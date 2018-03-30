CHI
ORL

No Text

Bulls beat Magic to end 7-game losing streak

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 30, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Rookie Lauri Markkanen and Sean Kilpatrick each scored 13 points, rookie Ryan Arcidiacono had all of his eight points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 90-82 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Arcidiacono's 3-pointer started a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter for the Bulls, who took an 80-71 lead and held on to complete a four-game season sweep of the Magic.

Aaron Gordon scored 18 points for Orlando, which went scoreless for almost six minutes of the fourth quarter and shot 33 percent for the game. Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic (22-53).

The Bulls survived a third quarter in which they made two of 22 shots while committing six turnovers. They went more than nine minutes without a field goal, missing 14 straight shots.

The Bulls led 57-44 after a first half in which Cameron Payne made three of their nine 3-pointers and Cristiano Felicio grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Bulls made nine of their first 14 shots, and a 3-pointer by Justin Holiday gave them a 14-point lead, the largest of the first half, with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter.

Denzel Valentine opened the second half with a 3-pointer to put Chicago up by 16, but the Bulls went more than nine minutes without a field goal and squandering the entire 16-point lead.

Felicio finished with eight points and 16 rebounds for the Bulls (25-51).

TIP-INS

Bulls: The availability of G Kris Dunn (toe sprain), G Zach LaVine (knee tendinitis) and F Paul Zipser (foot pain) will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Chicago, coach Fred Hoiberg said. Dunn and LaVine have each missed eight straight games.

Magic: G Wes Iwundu was a late scratch due to illness, giving Rodney Purvis his second NBA start.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Magic: Play at Atlanta on Sunday night.

Key Players
L. Markkanen
24 PF
A. Gordon
00 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
42.8 Field Goal % 43.9
42.7 Three Point % 44.0
86.2 Free Throw % 70.6
+ 3 Jamel Artis made 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:03
+ 2 Shelvin Mack made driving layup 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Shelvin Mack 0:32
  Sean Kilpatrick missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
  Offensive rebound by Noah Vonleh 0:45
  Sean Kilpatrick missed reverse layup 0:47
  Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh 0:58
  Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Khem Birch 1:14
  Cristiano Felicio missed free throw 1:14
Team Stats
Points 90 82
Field Goals 30-84 (35.7%) 31-94 (33.0%)
3-Pointers 14-41 (34.1%) 7-39 (17.9%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 65 60
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 42 43
Team 12 5
Assists 16 16
Steals 10 10
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
13 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
12 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 25-51 302792490
home team logo Magic 22-53 2420251382
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
C. Payne
J. Holiday
C. Felicio
D. Nwaba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Markkanen 24 13 8 1 2 1 2 1 4/10 1/5 4/5 0 8 24 +6
C. Payne 21 11 2 6 0 1 3 2 4/8 3/4 0/0 0 2 23 +6
J. Holiday 15 8 1 0 2 1 0 3 2/5 2/4 2/2 0 1 12 +17
C. Felicio 27 8 16 1 0 0 3 3 4/8 0/0 0/1 6 10 23 +8
D. Nwaba 20 3 1 1 1 0 2 3 1/5 0/1 1/2 0 1 5 +6
Bench
S. Kilpatrick
N. Vonleh
R. Arcidiacono
B. Portis
D. Valentine
J. Grant
O. Asik
R. Lopez
K. Dunn
Z. LaVine
J. Eddie
A. Blakeney
P. Zipser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Kilpatrick 26 13 4 2 0 0 2 0 2/11 2/8 7/8 0 4 19 +4
N. Vonleh 23 8 11 1 1 1 0 1 3/8 1/5 1/2 3 8 23 +2
R. Arcidiacono 15 8 0 1 2 0 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 0 11 +10
B. Portis 20 7 5 0 0 2 0 2 3/8 1/2 0/1 2 3 14 0
D. Valentine 18 6 0 0 1 0 1 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 0 6 -21
J. Grant 26 5 5 3 1 1 1 0 2/12 0/5 1/2 0 5 17 +2
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 90 53 16 10 7 15 17 30/84 14/41 16/23 11 42 177 +40
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
N. Vucevic
R. Purvis
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 37 18 7 1 1 1 1 2 6/21 1/8 5/6 3 4 28 -3
D. Augustin 31 15 7 4 1 0 1 0 6/16 1/5 2/2 1 6 30 +4
N. Vucevic 31 12 14 3 1 2 1 4 5/16 0/4 2/2 3 11 34 -3
R. Purvis 22 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 2 10 -1
J. Isaac 21 4 4 2 3 1 1 2 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 3 15 -5
Bench
S. Mack
J. Artis
M. Hezonja
K. Birch
B. Biyombo
A. Afflalo
M. Speights
E. Fournier
T. Ross
W. Iwundu
J. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Mack 25 9 5 3 1 0 2 2 4/9 1/5 0/0 1 4 19 -4
J. Artis 16 8 4 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 4 11 -10
M. Hezonja 26 5 4 1 2 1 3 2 2/8 1/7 0/0 0 4 11 -3
K. Birch 10 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 6 -5
B. Biyombo 15 2 5 1 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 4 9 -10
A. Afflalo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Speights - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Fournier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 82 55 16 10 5 11 18 31/94 7/39 13/14 12 43 173 -40
NBA Scores