2026 NBA Draft team grades: Live updates for all 30 teams as Round 1 unfolds

The 2026 NBA Draft has finally arrived. After months of rumors, speculation and talk about how strong this year's draft class is, the two-day event from Brooklyn officially began on Tuesday night. All eyes were on the Washington Wizards as they made the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2010, choosing BYU's AJ Dybantsa over Kansas' Darryn Peterson, who went No. 2 to the Utah Jazz.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls then had their eyes set on Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson with picks Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

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The drama of Day 1 is expected to begin at No. 5 with the Los Angeles Clippers. The strength of this class is at the point guard position, with Illinois' Keaton Wagler, Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., Houston's Kingston Flemings and Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. all expected to be taken in the top 10.

From pick No. 1 all the way to the final pick on Wednesday night, CBS Sports will be handing out team grades in real time with individual selections graded by Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein. Follow along as we break down all of the drama as it unfolds.

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Every pick, team-by-team Full draft order All 60 picks by team

Atlanta Hawks

Own picks Nos. 8 (from New Orleans), 23 (from Cleveland) and 57 (from Boston).

Boston Celtics

Own picks Nos. 27 and 40 (from Milwaukee).

Brooklyn Nets

Own picks Nos. 6, 28 (from Minnesota) and 43 (from LA Clippers).

Charlotte Hornets

Own picks Nos. 14 and 18 (from Orlando via Phoenix).

Chicago Bulls: A

4. Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina | Grade: A

The Bulls made a surprising trade on the eve of the draft by plucking Nic Claxton away from Brooklyn. Claxton should presumably be a Day 1 starter at center for new coach Tiago Splitter. His likely frontcourt running mate next season will be Wilson after Chicago selected him at No. 4. Wilson is a jump-out-of-the-gym forward who can be a two-way game wrecker for a Bulls franchise in need of a star. Former lottery pick Matas Buzelis has shown promise as a building block, while Josh Giddey is coming off a breakout season.

Chicago had the easiest pick of draft night by taking Wilson, who has the upside to be a legitimate superstar if he improves his jumper. Wilson will add rebounding, defense and hustle to the Bulls next season.

Next picks: 15 (from Portland), 38 (from New Orleans) and 56 (from Denver)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Own pick No. 29 (from San Antonio via Atlanta).

Dallas Mavericks

Own picks Nos. 9, 30 (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia) and 48 (from Phoenix via Washington).

Denver Nuggets

Own picks Nos. 26 and 49 (from Atlanta via Brooklyn and Golden State).

Detroit Pistons

Own pick No. 21 (from Minnesota).

Golden State Warriors

Own picks Nos. 11 and 54 (from Los Angeles Lakers via Toronto, Miami and Cleveland).

Houston Rockets

Own picks Nos. 39 (from Chicago via Washington) and 53.

Indiana Pacers

Own no picks.

Los Angeles Clippers

Own picks Nos. 5 (from Indiana), 36 (from Memphis) and 52 (from Cleveland).

Los Angeles Lakers

Own pick No. 25.

Memphis Grizzlies: A+

3. Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke | Grade: A+

There are fewer questions about how Boozer's game will translate than some of his peers, but there are still skeptics. Boozer was one of the most productive players in college basketball and should immediately slot into Memphis' lineup as the starting power forward next to Zach Edey in the frontcourt. Boozer is capable of playing in a five-out offense because of his ability to stretch the floor and be a playmaker out of the low or high block.

Edey and Boozer will be one of the best rebounding tandems in the NBA from Day 1. With Ja Morant likely on his way out this offseason, Boozer will be a foundational building block who can impact winning.

Next picks: 16 (from Phoenix via Orlando) and 32 (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

Miami Heat

Own pick 41 (from Golden State via Charlotte, New York, Oklahoma City and Atlanta).

Milwaukee Bucks

Own picks No. 10 and No. 13 (from Miami).

Minnesota Timberwolves

Own picks Nos. 33 (from Brooklyn) and 59 (from San Antonio via Indiana)

New Orleans Pelicans

Own pick No. 58 (from Detroit via New York, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Orlando and LA Clippers).

New York Knicks

Own picks Nos. 24, 31 (from Washington via Oklahoma City and Houston) and 55.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Own picks Nos. 12 (from LA Clippers), 17 (from Philadelphia) and 37 (from Dallas).

Orlando Magic

Own pick No. 46.

Philadelphia 76ers

Own pick No. 22 (from Houston via Oklahoma City).

Phoenix Suns

Own pick No. 47 (from Philadelphia via Houston and Oklahoma City).

Portland Trail Blazers

Own no picks.

Sacramento Kings

Own picks Nos. 7, 34 and 45 (from Charlotte via San Antonio, Atlanta and New York).

San Antonio Spurs

Own picks Nos. 20 (from Atlanta), 35 (from Utah via Minnesota), 42 (from Portland via New Orleans) and 44 (from Miami via Indiana).

Toronto Raptors

Own picks Nos. 19 and 50.

Utah Jazz: A

2. Darryn Peterson, PG, Kansas | Grade: A

While there was speculation Utah could select Cameron Boozer at No. 2, the fit with Peterson is much cleaner. Peterson should slot immediately into Utah's lineup as the starting shooting guard next to Keyonte George and offer versatility because of his ability to play on or off the ball.

Although the Jazz have star power in their starting lineup -- which includes George, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., -- Peterson is the kind of player who can elevate a franchise to new heights. Peterson primarily played off the ball at Kansas after an up-and-down freshman season that was dominated by headlines about missing 11 games due to cramping. Still, Peterson has the ceiling to be the best player and scorer in the class and should give Utah a potential 1A option down the line.

Washington Wizards: A

1. AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU | Grade: A

After winning the NBA Draft Lottery for the first time since 2010, Washington took the next step toward getting out of the rebuilding stage by drafting Dybantsa. The Wizards had an interesting choice to make between Dybantsa and Peterson at No. 1. In the end, Washington went with the BYU product, who had been mocked at the top spot for several weeks.

Dybantsa is set to join a core in Washington that includes Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Will Riley. After Young signed a four-year, $212 million extension with Washington earlier this week, it made the pick more likely in Dybantsa's favor.

While Peterson might be a better fit on paper for Washington, Dybantsa offers a completely different skill set. Dybantsa has the upside to be a 1A in the NBA. He is an alpha scorer who will elevate the floor and ceiling of this Washington roster.

Next picks: 51 (from Minnesota via Detroit and New York) and 60 (from Oklahoma City via San Antonio and Miami)