GS
UTA

No Text

Jazz cruise to 119-79 win over Warriors

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 11, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Utah has a chance to write one more chapter to an improbable comeback story.

The Jazz put themselves in position to claim the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference after cruising to a 119-79 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Utah did not waste time taking control of the game and led by double digits over the final 3 1/2 quarters.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and set an NBA rookie record for 3-pointers. Mitchell went 4 of 5 behind the arc and has made 186 3-pointers this season, breaking Damian Lillard's record for a first-year player.

''I am actually thrilled for him that he did that,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ''He has been our guy, offensively, all year who we have relied on. He's unselfish, which makes the guys around him better.''

Derrick Favors added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jonas Jerebko scored 14 points, and Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio added 13 points apiece for the Jazz.

Utah (48-33) won its sixth straight game and went 3-1 in the season series with Golden State. Now the Jazz are tied with Portland in the standings and can claim the No. 3 seed with a win over the Blazers on Wednesday night.

''What makes it a story is no one expected it,'' Mitchell said. ''But the thing I've said all year is we knew we were going to be good. I don't think we knew we were going to be 3 seed good, but we knew we were going to be good.''

It is a surprising position for a Utah team that lost last season's top scorers Gordon Hayward and George Hill to free agency over the summer and was nine games below .500 at one point in mid-January.

The Jazz believed all along they could climb back into the playoff picture and make serious noise in the Western Conference.

''Guys took it upon themselves to just get better in the offseason,'' Favors said. ''We just stuck with the plan throughout the whole season and right now we're fighting for the third spot. Gotta give credit to everybody on this team.''

Even with a loss to the Blazers, Utah is assured of falling no lower than the No. 5 seed.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Kevin Durant added 13 for the Warriors, who finished the season at 58-24. Golden State, the No. 2 seed in the West, never led in the game and shot just 35 percent from the field.

The 40-point loss is the largest margin of defeat for the Warriors under coach Steve Kerr.

''We need the competitive spirit,'' Kerr said. ''We need the juice. We need the joy, and we haven't had much of that. So we got to get our minds right.''

Utah dominated on both ends of the court during the first quarter. The Jazz used an 18-3 run to stake out a 24-9 lead. Rubio took a steal in for a layup and Favors scored on a pair of dunks to ignite the run.

Mitchell scored on back-to-back possessions and then followed with a 3-pointer to help push the lead to 33-14. The rookie totaled 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first quarter alone.

Golden State appeared it might rally after Durant scored back-to-back baskets to cut Utah's lead to 35-22. That's as close as the Warriors got. Jerebko and Royce O' Neale combined to score three straight baskets to push the lead to 43-24.

''We got to be better,'' Durant said. ''We couldn't really get a rhythm or a groove out there with the way we go down so early. We started pressing a bit and trying to get it all back at once.''

Utah led by as many as 45 points in the second half. The Jazz took their largest lead at 103-58 when Jerebko buried a pair of 3-pointers and Dante Exum added a dunk to polish off a 10-2 run to open the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Thompson and Durant combined to shoot just 14 of 39 from the field. ... Golden State scored a season-low 33 first-half points. ... The Warriors fell by an average margin of 29.6 points in three losses to the Jazz this season.

Jazz: Utah scored 25 points off 16 turnovers. ... The Jazz had a 19-6 edge on fastbreak points and outscored Golden State 62-38 in the paint.

HOODIE STATEMENT

As the Rookie of the Year debate between Mitchell and Ben Simmons continues to heat up, the smack talk is following suit. Mitchell wore a black hoodie into Vivint Smart Home Arena before tipoff on Tuesday that contained the dictionary definition of a rookie on the front.

It offered a lighthearted jab at Simmons' status as a ''redshirt rookie'' after he spent what would have been his original rookie season sidelined with an injury. Adidas approached Mitchell about wearing the hoodie and he went along with the joke.

''We just wanted to all have fun with it,'' Mitchell said. ''That's all it is, having fun and just enjoying it.''

Mitchell reiterated he's not worried about the award and would rather see Gobert and Snyder earn Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors respectively.

QUOTEABLE

''We need to put things into perspective. When I was a rookie, we only won 23 games. And now some people say winning 58 is kind of a down year. That's incredible.'' -Thompson, on Golden State finishing 58-24 in the regular season.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Will learn their first round opponent on Wednesday.

