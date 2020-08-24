|
+3
Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon
40-35
11:30
Flagrant foul on Ben McLemore
11:30
+1
Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws
40-36
11:30
+1
|
Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-37
11:15
Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Eric Gordon
11:11
+2
Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup
42-37
11:07
+2
Dennis Schroder made floating jump shot
42-39
11:07
Shooting foul on Ben McLemore
11:07
+1
Dennis Schroder made free throw
42-40
10:53
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
10:53
+1
Eric Gordon made free throw
43-40
10:41
Austin Rivers missed driving layup
10:38
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
10:29
+2
Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup
43-42
10:14
+3
Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon
46-42
10:04
Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:03
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
10:03
+2
Steven Adams made dunk
46-44
10:00
Full timeout called
9:39
+2
Danuel House Jr. made jump shot, assist by James Harden
48-44
9:16
+2
Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup
48-46
8:59
Out of bounds turnover on Robert Covington
8:44
Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:43
Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
8:22
Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:21
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
8:13
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot
8:12
Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
7:59
+2
Eric Gordon made layup, assist by James Harden
50-46
7:44
Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by James Harden
7:30
Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:27
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7:19
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:18
Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
7:09
+2
Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden
52-46
6:55
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Steven Adams
52-48
6:51
Personal foul on Dennis Schroder
6:35
Danuel House Jr. missed jump shot
6:34
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
6:22
+3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot
52-51
6:05
Personal foul on Chris Paul
5:56
Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort
5:56
+1
James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws
53-51
5:56
+1
James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-51
5:33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
5:32
Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
5:10
James Harden missed floating jump shot
5:06
Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
4:57
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:56
Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
4:49
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:48
Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
4:46
+2
P.J. Tucker made dunk
56-51
4:46
Full timeout called
4:29
Danilo Gallinari missed floating jump shot
4:28
Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
4:28
Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker
4:28
+1
Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
56-52
4:28
+1
Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
56-53
4:03
James Harden missed fade-away jump shot
4:02
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3:39
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:39
OKC team rebound
3:39
24-second shot clock violation turnover
3:25
+2
Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup
58-53
3:17
Shooting foul on James Harden
3:17
Steven Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:17
OKC team rebound
3:17
+1
Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
58-54
2:56
Traveling violation turnover on James Harden
2:50
Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:49
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
2:37
Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot
2:36
Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
2:28
Eric Gordon missed jump shot
2:27
Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson
2:18
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:16
OKC team rebound
2:02
Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot
2:02
OKC team rebound
2:02
Personal foul on Jeff Green
2:02
+1
Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
58-55
2:02
+1
Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
58-56
1:41
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:34
Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
1:28
Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Terrance Ferguson
1:21
+2
Chris Paul made running Jump Shot
58-58
1:11
Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:10
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
1:01
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot
1:00
Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
1:00
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made dunk
58-60
0:51
Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:49
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
0:34
Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by James Harden
0:31
+2
James Harden made dunk
60-60
0:19
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
0:18
Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
0:02
Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:01
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
0:00
Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:00
OKC team rebound
0:00
End of period
