Celtics beat Cavs 96-83 in Game 5, lead East finals 3-2

  • STATS AP
  • May 23, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Rookie Jayson Tatum had 24 points and Al Horford had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-83 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics remained perfect in Boston this postseason with their 10th straight victory at home and moved within one win of their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010.

Game 6 is in Cleveland on Friday night, with the decisive seventh game back in Boston on Sunday if necessary. The home team has won every game so far in the series, and none has been closer than nine points.

LeBron James had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kevin Love scored 14 for the Cavaliers, who are trying to reach the finals for the fourth consecutive season. James has played to the end in seven straight seasons.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
A. Horford
42 C
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
54.2 Field Goal % 48.8
54.1 Three Point % 48.9
73.1 Free Throw % 79.4
  Personal foul on Jose Calderon 0:14
+ 1 Ante Zizic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
  Ante Zizic missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Team rebound 0:18
  Personal foul on Guerschon Yabusele 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Jose Calderon 0:27
  Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 3 Rodney Hood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Calderon 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Green 0:53
  Guerschon Yabusele missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris 1:14
Team Stats
Points 83 96
Field Goals 31-74 (41.9%) 31-85 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 9-34 (26.5%) 13-39 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 51 55
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 36 38
Team 12 10
Assists 17 18
Steals 3 10
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
L. James SF 23
26 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
J. Tatum SF 0
24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 2-3 1923182383
home team logo Celtics 3-2 3221232096
Game 5
BOS leads 3-2
O/U 205.0, BOS -1.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Game 5
BOS leads 3-2
O/U 205.0, BOS -1.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 2-3 102.8 PPG 40 RPG 19.4 APG
home team logo Celtics 3-2 103.3 PPG 42.1 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 33.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 9.0 APG 55.0 FG%
J. Tatum SF 18.0 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.8 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 26 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
J. Tatum SF 24 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
41.9 FG% 36.5
26.5 3PT FG% 33.3
63.2 FT% 91.3
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
K. Love
G. Hill
J. Smith
T. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 39 26 10 5 1 0 6 2 11/22 1/6 3/4 0 10 41 -11
K. Love 30 14 7 2 2 1 2 2 6/13 2/7 0/0 0 7 26 -23
G. Hill 30 7 1 2 0 1 2 2 1/5 0/0 5/6 0 1 11 -21
J. Smith 26 2 0 1 0 0 1 5 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 0 3 -19
T. Thompson 26 1 6 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 5 9 -15
Starters
L. James
K. Love
G. Hill
J. Smith
T. Thompson
Bench
J. Green
J. Clarkson
K. Korver
R. Hood
A. Zizic
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
J. Calderon
O. White
K. Perkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 25 8 5 0 0 0 2 1 3/4 1/2 1/2 0 5 11 +4
J. Clarkson 15 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 0 2 10 +2
K. Korver 18 7 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 2/5 1/1 0 0 9 0
R. Hood 2 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 7 +3
A. Zizic 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 0 4 +6
L. Nance Jr. 16 2 6 2 0 4 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 2 4 14 -2
C. Osman 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
J. Calderon 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 +6
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 83 39 17 3 7 15 19 31/74 9/34 12/19 3 36 151 -65
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
J. Brown
A. Horford
T. Rozier
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Tatum 40 24 7 4 4 2 2 3 7/15 3/7 7/8 0 7 43 +19
J. Brown 34 17 3 2 0 1 2 4 4/15 2/8 7/8 1 2 23 +7
A. Horford 34 15 12 1 1 0 2 2 4/9 1/2 6/6 3 9 28 +22
T. Rozier 34 8 6 6 3 0 1 3 3/15 1/7 1/1 0 6 28 +3
A. Baynes 29 6 7 0 0 3 0 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 5 16 +2
Starters
J. Tatum
J. Brown
A. Horford
T. Rozier
A. Baynes
Bench
M. Morris
M. Smart
A. Nader
G. Yabusele
X. Silas
G. Hayward
G. Monroe
K. Irving
S. Larkin
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
K. Allen
J. Gibson
D. Theis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 37 13 6 0 1 0 1 3 5/13 3/6 0/0 1 5 19 +14
M. Smart 23 13 4 4 1 0 0 0 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 4 26 +10
A. Nader 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -6
G. Yabusele 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 -6
X. Silas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Larkin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 96 45 18 10 6 8 19 31/85 13/39 21/23 7 38 185 +65
