Durant leads Warriors to 3-0 lead over mourning Spurs

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 20, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Kevin Durant had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat San Antonio 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 series lead over the Spurs, who were still reeling from the death of Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin.

Golden State can close the first-round series with a win Sunday afternoon in San Antonio in Game 4.

The Spurs were playing a day after the death of Erin Popovich, who passed away after battling an undisclosed long-term illness. Erin and Gregg Popovich were married four decades and had two children and two grandchildren.

San Antonio did not air a video tribute or hold a moment of silence for Erin in an apparent attempt to make the game as routine as possible for its players, but that was impossible.

Coach Popovich was not in his customary position roaming the sidelines, choosing instead to be with his family. San Antonio assistant Ettore Messina coached the team in Popovich's place.

''We are all hurting,'' Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said after the morning shootaround. ''We want to be next to Pop, we want to support him, but we've got to go out there and compete today. But, for sure, we are toiling. It's not an easy day to be here.''

Ginobili and fellow veteran Tony Parker said it was tough to play basketball following Erin's passing, but the team's goal was to compete and play with the grit Popovich has always demanded of them.

Parker, who said Erin and Gregg were a mother and father to him when he entered the league as a 19-year-old, lived up to those wishes. Parker, who averaged 2.0 points in the first two games, finished with 16 points in 17 minutes.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 18 points.

The Spurs had an emotional start, but could not sustain it against the talented Warriors.

Already on the edge of their seats for the first home game of the playoffs, fans erupted when Rudy Gay threw down a one-handed dunk over Golden State's JaVale McGee. The cheering was nearly constant as the Spurs scored the game's first six points before the Warriors began to settle in.

Durant and Klay Thompson shot down San Antonio's chances.

Thompson added 19 points, including 3-for-6 shooting on 3s.

Golden State closed the first half on a 20-9 run to eliminate a five-point deficit and take a 52-46 lead. Durant had 17 points in the first half to counter 10 points each from Gay and Parker.

The Warriors led by double figures despite opening 1 for 14 on 3-pointers. Golden State finished 10 for 32 on 3s.

Shaun Livingston added 16 points for Golden State, who had six players in double figures.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Durant rolled his ankle at midcourt with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining but rose on his own after remaining on the court for less than a minute. Durant appeared fine as he exited for the bench with Golden State up by 15 points. . Warriors G Stephen Curry did not play but sat behind the team's bench as he continues to rehabilitate a sprained knee. Curry is expected to return for the second round, if the Warriors advance. . McGee started after being listed as questionable with a bruised left quadriceps. He had six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.

Spurs: Messina was coaching his first NBA playoff game, but he has won more than 10 titles in the Euroleague, Russian SuperLeague and Italian League. . Dejounte Murray had nine points and four assists in 16 minutes.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
L. Aldridge
12 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
51.6 Field Goal % 51.1
51.4 Three Point % 51.0
89.1 Free Throw % 83.7
+ 2 Dejounte Murray made dunk, assist by Brandon Paul 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Paul 0:04
  Nick Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Derrick White 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Damian Jones 0:26
  Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 3 Nick Young made 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
  Offensive foul on Dejounte Murray 0:56
+ 2 Quinn Cook made floating jump shot 1:08
+ 2 Dejounte Murray made dunk 1:20
  Lost ball turnover on Quinn Cook, stolen by Dejounte Murray 1:22
+ 3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 1:35
Team Stats
Points 110 97
Field Goals 42-82 (51.2%) 37-87 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 7-33 (21.2%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 50
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 35 31
Team 7 9
Assists 26 19
Steals 8 8
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
26 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 3-0 26263226110
home team logo Spurs 0-3 2323262597
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 3-0 113.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 29.3 APG
home team logo Spurs 0-3 102.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.4 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.4 APG 51.6 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 23.1 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.0 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 26 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
L. Aldridge PF 18 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
51.2 FG% 42.5
31.3 3PT FG% 21.2
88.9 FT% 80.0
NBA Scores