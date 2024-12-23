Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Minnesota 14-13, Atlanta 14-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by 3.5 points.

The experts predicted the Timberwolves would be headed in after a victory, but the Warriors made sure that didn't happen. The Timberwolves took a 113-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors on Saturday. Minnesota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Gobert had some trouble finding his footing against the Knicks on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Grizzlies at home by a decisive 128-112 margin. Atlanta was down 100-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 14-13. As for Atlanta, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

The Timberwolves skirted past the Hawks 109-106 in their previous matchup back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.