Jazz: They travel to Portland to face the Blazers on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
51.6 Field Goal % 44.0
51.5 Three Point % 43.9
88.9 Free Throw % 80.8
  Defensive rebound by Georges Niang 0:03
  Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney 0:18
  Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Jerebko 0:38
  Damian Jones missed jump shot 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Damian Jones 0:46
  Ekpe Udoh missed turnaround jump shot 0:51
+ 2 Quinn Cook made jump shot 1:04
+ 2 Ekpe Udoh made dunk 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Ekpe Udoh 1:10
Team Stats
Points 79 119
Field Goals 30-86 (34.9%) 48-90 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 13-35 (37.1%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 62
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 30 42
Team 2 8
Assists 14 25
Steals 7 10
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Thompson SG 11
23 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
R. Rubio PG 3
13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 58-24 1617232379
home team logo Jazz 48-33 33293126119
O/U 211.0, UTA -8.0
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
O/U 211.0, UTA -8.0
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 58-24 113.9 PPG 43.6 RPG 29.5 APG
home team logo Jazz 48-33 104.1 PPG 43 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
K. Thompson SG 20.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.6 APG 49.1 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 20.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.7 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Thompson SG 23 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
D. Mitchell SG 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34.9 FG% 53.3
26.3 3PT FG% 37.1
87.5 FT% 76.9
Warriors
Starters
K. Thompson
K. Durant
Q. Cook
D. Green
Z. Pachulia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Thompson 35 23 1 1 1 0 2 2 9/27 3/8 2/2 0 1 25 -40
K. Durant 29 13 4 1 0 0 2 2 5/12 0/3 3/3 0 4 17 -35
Q. Cook 33 8 4 1 0 0 1 4 2/8 1/3 3/4 0 4 13 -30
D. Green 19 4 3 3 0 0 5 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 3 8 -29
Z. Pachulia 13 4 6 2 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 3 14 -24
Starters
K. Thompson
K. Durant
Q. Cook
D. Green
Z. Pachulia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Thompson 35 23 1 1 1 0 2 2 9/27 3/8 2/2 0 1 25 -40
K. Durant 29 13 4 1 0 0 2 2 5/12 0/3 3/3 0 4 17 -35
Q. Cook 33 8 4 1 0 0 1 4 2/8 1/3 3/4 0 4 13 -30
D. Green 19 4 3 3 0 0 5 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 3 8 -29
Z. Pachulia 13 4 6 2 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 3 14 -24
Bench
K. Looney
N. Young
J. McGee
J. Bell
S. Livingston
D. Jones
D. West
S. Curry
O. Casspi
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
A. Iguodala
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Looney 21 12 5 0 2 0 1 4 6/9 0/0 0/1 3 2 18 -13
N. Young 24 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 3/3 0 2 10 -5
J. McGee 11 5 4 0 1 1 1 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 3 10 -1
J. Bell 13 2 2 1 1 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 5 +1
S. Livingston 15 2 2 4 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2 12 -6
D. Jones 9 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 -14
D. West 13 0 4 0 1 2 1 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 3 6 -4
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 79 39 14 7 3 15 18 30/86 5/19 14/16 9 30 141 -200
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 26 22 3 1 2 0 2 2 8/12 4/5 2/2 1 2 27 +37
D. Favors 21 16 9 1 0 1 0 3 7/9 2/3 0/1 3 6 28 +18
R. Rubio 19 13 5 5 3 0 0 0 5/10 1/5 2/2 2 3 31 +36
R. Gobert 28 13 4 2 0 2 1 2 5/7 0/0 3/4 1 3 22 +36
J. Ingles 24 4 4 8 1 1 3 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 23 +32
Starters
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 26 22 3 1 2 0 2 2 8/12 4/5 2/2 1 2 27 +37
D. Favors 21 16 9 1 0 1 0 3 7/9 2/3 0/1 3 6 28 +18
R. Rubio 19 13 5 5 3 0 0 0 5/10 1/5 2/2 2 3 31 +36
R. Gobert 28 13 4 2 0 2 1 2 5/7 0/0 3/4 1 3 22 +36
J. Ingles 24 4 4 8 1 1 3 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 23 +32
Bench
J. Jerebko
J. Crowder
R. O'Neale
D. Exum
R. Neto
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
T. Sefolosha
E. McCree
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 20 14 6 1 0 0 1 4 5/9 4/8 0/0 0 6 21 +3
J. Crowder 21 11 6 1 1 1 0 1 4/12 0/6 3/4 1 5 21 +25
R. O'Neale 15 9 5 0 0 1 0 2 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 5 15 +8
D. Exum 18 6 1 2 1 0 3 1 3/9 0/2 0/0 0 1 9 +9
R. Neto 9 4 1 1 1 0 4 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -5
A. Burks 12 3 4 2 0 0 0 2 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 3 11 +3
E. Udoh 12 2 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 8 +3
G. Niang 9 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 4 -5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 119 54 25 10 6 15 20 48/90 13/35 10/13 12 42 224 +200
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores