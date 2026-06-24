2026 NBA Draft live updates: Round 2 tracker, picks, trades, rumors and grades

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Tuesday's chalky first round didn't close up shop without some intrigue. UNC's Henri Veesaar, Duke's Isaiah Evans and Arkansas' Meleek Thomas turned down lucrative NIL deals to keep their names in the NBA Draft, but those stay-or-go calls did not age well. 30 picks came and went, and Veesaar, Evans and Thomas are still on the board entering Wednesday's second round.

The reigning champion New York Knicks will kick off the festivities with the No. 31 pick. The Knicks were rumored to be sniffing around Veesaar at No. 24 before they chose to trade back. Now, it has a chance to fill that stretch 5 void at a cheaper draft slot.

Wednesday will also be the culmination for big-name, veteran college stars like Purdue's Braden Smith, Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Arizona's Jaden Bradley, who are expected to hear their names called.

Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis immediately following each pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

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