76ers vs. Magic odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 3-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while Philadelphia is 7-3 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Sixers are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine meetings against Orlando, while the Magic have won 15 of their last 20 matchups against Philadelphia at home. Orlando is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 206.5.

Orlando came up short against Indiana on Sunday, falling 109-102. It was the Magic's fifth loss in their last six games. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 22 points. He is averaging 15.5 points per game, second on the team. Nikola Vucevic, who became the franchise's third all-time leading scorer on Sunday, finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia narrowly escaped with a win on Tuesday against Cleveland, 98-97. Joel Embiid posted a double-double with 27 points and 16 rebounds. Embiid's dunk with 13.2 seconds left in the game sealed the victory for Philadelphia. It was his fifth double-double of the season so far. Embiid leads the Sixers in points per game with 23.0, and in rebounds with 12.4 per game. Ben Simmons returned from a two-game layoff because of a shoulder injury and scored 15 points against the Cavaliers. However, Embiid and Simmons may both be rested Wednesday in the Sixers' first set of back-to-back games this season.

The Magic rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.4 on average. But Philadelphia enters the contest with 10.2 steals per game on average, good for best in the league.

