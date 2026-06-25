2027 NBA Mock Draft: Tyran Stokes, Amari Allen headline an early look at top 30 picks for next year's draft

With the 2026 NBA Draft now in the rearview, it's time to start the cycle all over again and begin looking forward to the 2027 class. But buyer beware, next year's crop of players isn't perceived to be anywhere close to the talent we had in the 2026 class. In fact, NBA executives and decision-makers have been devaluing their 2027 assets for years.

But the expected and well-known talent drop in the 2027 class created a silver lining for college basketball. A number of high-level players opted to return to college basketball for the 2026-27 and cash in on big NIL deals with the possibility of a higher draft position next year.

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The continued robust NIL market in college basketball will populate next year's class with more depth and sheer talent than previously expected.

To that end, we can categorize some of the most interesting potential 2027 prospects into three main categories:

Players who could have been drafted in 2026:

The first is the group of players who could have been drafted this year. Florida's Thomas Haugh was a projected late lottery pick on the CBS Big Board when he opted to return to school. UConn's Braylon Mullins was a consensus first-rounder, along with Arizona's Motiejus Krivas and Alabama's Amari Allen.

Duke's Patrick Ngongba, Florida's Rueben Chinyelu, Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner, Kentucky's Malachi Moreno, and Arkansas' Billy Richmond were all viewed as fringe first-rounders.

There were a handful of others in that same category who found bigger paydays in the portal, like Flory Bidunga at Louisville, Juke Harris at Wake Forest, Tounde Yessouffou at St. John's, and Matthew Able at North Carolina.

In total, that's 13 players who were widely expected to be drafted in 2026, with at least a chance to go in the first round, who now project to be in 2027. If you add players like Florida's Alex Condon and Milan Momcilovic at Kentucky, the list gets even bigger.

Players expected to make a jump during the 2026-27 season

The second category of players are the ones who might make a notable jump in the upcoming college season, like Michigan's Aday Mara and Morez Johnson did this year. Essentially, these would be players who weren't viewed as first-round candidates this year, but could be on the verge of a breakout season. These are harder to forecast, but some of the players I'll be watching most closely include Duke's Dame Sarr, USC's Alijah Arenas, NC State's Paul McNeil, Texas' Matas Vokietaitis, Miami's Shelton Henderson, Arizona's Ivan Kharchenkov, and Gonzaga's Davis Fogle.

Also, incoming North Carolina transfer Neoklis Avdalas, incoming Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman, incoming Providence transfer Miles Byrd, and the incoming Michigan frontcourt of Moustapha Thiam and JP Estralla.

Incoming college freshman, players from the 2026 high school class

Then there are the incoming college freshmen, but this is where the biggest discrepancy lies between 2026 and 2027. Collectively speaking, this group is nowhere close to their predecessors.

Kansas' Tyran Stokes has the sheer talent to be in the same conversation with the likes of Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer, but simultaneously many more questions. From there, it will be players like Arkansas' Jordan Smith Jr., Arizona's Caleb Holt, Duke's Cameron Williams, BYU's Bruce Branch, Ohio State's Anthony Thompson, Missouri's Jason Crowe Jr., Maryland's Baba Oladotun, and USC's Christian Collins who receive most of the speculation, but none of them are sure things at this point.

Fortunately, that's a list that will now be supplemented by some international talent arriving in college basketball, including the likes of Sayon Keita at North Carolina, Luigi Suigo at Villanova, Miika Murrinen at Arkansas, and Michael Ruzic at LSU. Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje at Duke would also certainly be on this list, but he is too young to be draft-eligible next season.

Like this year's draft class, the international pull of college basketball's NIL market will limit the number of NBA prospects playing in international leagues next season, but there will assuredly still be some. Stefan Joksimovic, a 6-foot-8 guard from Slovenia, is a notable example. Other players to monitor include Huga Yimga from France, Dash Daniels from Australia, and Adam Atamna from France.

The single biggest takeaway when forecasting the 2027 NBA Draft is simply the uncertainty. A year ago, we already knew there was a big three for the 2026 draft. Next year has more names than we anticipated, but the order in which those names ultimately fall is unpredictable at this point. Even the order itself is uncertain, as next year will mark the first year of a new lottery system as part of the league's new anti-taking rules.

So, a notable disclaimer, right now, on the night the 2026 NBA Draft just ended, there probably isn't a single prospect who is currently guaranteed to be a lottery pick in 2027, and maybe only a handful who should feel good about their first-round status. With that said, here's my best guess about how things could potentially shake out a year from now.

(Note: The 2027 draft order below is projected by CBS Sports NBA writer Sam Quinn and is based on 2026-27 NBA season predictions and the new lottery rules. Of course, a lot can and will change. It's important to note that we won't know the order until lottery night in 2027)

1. Sacramento Kings - Tyran Stokes, 6-7, Wing, Kansas, Fr

Stokes is the most naturally talented prospect coming out of the high school ranks, by a wide margin. He's built like an NFL tight end and can make plays with the ball like a guard. The key will be his consistency and maturity under some of the brightest lights in college basketball.

2. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks) - Amari Allen, 6-8, Wing/Guard, Alabama, So

Allen decided to go back to Alabama to play with the ball in his hands, and if he proves he's a jumbo initiator, then this type of jump may not be impossible. This is, of course, a best-case scenario.

3. Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Caleb Holt, 6-5, Guard/Wing, Arizona, Fr

The Brayden Burries replacement at Arizona has a similar strong frame and reliable two-way approach. He's a good athlete with positional size that translates to the NBA, a hard-nosed defender, and has improved his guard skills.

4. Chicago Bulls - Braylon Mullins, 6-5, Guard, Connecticut, So

If he makes the type of jump we're expecting, Mullins could be UConn's latest lottery pick. A knockdown shooter and underrated defender who appears to have grown a bit since high school, Mullins will benefit from added muscle mass.

UConn's Braylon Mullins Michael Reaves / Getty Images

5. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) - Motiejus Krivas, 7-2, Center, Arizona, Sr

Krivas Is a defensive anchor with elite size by NBA standards. He may be an offensive role player, but in a draft that lacks star power, his high floor and scalable niche could get him picked higher than in most years.

6. Memphis Grizzlies - Thomas Haugh, 6-9, Wing/Forward, Florida, Sr

Jumbo wings are always in high demand in the NBA, and that's what Haugh is gradually proving to be. He'll be the focal point for the top team in the country to start the season.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Alijah Arenas, 6-6, Guard, USC, So

Most drafts have their fair share of upside creators, and Arenas is one of the projected few in 2027. His freshman season was full of highs and lows, but with a full off-season to settle in, he'll have a chance to put everything together next year.

8. Houston Rockets (via Suns) - Jordan Smith Jr., 6-2, Guard, Arkansas, Fr

Smith is long, powerful, athletic, and was the best sheer competitor in high school basketball this past year. If the creation grows and the shooting holds up, this two-way guard could continue exceeding expectations.

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9. Washington Wizards - Patrick Ngongba, 6-11, Center, Duke, Jr

The skilled big man will be the focal point of Duke's frontcourt next year. He'll have more chances to show what he can do on the block, but it's really the overlap of passing, vertical spacing, and shot-blocking that is most intriguing.

10. Orlando Magic - Luigi Suigo, 7-4, Center, Villanova, Fr

Suigo os a giant, even by NBA standards, and a true stretch-five who can make pick-and-pop threes. Now, he's also more of a theoretical prospect than a proven one, and the spotlight will be firmly on him next year at Villanova.

11. Philadelphia 76ers - Tounde Yessoufou, 6-5, Wing, St. John's, So

A power wing who consistently put points on the board at Baylor, if Yessoufou can keep developing those guard skills, grow as a passer, and take advantage of his physical tools defensively, he'll help his draft stock.

12. Charlotte Hornets (via Mavericks) - Dame Sarr, 6-8, Wing, Duke, So

A budding 3-and-D wing, Sarr can lock down on the defensive end, is a better standstill shooter than advertised, and has an overlap of size, length, and athleticism on the wing.

13. Golden State Warriors - Matthew Able, 6-5, Guard/Wing, North Carolina, So

Able didn't quite live up to the preseason hype at NC State, but had a great showing in the 2026 pre-draft process, which will have scouts closely monitoring his progress this year across the Triangle in Chapel Hill.

14. Toronto Raptors - Cameron Williams, 6-11, Forward, Duke, Fr

Williams is an upside swing with size, skill, and athleticism, but not nearly as ready to impact the college game as what Duke is accustomed to from their freshmen forwards.

15. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks) - Bruce Branch, 6-7, Wing, BYU, Fr

There's wing size, length, skill, and two-way potential here with Branch, but BYU fans should not be expecting the next Dybantsa. Branch isn't nearly that level of natural creator, and so the Cougars' attack will adjust accordingly.

16. Portalnd Trail Blazers - Matas Vokietaitis, 7-0, Center, Texas, Jr

The 7-footer made notable progress, not just last year at Texas, but prior to that at FAU. If that growth continues, which seems likely, Vokietaitis has a chance to play his way into the first-round.

17. Charlotte Hornets - Huga Yimga, 6-8, Wing/Forward, France

A strong-bodied combo-forward who has already made his mark in France's first division, Yimga is maybe the most interesting prospect in international leagues next season.

18. Memphis Grizzlies (via Timberwolves) - Sayon Keita, 7-0, Center, North Carolina, Fr

An athletic seven-footer who is mobile, bouncy, can run the floor, protect the rim, and be a vertical spacer, Keita has major upside but still has to fill out his frame and get a lot stronger.

19. Utah Jazz - Billy Richmond, 6-6, Wing, Arkansas, Jr

A high-level athlete and hyper-competitive defender who can get downhill, if Richmond's offense takes a step forward with more consistent volume next year, he has a chance to be a first-round lock.

20. Charlotte Hornets (via Heat) - Malachi Moreno, 7-0, Center, Kentucky, So

We're expecting a major step forward for this seven-footer with potential inside-out skill, a translatable frame, and good overall mind for the game.

21. Phoenix Suns (via Cavaliers) - Rueben Chinyelu, 6-10, Center, Florida, Sr

Chinyelu has a chiseled frame, incredible length, and is a dominant defender. The offense has made gradual strides, but it's the former, not the latter, that makes him a pro.

Florida's Rueben Chinyelu James Gilbert / Getty Images

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets) - Paul McNeil, 6-5, Guard, NC State, Jr

McNeil is a shooting specialist who has a translatable niche with his gravity and movement shooting. He needs to get stronger and ideally diversify his game just a bit, but he has a clear NBA-caliber weapon.

23. Indiana Pacers - Neoklis Avdalas, 6-9, Wing/Guard, North Carolina, So

Avdalas started the season at Virginia Tech on draft boards because of his overlap of size and passing. If the creation, shooting, and defense can catch up a bit with the Tar Heels, then he will quickly find himself back in the first-round mix.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (via Lakers) - Juke Harris, 6-7, Wing, Tennessee, Jr

Harris was one of the biggest sophomore risers in the country this year at Wake, and he earned an NIL payday because of it. If the big wing can maintain his scoring prowess, improve his efficiency, and benefit from Rick Barnes' defensive emphasis, he'll be a first-round pick.

25. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets) - Baba Oladotun, 6-10, Wing, Maryland, Fr

A late-blooming jumbo wing who is now close to 6-foot-11 after growing two inches in his final year in high school, Oladotun is still early on in his process after reclassifying from 2028, but there is a very real upside.

26. Boston Celtics - Flory Bidunga, 6-9, Center, Louisville, Jr

Bidunga is one of the most mobile and versatile frontcourt defenders in the country. Now, his offense is limited. He has definite value as a lob threat and rim-runner, but has to be very careful that he continues playing to his strengths at Louisville.

27. New York Knicks - Shelton Henderson, 6-6, Wing, Miami, So

Henderson has length, power, and athleticism on the wing. He made some notable strides down the stretch of his freshman season and is a major candidate to be one of college basketball's breakout sophomores.

28. Detroit Pistons - Moustapha Thiam, 7-2, Center, Michigan, Jr

I've been a Thiam optimist for years. The size, mobility and shooting potential are just too much to give up on. Well, next year he's going to the place that turned two big men into lottery-caliber prospects this year, so we're expecting a jump.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Spurs) - Ivan Kharchenkov, 6-7, Wing, Arizona, So

Kharchenkov is one of the best defensive wings in college basketball. He has positional size and strength. The offensive is a work in progress, but if his shooting improves, he'll have NBA interest sooner rather than later.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Thunder) - Jason Crowe Jr., 6-3, Guard, Missouri, Fr

Crowe was arguably the most reliable scorer in high school basketball this year, and I'm expecting him to be one of college basketball's most impactful freshmen. He may not have prototypical NBA measurables, but I'm betting on his production still garnering attention.