2026 NBA Draft live updates: Round 2 tracker, picks, trades, rumors and grades

Market miscalculation
Arkansas' shot-maker Meleek Thomas, UNC big man Henri Veesaar and Duke's sharpshooter Isaiah Evans will all be among the best available players for Wednesday's second round.
They all had the option to return to the college ranks for serious money.
Big men of Veesaar's ilk would have been worth a pretty penny in the transfer portal (think all of $5 million), but he chose to keep his name in the draft. Meleek Thomas had a star role with his name on it if he chose to return to Arkansas. Duke was not expecting Evans back, which is why they chased top-rated Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and retained Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster, but it's clear that Evans left money on the table by staying in the NBA Draft compared to returning to college for his junior season.
Arizona big man Koa Peat would've been in the same boat, but Phoenix flew into the No. 30 slot to snag Peat with the final pick of the first round.
In the short-term, Thomas, Veesaar and Evans would have made more money playing in college basketball next season, but the questions that crept up in the pre-draft process were hard to ignore. Teams certainly questioned Veesaar's toughness. There were concerns about Thomas' ability to impact the game when he's not making shots. Evans earned a green room invitation, signaling legit first-round interest, but there was smoke about a dip well before Tuesday's first round.