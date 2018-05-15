GS
HOU

No Text

Durant's 37 lead Warriors over Rockets 119-106

  • STATS AP
  • May 15, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Kevin Durant continues to deliver in the postseason for the Golden State Warriors.

He scored 37 points on Monday night to lead the Warriors to a 119-106 win in the long-awaited showdown with the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

But if it were up to him, he would have done even more.

Durant wasn't happy with coach Steve Kerr when he took him out in late in the third quarter and loudly asked his coach why he was putting him on the bench. Durant, who played just more than 40 minutes, was asked if he'd prefer to play the entire 48 minutes.

''Probably so,'' Durant said.

Kerr acknowledged that he should have left him in at that point and raved about his performance after his fourth 30-point game this postseason.

''This is why anybody would want him on their team ... I don't know what you do to guard him,'' Kerr said. ''He can get any shot he wants.''

Starting a playoff series on the road for the first time since 2014, the Warriors trailed by as many as 9 early, but had evened it up by halftime and used a big run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to pull away.

''We're in the Western Conference finals they are going to come out with a lot of energy,'' Durant said. ''We're going to take that first punch and keep punching.''

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Houston.

Eric Gordon opened the final period with a 3-pointer to get the top-seeded Rockets within 4, but Thompson scored the first eight points of a 13-4 run to make it 100-87 with about eight minutes left.

Houston used a 9-3 spurt, where James Harden scored five, to cut the lead to 103-96 with less than five minutes to go. But Thompson struck again, hitting a wide open 3 to leave the Warriors ahead by 10 with four minutes left.

Harden scored 41 to lead the Rockets, who lost at home for the second time this postseason.

''You're not going to come in and just knock them out,'' Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''There were too many times where we had mental lapses. We didn't switch properly, turned the ball over and missed too many layups. We need to do a better job of staying up mentally.''

Now the Rockets are left to regroup after losing their leg up in the homecourt advantage they worked all season for.

''It's nice to have home court,'' D'Antoni said. ''(But) we don't have it. Now we've got to go get it.''

Steph Curry added 18 for the Warriors, who are in the conference finals for a franchise-record fourth straight time. It's Houston's first trip since 2015 when Golden State won the series in five games.

''I think he's going to get even better as the series goes on, which is good for us,'' Kerr said of Curry.

The Warriors, who are the second seed in the West, opened a playoff series away from Oracle Arena for the first time since 2014 when they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 4-3 in the opening round.

Houston struggled to slow down Durant all night, and things got even worse when Trevor Ariza picked up his fifth foul with about 10 minutes left in the third with Golden State up by 3. Durant made two baskets for the Warriors around one by Chris Paul that left the Warriors up 73-68 a couple of minutes later.

''He's one of the best scorers ever,'' D'Antoni said of Durant. ''I thought he was extremely good. But we can withstand that. We can't withstand turning the ball over and giving up so many wide open 3s.''

Gordon added a layup for Houston after that, but Golden State scored the next six points, with a 3-pointer from Thompson, to make it 79-70 with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the third.

Houston ended a scoring drought of more than two minutes with a dunk by Harden seconds later and the Warriors followed with another run, scoring six straight points to extend it to 85-72 with just more than two minutes left in the third.

The Rockets rediscovered their offense after that, scoring the next eight points, powered by 3s from Gordon and Gerald Green, to get within 85-80 with about a minute left in the quarter.

Durant added two free throws to close out the quarter and leave the Warriors up 87-80 entering the fourth.

''Houston, they never stop,'' Durant said. ''They are always in the game with 3-point shots. We try to get good shots every time down and defend on the other end.''

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry extended his NBA playoff record by making at least one 3-pointer in his 80th straight playoff game. ... Draymond Green received a technical early in the first quarter when he pushed Harden after a shot. ... Curry missed his first free throw of the playoffs in the third quarter after making all 19 attempts in the first two rounds.

Rockets: Paul added 23 points and 11 rebounds. ... Clint Capela had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. ... Gordon added 15 points off the bench.

THEY SAID IT

Draymond Green on getting the technical so early: ''I was a bit overzealous, a bit amped up, but I'd rather that any day than coming out flat.''

