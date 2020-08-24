|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:47
|
|
+3
|
Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|
3-0
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|
3-3
|
11:12
|
|
+3
|
Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren
|
6-3
|
10:57
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jae Crowder
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler missed layup, blocked by Justin Holiday
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Victor Oladipo made finger-roll layup
|
8-3
|
9:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Duncan Robinson
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|
8-6
|
8:58
|
|
|
Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder
|
8-8
|
8:15
|
|
|
Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Jae Crowder made finger-roll layup, assist by Jimmy Butler
|
8-10
|
8:00
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Malcolm Brogdon
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo made hook shot
|
8-12
|
7:30
|
|
+3
|
Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|
11-12
|
7:14
|
|
|
Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Turner
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Victor Oladipo made reverse layup, assist by T.J. Warren
|
13-12
|
6:45
|
|
|
Goran Dragic missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder
|
13-14
|
6:21
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Oladipo
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Goran Dragic missed dunk
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|
|
5:09
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday
|
16-14
|
4:55
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Jae Crowder made finger-roll layup, assist by Goran Dragic
|
16-16
|
4:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jae Crowder
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson missed finger-roll layup
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo missed dunk
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by JaKarr Sampson
|
18-16
|
3:18
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo missed hook shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Oladipo
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot
|
20-18
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Herro made jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr.
|
18-18
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot
|
20-18
|
2:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Edmond Sumner
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Kelly Olynyk missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Kelly Olynyk made dunk
|
20-20
|
1:39
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Andre Iguodala
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Warren
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Tyler Herro missed jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
T.J. Warren missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on JaKarr Sampson
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on T.J. Warren
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
MIA team rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-21
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot
|
22-21