Karl-Anthony Towns was on top of the world this summer after helping deliver New York its first NBA title in more than 50 years. The New Jersey native was sensational in the playoffs and assumed that performance would make it pretty easy to negotiate a deal this summer to remain with the Knicks long-term.

With the start of the 2026-27 season on the horizon, that has proved not to be the case and the Knicks' star big man offered a disappointing update on extension talks on Monday ahead of New York's preseason opener in Philly.

"It don't look good," said Towns of getting an extension done before the season, per The Athletic. "... Simply put, I want to do something that can keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me. None of those things have come close to happening."

The Knicks face the same dilemma that many recent championship teams have: under the current collective bargaining agreement and the second-apron restrictions, it is extremely difficult to retain top talent and keep a championship core intact. To be clear, this is a problem of the NBA's own construction, as the aprons were fought for by the owners and (many would argue, foolishly) without strong enough pushback from the players' association.

Knicks owner James Dolan was quick to rain on their championship celebration by making it clear he would not dare cross the second apron, drawing a hard line in the sand about how far he was willing to go to keep this team intact.

What makes the Towns extension saga particularly fascinating is the fact that he said he'd be willing to take less than the max, much like Jalen Brunson did to help build this roster in the first place. Towns noted he wants to work out a deal that helps keep the team together, but he also knows this could be one of his final major deals and has to find that balance between still getting something close to his top value.

His comments on Monday indicate the Knicks are not meeting him in the middle to his liking, and according to the New York Post, the Knicks' current offer is for $200 million over four years -- nearly $77 million below the max they could offer.

That would be a massive discount for Towns to accept; the result is a stalemate.

The Knicks have other extensions to worry about in the next 12 months, with Josh Hart also extension-eligible this summer and then OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson up for new deals in 2027. The Towns negotiations, as much as anything, feel like a message to the entire roster about how the Knicks will approach those talks and what they expect players to sacrifice if they want to keep this core together.

Negotiations can continue into the season, but most players like to avoid contract talks while they're playing, which could create some real stress in New York. For one, a star in a contract standoff is not exactly the best mental state to get Towns playing loose and free. From there, there are real questions about how the Knicks' front office would handle the situation.

Would the Knicks be willing to table negotiations and wait until next summer, when Towns can become a free agent (should he decline his player option) and risk the possibility of him walking for nothing? Would they (again) explore trade opportunities for Towns, knowing he could walk if they feel like the max offer they're willing to present is below what he's willing to take?

In most situations, you'd expect the team and its second-best player on a championship squad to be able to find some sort of compromise -- especially if the player is willing to take less than the max, which he would be more than within his rights to demand. But Knicks ownership is something of a wild card in the sense that Dolan has never been one to feel the need to appease fans. If Towns walks next summer, Knicks fans would be furious, but that has been the default setting for Knicks fans towards the team for so long that Dolan simply may not care.