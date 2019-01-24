NO
Westbrook's 15th triple-double leads Thunder past Pelicans

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook posted his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Thursday night.

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists for the 119th triple-double of his career. The Thunder improved to 10-5 this season when he gets one.

Paul George had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won its fourth straight.

The Pelicans were without star center Anthony Davis, who missed his third straight game with a left index finger sprain, and the team announced Thursday that Nikola Mirotic will be out at least a week with a right calf strain.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Darius Miller matched a career high with 21 for New Orleans, which has lost four of five.

Oklahoma City led 65-53 at halftime behind 18 points from Adams. Westbrook secured his triple-double early in the third quarter, and the Thunder rolled to a 98-82 lead at the end of the period.

The Pelicans rallied, but never got closer than five in the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Starting G E'Twaun Moore rested. He has been dealing with nagging injuries lately. ... C Jahlil Okafor scored 18 points in his sixth start of the season.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines sat out his 11th straight game for personal reasons. He was active, but coach Billy Donovan said Abrines is not ready to play yet. ... George was announced as an All-Star starter on Thursday. ... Mirotic, who averages 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, was injured Wednesday night against Detroit.

UP NEXT

Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

---

Key Players
J. Holiday
11 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
10.6 Ast. Per Game 10.6
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
48.2 Field Goal % 41.8
48.1 Three Point % 41.6
75.1 Free Throw % 65.0
Team Stats
Points 116 122
Field Goals 49-101 (48.5%) 50-101 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 10-36 (27.8%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 51 63
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 34 43
Team 9 5
Assists 34 33
Steals 7 8
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
22 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 17 REB, 16 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 22-27 28252934116
home team logo Thunder 30-18 28373324122
OKC -13.5, O/U 231
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -13.5, O/U 231
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 22-27 116.7 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Thunder 30-18 114.0 PPG 47.9 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday PG 21.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 8.1 APG 48.2 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 21.8 PPG 10.6 RPG 10.6 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday PG 22 PTS 9 REB 13 AST
R. Westbrook PG 23 PTS 17 REB 16 AST
48.5 FG% 49.5
27.8 3PT FG% 43.8
66.7 FT% 53.3
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 23 17 16 9/19 1/3 4/8 3 36 2 0 4 1 16 +14 70
P. George 23 11 7 8/18 6/10 1/3 2 37 1 1 2 3 8 +2 48
S. Adams 20 13 2 9/12 0/0 2/2 2 35 1 0 4 7 6 +14 34
J. Grant 14 3 1 6/15 2/4 0/0 3 34 2 0 0 0 3 +11 21
T. Ferguson 14 3 2 6/14 2/8 0/0 2 35 1 0 0 0 3 +15 22
Bench
D. Schroder
P. Patterson
N. Noel
A. Nader
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
H. Diallo
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 10 1 5 4/8 2/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 0 1 -4 20
P. Patterson 9 3 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 3 0 -5 11
N. Noel 6 3 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 1 1 0 3 -8 9
A. Nader 3 4 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 3 -9 7
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 58 33 50/101 14/32 8/15 15 236 8 2 14 15 43 +30 242
