Entering the 2026-27 NBA season, his second as a pro, Dylan Harper feels a lot like 2002 Tom Brady. Don't take that out of context. That is not a suggestion that Harper, who's still five months shy of his 21st birthday, is in line for a Brady-like career, though we can all agree his potential seems virtually limitless.

But in 2002, nobody would've said Brady was going to wind up as the greatest quarterback to ever play. At that time, we only had one postseason run -- as incredible as it was in leading the Patriots to an unlikely Super Bowl victory over the Rams -- to go off. But that was enough to know we were watching the birth of a special player.

Same deal with Harper, who went from an obviously good player with an obviously bright future during his first NBA regular season to something nobody saw coming, at least not this quickly, in his first postseason run with the Spurs.

No, it didn't end in a championship as Brady's first postseason did. But it was damn close. The Spurs knocked out the defending champion Thunder in seven games in the conference finals and held the lead for 72% of the total minutes played against the Knicks in the Finals, and Harper -- no disrespect to 2002 Brady here -- wasn't out there managing games. He was dominating them. Flat out taking them over on the biggest stages.

There was the O.K. Corral shootout with Scoot Henderson in the first round.

There were the 51 points and 22 rebounds on 19-of-29 shooting over the final three games of San Antonio's second-round win over the two-time reigning conference finalist Timberwolves, a run that included one of the nastiest full-speed dribble sequences you'll see on an NBA court.

All of that was off the bench. When Harper got his actual first career playoff start in Game 1 of the conference finals, which De'Aaron Fox missed with an ankle injury, he handed the Thunder 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists over 47 minutes in a double-overtime Spurs win.

In a sign of things to come, Harper combined for 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists on 11-of-17 shooting and 66% from 3 over games 6 and 7 against OKC to send San Antonio to the Finals, where he proceeded to put 18 PPG on the Knicks -- the second-highest per-game scoring average in history by a rookie in the Finals -- with 56 coming in Games 4 and 5 when he was, for real stretches, the best player on a floor that included the likes of Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama.

Harper was so good in last year's playoffs, it's almost hard to put into words. He already looks like one of the toughest through-contact finishers in the league. His craft and strength are way beyond his years. He's nearly impossible to keep out of the paint, the mid-range pull-up is there, the 3-point shot is coming, and he defends like a man. Not like a 20-year-old with a ton of lateral force and length. Like a man. The same way he finishes in traffic. Like you said something bad about his family.

If the Spurs told you they knew Harper would be this good this soon, they would be lying. They thought this was going to happen slowly, or at least slower than this. That's why they traded for De'Aaron Fox and subsequently signed him to a four-year, $229 million contract that begins this season.

The plan was simple. Fox would start. Harper would come off the bench until he was ready to take the reins -- maybe in a year or so. Maybe longer. But that plan has been set on fire as Harper is clearly ready to start now, and that leaves San Antonio in a potentially precarious position entering the 2026-27 season.

In a recent interview with GQ, Harper had this to say -- in part in exchange with teammate Stephon Castle, who was also being featured -- when the subject of his starting or maybe coming off the bench again this year came up.

"I'm going to win Sixth Man of the Year this year," [Harper] says. "No you're not, bro," Castle scoffs. The reference—to the prize awarded to the best player who comes off the bench—is surprising; only a month earlier at a press conference after the Finals, teammate Devin Vassell suggested that Harper had been frustrated with "playing time and different roles that he was in." "I'm going to win Sixth Man of the Year," Harper insists. "You're not going to be Sixth Man," Castle says. "Who are you going to be Sixth Man for?" "I don't f--king know—God?" Harper answers. You don't actually think you're going to come off the bench, do you? I cut in. "What's the political answer here?" Harper says, looking down at my recorder again. He calibrates his voice into its cheeriest pitch: "I'm going to do whatever the team needs me to do, man. If that's come off the bench…." He stops. "That's crazy. F--k no. I ain't coming off no bench."

And there you have it. Harper is not coming off the bench this season, regardless of the politically correct stance he took at Spurs media day on Monday when he went back to the "whatever I can do to help the team win" well.

The real question is whether Fox will start alongside Harper and Castle in a three-guard lineup or if Fox, an All-Star last year who is making max money, will swap spots with Harper and become the Spurs' new sixth man.

"I'm not worried about it at all," Fox said in the GQ article. "That's not my decision to make. I go in, I control what I can control, and try to help put us in the best position to win."

For now, Fox is a luxury the Spurs can afford. Wembanyama, Castle and Harper are still playing on their rookie contracts (Wembanyama's $252 million extension begins in 2027-28), but it's not just about the money. We're talking about NBA All-Star-sized egos.

Right now everyone is saying the right things, and it feels genuine. To call Harper mature for his age would be an understatement. Fox is a pro. The Spurs are the Spurs. Don't count on this becoming a problem, because if it is, frankly, the Spurs will probably just trade Fox. There's a good chance that's where this is headed anyway, but if they could get one more year out of Fox as an absolute luxury third guard, well, why not?

One way or another, Dylan Harper is going to be San Antonio's starting point guard this season. He's just too good. He has forced his way in, just as Tom Brady did, and there's no looking back from here.