleber
D. Finney-Smith
J. Barea
J. Brunson
D. Wright
B. Marjanovic
W. Cauley-Stein
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
J. Reaves
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 46 32.7 28.8 9.5 8.6 1.0 0.2 4.2 46.5 32.4 76.2 1.4 8.2
K. Porzingis 44 30.5 18.5 9.1 1.6 0.7 1.9 1.6 41.7 34.7 78.1 1.6 7.5
T. Hardaway Jr. 55 27.6 15.3 3.1 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.9 44.0 40.8 80.3 0.4 2.7
S. Curry 54 24.0 11.8 2.4 2.0 0.6 0.1 1.0 48.0 43.3 88.2 0.5 1.9
D. Powell 40 26.5 9.4 5.7 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.9 63.8 25.6 66.7 1.9 3.8
M. Kleber 57 24.9 9.3 5.3 1.1 0.3 1.1 0.7 46.6 38.2 89.0 1.6 3.6
D. Finney-Smith 58 29.8 9.2 5.6 1.5 0.7 0.6 1.0 45.8 37.4 72.4 2.0 3.5
J. Barea 19 16.0 9.1 2.3 4.0 0.2 0.1 1.5 44.6 43.1 100.0 0.5 1.7
J. Brunson 57 17.9 8.2 2.4 3.3 0.4 0.1 1.2 46.6 35.8 81.3 0.4 2.0
D. Wright 56 21.3 7.5 3.9 3.3 1.1 0.3 0.9 47.5 37.1 78.6 1.1 2.8
B. Marjanovic 29 9.1 5.9 4.0 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.7 54.7 27.3 73.0 1.3 2.7
W. Cauley-Stein 9 12.3 5.6 4.6 0.8 0.4 0.9 0.4 67.6 0.0 66.7 1.0 3.6
C. Lee 16 11.4 3.8 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 51.1 46.7 50.0 0.2 0.9
A. Cleveland 6 3.7 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 3 10.0 0.7 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 2.0
J. Reaves 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 58 241.3 116.8 47.2 24.3 6.00 4.81 12.1 46.3 37.0 77.9 11.0 36.2
Spurs
Roster
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
P. Mills
B. Forbes
D. Murray
D. White
R. Gay
L. Walker IV
M. Belinelli
T. Lyles
J. Poeltl
C. Metu
K. Johnson
Q. Weatherspoon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 54 34.1 22.7 5.6 5.2 1.0 0.2 2.5 53.0 27.6 84.4 0.6 5.0
L. Aldridge 52 33.0 18.8 7.5 2.4 0.6 1.6 1.4 49.5 39.2 82.9 2.0 5.5
P. Mills 56 22.9 11.7 1.6 1.8 0.8 0.1 0.8 42.7 38.5 84.2 0.3 1.3
B. Forbes 56 25.2 11.1 2.1 1.9 0.6 0.0 0.8 41.1 38.2 82.7 0.2 1.9
D. Murray 52 24.7 10.4 5.8 4.0 1.7 0.3 1.9 48.3 38.7 79.5 1.2 4.6
D. White 54 23.8 10.1 3.1 3.4 0.6 0.8 1.1 45.5 36.2 85.0 0.5 2.6
R. Gay 53 20.8 9.5 5.3 1.7 0.4 0.4 1.3 43.6 31.4 87.3 0.9 4.4
L. Walker IV 48 14.0 5.6 2.1 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.6 43.2 38.1 71.7 0.4 1.7
M. Belinelli 48 15.1 5.6 1.6 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 37.6 35.0 78.0 0.1 1.6
T. Lyles 56 18.6 5.5 5.6 1.0 0.3 0.4 0.6 44.0 36.4 68.8 1.1 4.4
J. Poeltl 56 17.0 5.4 5.5 1.8 0.5 1.5 0.8 61.9 0.0 50.0 1.8 3.6
C. Metu 16 4.6 2.9 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.3 57.1 0.0 75.0 0.6 1.0
K. Johnson 5 5.0 2.6 1.2 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.2 40.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.8
Q. Weatherspoon 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 56 242.7 113.0 45.1 24.5 6.93 5.39 11.9 46.9 36.8 80.6 9.2 35.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores