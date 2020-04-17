2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Cole Anthony, Devon Dotson, Immanuel Quickley, make declarations

A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft

During the pre-draft process last year, 175 underclassmen made themselves available for the draft. With just less than two weeks until the declaration deadline this year, it appears that number will come in well under last year's mark.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.

Not all of them though. Over the last few weeks more than 100 players from the international and college ranks have made themselves available for this year's draft. Kentucky lost its entire starting backcourt in addition to Nick Richards, Duke lost its starting point guard and big man, and Kansas, too. We have just over a week left before the deadline to find out who else may take a hit for next season.

As draft commitments continue to roll in throughout the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants

Anthony EdwardsFreshmanTop five
Cole AnthonyFreshmanLottery

Deni Avdija
Lottery
Saddiq BeySophomoreLottery

Killian Hayes
Lottery
Tyrese HaliburtonSophomoreLottery
Tyrese MaxeyFreshmanLottery
Isaac OkoroFreshmanLottery
Onyeka OkongwuFreshmanLottery
Obi ToppinRedshirt sophomoreLottery
James WisemanFreshmanLottery
Vernon Carey Jr.FreshmanFirst round
Tre JonesSophomoreFirst round
Kira Lewis Jr.SophomoreFirst round

Theo MaledonFrench
First round
Nico MannionFreshmanFirst round
Jaden McDanielsFreshmanFirst round
Aaron NesmithSophomoreFirst round
Zeke NnajiFreshmanFirst round
Paul ReedJuniorFirst round
Isaiah StewartFreshmanFirst round
Jalen SmithSophomoreFirst round
Xavier TillmanJuniorFirst round
Devin VassellSophomoreFirst round
Patrick WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Daniel OturuSophomoreLate first round/early second round
Tyrell TerryFreshmanLate first round/early second round
Tyler BeyJuniorSecond round
Ayo DosunmuSophomoreSecond round
Devon DotsonSoph.Second round
Malik FittsJuniorSecond round
Malachi FlynnJuniorSecond round
Ashton HagansSophomoreSecond round
Jalen HarrisJuniorSecond round
Elijah HughesRedshirt JuniorSecond round
Jordan NworaJuniorSecond round
Immanuel QuickleySophomoreSecond round
Cassius StanleyFreshmanSecond round
Nick RichardsJuniorSecond round
Trendon WatfordFreshmanSecond round
Ty-shon AlexanderJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Jayvon GravesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Rayshaun HammondsJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Feron HuntSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Herbert JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Mason JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Saben LeeJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Cam MackSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerrySophomoreSecond round/undrafted

Yam Madar
Second round/undrafted
Naji MarshallJuniorSecond round/undrafted

Kenyon Martin Jr.IMG AcademySecond round/undrafted
John Petty Jr.JuniorSecond round/undrafted

Jay ScrubbJohn Logan CollegeSecond round/undrafted
Chris SmithJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Derrick AlstonJuniorUndrafted
Paul AtkinsonJuniorUndrafted
Jermaine BishopRedshirt seniorUndrafted
Chaundee BrownJuniorUndrafted
Jomaru BrownSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrRS SophomoreUndrafted
Kofi CockburnFreshmanUndrafted
David CollinsJuniorUndrafted
Jalen CrutcherJuniorUndrafted
Ryan DalyJuniorUndrafted
Devon DanielsJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisSophomoreUndrafted
Dexter DennisSophomoreUndrafted

Lamine DianeSophomoreUndrafted
Cartier DiarraGraduateUndrafted
LJ FigueroaJuniorUndrafted
Blake FrancisJuniorUndrafted
Hasahn FrenchJuniorUndrafted
D.J. FunderburkJuniorUndrafted
Both GachSophomoreUndrafted
Alzono GaffneyFreshmanUndrafted
Luka GarzaJuniorUndrafted
Jacob GilyardJuniorUndrafted
Grant GoldenJuniorUndrafted
Jordan GoodwinJuniorUndrafted
Nate HintonSophomoreUndrafted
Marreon JacksonJuniorUndrafted
Isaiah LiversJuniorUndrafted
Remy MartinJuniorUndrafted
Sandro MamukelashviliJuniorUndrafted
Mac McClungSophomoreUndrafted
Nate Pierre-LouisJuniorUndrafted
Xavier PinsonSophomoreUndrafted
Fatts RussellJuniorUndrafted
Aamir SimmsJuniorUndrafted
Mitchell SmithRedshirt juniorUndrafted
MaCio TeagueJuniorUndrafted
Jeremiah TilmonJuniorUndrafted
Oscar TshiebweFreshmanUndrafted
Jordan TuckerJuniorUndrafted
Nick WeatherspoonJuniorUndrafted
Kaleb WessonJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Romello WhiteJuniorUndrafted
Kahlil WhitneyFreshmanUndrafted
Keith WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
McKinley Wright IVJuniorUndrafted