UP NEXT

After Game 2 the series moves to Oracle Arena for games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
J. Harden
13 SG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
30.4 Pts. Per Game 30.4
8.8 Ast. Per Game 8.8
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
51.6 Field Goal % 45.1
51.5 Three Point % 45.0
89.0 Free Throw % 85.8
  Team rebound 0:01
  James Harden missed jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by James Harden 0:01
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Stephen Curry 0:04
+ 1 Andre Iguodala made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 Andre Iguodala made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on James Harden 0:12
+ 2 Chris Paul made layup 0:21
  Offensive rebound by Chris Paul 0:23
  James Harden missed floating jump shot 0:25
+ 1 Draymond Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
Team Stats
Points 119 106
Field Goals 42-80 (52.5%) 39-85 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 13-33 (39.4%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 22-25 (88.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 40 53
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 34 35
Team 3 11
Assists 24 18
Steals 9 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
37 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
41 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 1-0 29273132119
home team logo Rockets 0-1 30262426106
Game 1
GS leads 1-0
O/U 225.5, HOU -2.0
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Game 1
GS leads 1-0
O/U 225.5, HOU -2.0
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 1-0 110.3 PPG 48.5 RPG 28.9 APG
home team logo Rockets 0-1 109.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 20.6 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 28.0 PPG 7.9 RPG 5.0 APG 49.3 FG%
J. Harden SG 28.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 7.4 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 37 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
J. Harden SG 41 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
52.5 FG% 45.9
39.4 3PT FG% 35.1
88.0 FT% 71.4
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
A. Iguodala
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 40 37 3 1 0 1 1 2 14/27 3/6 6/6 0 3 42 +11
K. Thompson 42 28 4 2 2 0 1 2 9/18 6/15 4/4 1 3 37 +13
S. Curry 35 18 6 8 2 1 1 5 8/15 1/5 1/2 1 5 42 +5
A. Iguodala 27 11 4 1 2 0 2 4 2/3 0/1 7/8 0 4 17 0
D. Green 36 5 9 9 2 2 3 3 1/5 0/1 3/4 0 9 33 +19
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
A. Iguodala
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 40 37 3 1 0 1 1 2 14/27 3/6 6/6 0 3 42 +11
K. Thompson 42 28 4 2 2 0 1 2 9/18 6/15 4/4 1 3 37 +13
S. Curry 35 18 6 8 2 1 1 5 8/15 1/5 1/2 1 5 42 +5
A. Iguodala 27 11 4 1 2 0 2 4 2/3 0/1 7/8 0 4 17 0
D. Green 36 5 9 9 2 2 3 3 1/5 0/1 3/4 0 9 33 +19
Bench
N. Young
S. Livingston
K. Looney
D. West
J. McGee
D. Jones
P. McCaw
Q. Cook
C. Boucher
J. Bell
Z. Pachulia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Young 15 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1 10 +4
S. Livingston 13 7 5 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 0 5 12 +3
K. Looney 24 2 4 1 1 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 8 +6
D. West 3 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +4
J. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 119 37 24 9 4 9 17 42/80 13/33 22/25 3 34 208 +65
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
T. Ariza
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 35 41 4 7 1 0 4 4 14/24 5/9 8/10 1 3 56 -7
C. Paul 38 23 11 3 1 0 1 4 8/17 2/7 5/7 2 9 40 -7
C. Capela 29 12 6 3 1 2 0 0 6/7 0/0 0/0 1 5 27 -3
T. Ariza 23 8 2 0 1 0 1 5 3/8 1/5 1/1 0 2 10 -5
P. Tucker 34 1 5 2 1 1 1 3 0/3 0/2 1/3 1 4 11 -8
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
T. Ariza
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 35 41 4 7 1 0 4 4 14/24 5/9 8/10 1 3 56 -7
C. Paul 38 23 11 3 1 0 1 4 8/17 2/7 5/7 2 9 40 -7
C. Capela 29 12 6 3 1 2 0 0 6/7 0/0 0/0 1 5 27 -3
T. Ariza 23 8 2 0 1 0 1 5 3/8 1/5 1/1 0 2 10 -5
P. Tucker 34 1 5 2 1 1 1 3 0/3 0/2 1/3 1 4 11 -8
Bench
E. Gordon
G. Green
L. Mbah a Moute
R. Anderson
Nene
R. Hunter
M. Brown
C. Onuaku
T. Black
Z. Qi
J. Johnson
A. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Gordon 33 15 5 3 0 0 4 1 6/13 3/7 0/0 0 5 22 -10
G. Green 16 6 3 0 0 0 1 4 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 2 8 -9
L. Mbah a Moute 17 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 3 3 -14
R. Anderson 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -3
Nene 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +1
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Black - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 106 42 18 5 3 13 23 39/85 13/37 15/21 7 35 179 -65
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores