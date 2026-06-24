This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 NBA Draft live updates: Round 2 tracker, picks, trades, rumors and grades

Follow live updates with details on every pick, plus real-time highlights and analysis from the second round of the NBA Draft

By
 &
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
gettyimages-2283013793-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

Tuesday's chalky first round didn't close up shop without some intrigue. UNC's Henri Veesaar, Duke's Isaiah Evans and Arkansas' Meleek Thomas turned down lucrative NIL deals to keep their names in the NBA Draft, but those stay-or-go calls did not age well. 30 picks came and went, and Veesaar, Evans and Thomas are still on the board entering Wednesday's second round. 

The reigning champion New York Knicks will kick off the festivities with the No. 31 pick. The Knicks were rumored to be sniffing around Veesaar at No. 24 before they chose to trade back. Now, it has a chance to fill that stretch 5 void at a cheaper draft slot.

Wednesday will also be the culmination for big-name, veteran college stars like Purdue's Braden Smith, Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Arizona's Jaden Bradley, who are expected to hear their names called. 

Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis immediately following each pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

MoreComplete coverage | Draft tracker | Pick-by-pick grades | Team grades

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Market miscalculation

Arkansas' shot-maker Meleek Thomas, UNC big man Henri Veesaar and Duke's sharpshooter Isaiah Evans will all be among the best available players for Wednesday's second round.

They all had the option to return to the college ranks for serious money.

Big men of Veesaar's ilk would have been worth a pretty penny in the transfer portal (think all of $5 million), but he chose to keep his name in the draft. Meleek Thomas had a star role with his name on it if he chose to return to Arkansas. Duke was not expecting Evans back, which is why they chased top-rated Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and retained Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster, but it's clear that Evans left money on the table by staying in the NBA Draft compared to returning to college for his junior season.

Arizona big man Koa Peat would've been in the same boat, but Phoenix flew into the No. 30 slot to snag Peat with the final pick of the first round.

In the short-term, Thomas, Veesaar and Evans would have made more money playing in college basketball next season, but the questions that crept up in the pre-draft process were hard to ignore. Teams certainly questioned Veesaar's toughness. There were concerns about Thomas' ability to impact the game when he's not making shots. Evans earned a green room invitation, signaling legit first-round interest, but there was smoke about a dip well before Tuesday's first round.

 
Pinned
Link copied

2026 NBA Draft winners and losers

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft came and went on Tuesday night, and there weren't many surprises. Chalk ruled the night as what is being heralded as one of the deepest and most talented drafts in recent memory went almost exactly according to script. 

Still, it went better for some than others. Let's take a look at our big winners and losers from Tuesday night. 

2026 NBA Draft winners and losers: Mavericks fail to help Cooper Flagg with low-upside Morez Johnson Jr. pick
Jack Maloney
2026 NBA Draft winners and losers: Mavericks fail to help Cooper Flagg with low-upside Morez Johnson Jr. pick
Jack Maloney
June 24, 2026, 10:15 PM
Jun. 24, 2026, 6:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

2026 NBA Round 2 mock draft

Now all eyes turn to the second round of the draft that begins on Wednesday night. First-round projections like Arkansas's Meleek Thomas, Duke's Isaiah Evans, and UNC's Henri Veesaar are all still available and give teams at the top of the second round some real value. 

The goal for teams at the back end of the draft is to try and bolster their roster with rotation players and maybe hit the jackpot by landing someone who can start long-term in the league. This is where scouting not only the talent but also mentality, work ethic, and potential really can pay off.

2026 NBA Round 2 mock draft: Henri Veesaar, Meleek Thomas, Isaiah Evans go early in second round predictions
Adam Finkelstein
2026 NBA Round 2 mock draft: Henri Veesaar, Meleek Thomas, Isaiah Evans go early in second round predictions
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    NBA Draft 2nd Round Gems: Nick Boyd

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    NBA Draft 2nd Round Gems: Braden Smith

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    NBA Draft 2nd Round Gems: Jaden Bradley

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NBA Draft 2nd Round Gems: Richie Saunders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Did Celtics burn their bridge with Jaylen Brown? 'Cat is out of the bag' after Giannis trade miss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    What's next for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Did the Thunders and Spurs Increase Gap in the West?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    How Heat can fill out rest of roster around Giannis

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    What Darryn Peterson Brings to the Utah Jazz

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Nets Pass on Acuff for Brown Jr. at No. 6

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Morez Johnson Jr. Follows HC Dusty May to Dallas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Yaxel Lendeborg Falls to Warriors at No. 11

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Thunder Take Aday Mara (12) & Bennett Stirtz (16)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Spurs Draft Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Lakers Sign Austin Reaves to 4-Year, $185M Deal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Cameron Boozer: Favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Did the League Miss Its Window to Trade for Trey Murphy?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    How Will Thunder Manage Their New Front-Court Log Jam?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Has Ja Morant Lost the Game of Point Guard Musical Chairs?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Could First-Rounders Be Traded for Kawhi Leonard?

See All NBA Videos