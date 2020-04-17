2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Cole Anthony, Devon Dotson, Immanuel Quickley, make declarations
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
During the pre-draft process last year, 175 underclassmen made themselves available for the draft. With just less than two weeks until the declaration deadline this year, it appears that number will come in well under last year's mark.
Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.
Not all of them though. Over the last few weeks more than 100 players from the international and college ranks have made themselves available for this year's draft. Kentucky lost its entire starting backcourt in addition to Nick Richards, Duke lost its starting point guard and big man, and Kansas, too. We have just over a week left before the deadline to find out who else may take a hit for next season.
As draft commitments continue to roll in throughout the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
2020 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|Cole Anthony
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Deni Avdija
|Lottery
|Saddiq Bey
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Killian Hayes
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Tyrese Maxey
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Freshman
|First round
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|Theo Maledon
|French
|First round
|Nico Mannion
|Freshman
|First round
|Jaden McDaniels
|Freshman
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Zeke Nnaji
|Freshman
|First round
|Paul Reed
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Stewart
|Freshman
|First round
|Jalen Smith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyrell Terry
|Freshman
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyler Bey
|Junior
|Second round
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Devon Dotson
|Soph.
|Second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Malachi Flynn
|Junior
|Second round
|Ashton Hagans
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Jalen Harris
|Junior
|Second round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Jordan Nwora
|Junior
|Second round
|Immanuel Quickley
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Cassius Stanley
|Freshman
|Second round
|Nick Richards
|Junior
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Freshman
|Second round
|Ty-shon Alexander
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Herbert Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Mason Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Saben Lee
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Yam Madar
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|Chris Smith
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrick Alston
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Paul Atkinson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Bishop
|Redshirt senior
|Undrafted
|Chaundee Brown
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jomaru Brown
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|RS Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Kofi Cockburn
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|David Collins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Crutcher
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Devon Daniels
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Dexter Dennis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Lamine Diane
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Cartier Diarra
|Graduate
|Undrafted
|LJ Figueroa
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Blake Francis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Hasahn French
|Junior
|Undrafted
|D.J. Funderburk
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Both Gach
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Alzono Gaffney
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Luka Garza
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jacob Gilyard
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Grant Golden
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Goodwin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Nate Hinton
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marreon Jackson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Livers
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Remy Martin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Nate Pierre-Louis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Xavier Pinson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Fatts Russell
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aamir Simms
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mitchell Smith
|Redshirt junior
|Undrafted
|MaCio Teague
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Jordan Tucker
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Nick Weatherspoon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kaleb Wesson
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Romello White
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kahlil Whitney
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Keith Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|McKinley Wright IV
|Junior
|Undrafted
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: NBA to withhold 25% of salaries
The NBA took a big step towards solving the financial problems caused by the coronavirus
-
Shaq won't watch Kobe's HoF ceremony
'Still miss him. Still think about him every day,' O'Neal said of Bryant
-
NBA/WNBA making logo masks
The NBA and WNBA have a new item in their online shops that will help those struggling during...
-
Roundtable: NBA ideas after HORSE
A roundtable on how the NBA can keep reaching fans while the season is shut down
-
JVG: '93 Knicks could've dethroned M.J.
The former Knicks coach reveals the best assembled team during Patrick Ewing's run in New York
-
MJ says new series puts him in bad light
Jordan's notorious competitive side is highlighted in the 10-part series
-
Mike Conley wins NBA HORSE Challenge
Conley's indoor gym may have actually been the MVP of the tournament
-
NBA HORSE Challenge, opening round
There was competitive basketball played on Easter Sunday, and this time it wasn't video games