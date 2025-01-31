The Denver Nuggets (28-19) and the Philadelphia 76ers (19-27) match up in a cross-conference battle on Friday. The Nuggets head into this game on a slump, dropping three straight games. On Jan. 29, the New York Knicks beat Denver 122-112. It's the opposite story for Philadelphia, as the Sixers have won four consecutive matchups. The 76ers defeated the Sacramento Kings 117-104 on Wednesday. Paul George (finger) and Joel Embiid (knee) are among the players out for Philadelphia.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Denver is a 9-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. 76ers spread: Nuggets -9

Nuggets vs. 76ers over/under: 232.5 points

Nuggets vs. 76ers money line: Denver -398, Philadelphia +312

DEN: The Nuggets are 23-23-1 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76rers are 17-27-2 against the spread this season

Nuggets vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nuggets vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic ranks third in the league in points (29.7) and rebounds (12.9) while being second in assists (10.1). He's also 13th in field-goal percentage (56.7%). He's recorded 21 triple-doubles this season. On Monday versus the Bulls, Jokic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray is another ball handler and shot-creator for the Nuggets. He averages 20.1 points, four rebounds and six assists per game. The Kentucky product has finished with 25-plus points and five-plus assists in two of the last three games. In Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, Murray had 33 points, five rebounds and six assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey continues to carry the scoring load with several teammates injured. The 24-year-old ranks sixth in the NBA in points (27.1) with 3.5 rebounds and six assists per game. He's tallied 30-plus points in three straight games. In Tuesday's win over the Lakers, Maxey had 43 points, two steals and made four 3-pointers.

Guard Eric Gordon has taken advantage of getting more playing time. He's finished with 10-plus points and at least three made 3-pointers in four straight games. In his last outing, Gordon had 14 points, two assists, and went 3-of-4 from downtown. In January, he averages 9.7 points and shoots 50% from downtown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nuggets vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Nuggets vs. 76ers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. 76ers on Friday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. 76ers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.