PHO
Phoenix
Suns
11-35
away team logo
109
TF 6
FINAL
End
4th
Thu Jan. 17
7:30pm
BONUS
111
TF 8
home team logo
TOR
Toronto
Raptors
34-13
ML: +355
TOR -9, O/U 224
ML: -453
PHO
TOR

No Text

Siakam scores winning basket, Raptors beat Suns 111-109

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Pascal Siakam scored the winning basket just before time expired and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 111-109 on Thursday night.

Serge Ibaka put Toronto up 109-107 on a hook shot with 47 seconds left, but Mikal Bridges tied it with a pair of free throws with 13 seconds remaining.

Toronto gave the ball to Siakam, whose driving shot bounced off the backboard and fell through the rim as time ran out. The basket was confirmed following a video review.

Siakam had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Ibaka scored 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have won eight straight at home and six of seven overall.

Devin Booker scored 30 points, Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 for the Suns.

Fred VanVleet had 15 points and C.J. Miles returned after missing three of the previous four games because of a sore right hip to score 13 as Toronto swept back-to-back season series against Phoenix for the first time.

Kawhi Leonard (rest) sat as the Raptors played the second game of a back-to-back,

Lowry was originally expected to rest, but told coach Nick Nurse he wanted to play as he works is way back into shape after missing time with a sore back.

The Raptors are an NBA-best 8-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. This was their ninth of 12 such sets.

Lowry finished with eight assists, giving him 5,002 for his career. He's one of 10 active players to reach the mark.

Phoenix was up 78-77 to begin the fourth, but Toronto took the lead at 88-87 when the Suns' Josh Jackson fouled Toronto's Chris Boucher on a dunk with 7:50 to go. Jackson argued the call and was ejected after picking up his second technical foul. After video review, the foul on Boucher was ruled flagrant. Toronto made both its foul shots and got the ball back, with Lowry hitting a 3 to put the Raptors up 95-87.

The Raptors made 13 of 20 shots from the field in the first, including shooting 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to lead 32-20 after one.

Ayton scored seven points and Booker had six as the Suns closed the gap. Phoenix trailed 57-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Suns: Jackson scored seven points in 19 minutes before being ejected. ... G Jamal Crawford (left knee) missed his second straight game. ... Phoenix F Quincy Acy was a second round pick by Toronto in 2012.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed his second straight game for personal reasons. ... This was the first of three straight home games against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix will be followed by Memphis and Sacramento. ... G Patrick McCaw made his Toronto debut, going scoreless in six minutes. He signed with the Raptors last Thursday.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Charlotte on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Memphis on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
S. Ibaka
9 PF
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
45.0 Field Goal % 53.0
44.9 Three Point % 52.7
83.5 Free Throw % 78.3
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 0:00
+ 1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Serge Ibaka 0:13
  PHO team rebound 0:13
  Kyle Lowry missed jump shot 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 0:33
  Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
+ 2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 0:47
  Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Kyle Lowry 0:55
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
Team Stats
Points 109 111
Field Goals 36-83 (43.4%) 43-86 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 28-36 (77.8%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 58 47
Offensive 15 9
Defensive 31 29
Team 12 9
Assists 18 27
Steals 9 9
Blocks 8 7
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 22 27
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
30 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
16 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 11-35 20292931109
home team logo Raptors 34-13 32252034111
TOR -9, O/U 224
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
TOR -9, O/U 224
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 11-35 105.9 PPG 40.5 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Raptors 34-13 113.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 24.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.9 APG 45.0 FG%
S. Ibaka PF 16.0 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.4 APG 52.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 30 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
S. Ibaka PF 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
43.4 FG% 50.0
30.0 3PT FG% 25.0
77.8 FT% 72.0
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
M. Bridges
D. Ayton
T. Warren
D. Melton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 30 2 8 10/21 4/9 6/9 3 35 0 0 6 0 2 +2 42
M. Bridges 15 5 4 5/8 1/4 4/4 4 30 0 1 0 1 4 +5 29
D. Ayton 15 17 2 6/8 0/0 3/4 1 35 2 2 2 7 10 +5 38
T. Warren 11 6 0 5/16 1/4 0/0 1 40 2 2 1 1 5 -6 20
D. Melton 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 4 16 1 1 0 0 3 -4 11
Starters
D. Booker
M. Bridges
D. Ayton
T. Warren
D. Melton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 30 2 8 10/21 4/9 6/9 3 35 0 0 6 0 2 +2 42
M. Bridges 15 5 4 5/8 1/4 4/4 4 30 0 1 0 1 4 +5 29
D. Ayton 15 17 2 6/8 0/0 3/4 1 35 2 2 2 7 10 +5 38
T. Warren 11 6 0 5/16 1/4 0/0 1 40 2 2 1 1 5 -6 20
D. Melton 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 4 16 1 1 0 0 3 -4 11
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
E. Okobo
J. Jackson
R. Holmes
Q. Acy
R. Anderson
J. Crawford
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
J. Evans
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 18 9 1 3/15 1/6 11/13 2 29 1 0 3 5 4 -2 27
E. Okobo 8 1 0 2/3 1/2 3/4 1 15 2 0 1 0 1 -3 10
J. Jackson 7 2 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 1 0 2 -3 9
R. Holmes 3 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 12 0 1 3 1 0 -7 4
Q. Acy 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 +3 1
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 46 18 36/83 9/30 28/36 22 235 9 8 17 15 31 -10 191
Raptors
Starters
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 22 6 1 11/19 0/1 0/2 4 31 0 1 3 3 3 +1 28
K. Lowry 16 9 8 4/15 2/10 6/9 4 39 2 0 4 1 8 +11 39
F. VanVleet 15 2 4 6/11 1/3 2/2 3 31 0 1 0 0 2 -7 26
P. Siakam 10 12 5 4/8 0/3 2/2 1 33 1 2 1 2 10 -3 34
D. Green 9 1 1 3/6 1/3 2/3 2 26 1 0 0 0 1 +3 13
Starters
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 22 6 1 11/19 0/1 0/2 4 31 0 1 3 3 3 +1 28
K. Lowry 16 9 8 4/15 2/10 6/9 4 39 2 0 4 1 8 +11 39
F. VanVleet 15 2 4 6/11 1/3 2/2 3 31 0 1 0 0 2 -7 26
P. Siakam 10 12 5 4/8 0/3 2/2 1 33 1 2 1 2 10 -3 34
D. Green 9 1 1 3/6 1/3 2/3 2 26 1 0 0 0 1 +3 13
Bench
C. Miles
D. Wright
G. Monroe
N. Powell
C. Boucher
P. McCaw
K. Leonard
J. Valanciunas
M. Richardson
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Miles 13 1 1 5/7 3/5 0/0 2 17 2 0 0 1 0 +5 18
D. Wright 10 0 5 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 18 1 0 1 0 0 +2 20
G. Monroe 9 5 0 4/7 0/0 1/2 5 11 0 2 2 2 3 -4 14
N. Powell 4 1 2 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 20 2 0 2 0 1 +7 9
C. Boucher 3 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 3 5 0 1 0 0 0 +5 4
P. McCaw 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 1 -10 0
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 38 27 43/86 7/28 18/25 27 236 9 7 14 9 29 +10 205
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores